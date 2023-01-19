Defiance College athletic director and head baseball coach Derek Woodley is departing college athletics for professional baseball as a minor league coach with the New York Yankees, the college’s athletic department announced on Thursday.
Woodley joins the Yankees’ player development staff as a minor league coach after spending the last 30 years coaching collegiate baseball. He will be assigned to one of New York’s four minor league affiliates, which will be announced by the organization in the upcoming weeks, and report to the team’s Spring Training facilities in Tampa, Fla. to prepare for the 2023 season. Woodley will focus on coaching defense, primarily with the team’s catchers, in addition to baserunning and outfielder development.
The move comes after Woodley spent the last 15 seasons as the head baseball coach of the Yellow Jackets and has held the role of athletic director over the last four years. His tenure as head coach was the second-longest while also producing the second-most wins in the history of the program.
“I’m extremely thankful for my time at Defiance College and appreciate the relationships that I have built over the last 15 years with the people on campus and in the community,” says Woodley. “I hope that I have impacted the people around me as much as they have impacted me during my time here. I also want to say thank you to all of the current and former players that I’ve had the privilege of coaching at Defiance. Ultimately the reason why I coach is to help players develop both on the field and off it, and I hope I did that. It is every coach’s dream to coach professionally, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that lie ahead with the New York Yankees.”
Named Co-Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2019 by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Defiance has reached the HCAC Tournament twice under Woodley, including the 23-win 2019 season. A total of 66 Yellow Jackets have been honored as All-HCAC performers with 32 also receiving Academic All-HCAC awards under Coach Woodley.
“We are sad to see Derek Woodley go, yet we are so excited for him with this professional baseball opportunity,” says Defiance College President Richanne C. Mankey. “He has served Defiance College well, not only in his formal roles as coach and most recently as the AD but also as a mentor to students and colleagues through his efforts to continue his learning and leadership. Woodley has represented Defiance College well whether at national baseball coaches conferences, in podcasts or at the NCAA convention. Derek always ‘wins the day!'”
The Mankato, Minn. native graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato in 1995. Woodley also served in coaching roles at Bethany Lutheran College and Manchester University prior to his time at Defiance, which began during the 2007-08 academic year.
Assistant Athletic Director Megan Warren will serve as acting Athletic Director and a search will ensue to permanently fill the position.
