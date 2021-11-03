Defiance sophomore goalkeeper Sarah O'Shea (Cincinnati, Ohio/Seton) has been voted to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team by the league's coaches. Sophomore midfielder Paige Rohloff (Toledo, Ohio/Whitmer) was named to the Honorable Mention All-HCAC team.
O'Shea appeared in 13 games and started 12. She logged 795:46 minutes in net and led the conference with 136 saves and 9.79 saves per game. Her 136 saves are currently the 17th most in NCAA Division III. O'Shea also spent some time playing the field, logging 11 shots and seven shots on goal. Rohloff appeared in 14 of Defiance's 15 games and started 13. Rohloff was a consistent presence in the Defiance midfielder, rarely coming off the field and playing a full 90 minutes in 10 games this season.
In men’s soccer, Defiance junior forward Noah Svanberg (Grand Rapids, Ohio/Otsego) and freshman defender Josue Martinez (Dayton, Ohio/Fairmont) have been named to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Second Team for their efforts this season. Junior defender Joshua Maurer (Springfield, Ohio/Kenton Ridge) earned a spot on the All-Honorable Mention team.
Svanberg has scored five goals this season to go along with five assists for 15 total points. His 15 points tie him for the 10th most in a single season in program history while his five assists are tied for the seventh-most. He is also tied for second in the HCAC in assists. Svanberg has been named the HCAC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season and scored the team's first hat trick since 2009 earlier this season.
Martinez appeared in 18 games and made 11 starts and was a key contributor on a Defiance defense that finished third in the HCAC in goals-allowed-average with 1.55. Maurer led the team with seven goals, tying him for the fifth-most in a single season in program history. Maurer also had an assist this season to bring his point total to 15, tying Svanberg for the team lead and 10th-place on the single-season leaderboard. Maurer has scored multiple goals in a game three times this season and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals with two.
Finally, Defiance senior outsider hitter Mackenzie Benham (Marshall, Mich./Marshall) and senior defensive specialist Tre'Ana King (Toledo, Ohio/St. Ursula Academy) have been chosen for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Honorable Mention team.
Benham appeared in 20 matches and 71 sets this season recording 225 kills. She also finished third on the team in digs with 215 and blocks with 22 (seven solo and 15 assisted). Benham also tied for third on the team with 18 service aces. She finished the regular season fifth in the HCAC in kills-per-set and points-per-set.
King appeared in 20 matches and 72 sets. King led the Yellow Jackets in digs with 350, a top-five mark in the HCAC. King also recorded 31 assists and 12 aces. On Oct. 12, King was named HCAC Defensive Athlete of the Week.
