Defiance College has named Chandler Minnard to Acting Head Coach of the program. Minnard spent the 2020-21 season with the Yellow Jackets as an assistant coach.

“I would like to thank Derek Woodley for this opportunity to lead the Defiance College wrestling team. I am very excited to continue building this program as Coach (Tony) Guerra did a great job getting us started,” said Minnard. “This is a great opportunity and I think it is the start of something special here at Defiance College. Go Jackets!”

Prior to his time at Defiance, Minnard served as an assistant coach at his alma mater Ashland University. Minnard has also held assistant coaching roles with Burnett Trained Wrestling Club and Team Ohio Junior Olympic Wrestling.

Minnard graduated from Ashland University in May of 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a minor in coaching. While at Ashland he was a three-time NCAA D-II national qualifier as a member of the wrestling team. Minnard was also a two-time NWCA Academic All American and two-time team captain for Ashland.

Guerra served as head coach for three years at DC, coming to Defiance in 2017 after three seasons as the head assistant at Ashland. Guerra guided the program in its first years of being refounded, starting in the 2018-19 school year.

