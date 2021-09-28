The Defiance College women's basketball and wrestling programs have announced their schedules for the 2021-22 seasons.
The wrestling program, under the direction of acting head coach Chandler Minnard, will host four home meets at the Karl H. Weaner Center as part of a 15-event regular season before the NCAA Regionals in Crawfordsville, Ind. on Feb. 26-27.
The Yellow Jackets will host Cornerstone (Mich.) on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Wilmington on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. before back-to-back home events in February. Mount St. Joseph and Manchester will visit for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Duals on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. before the Jackets host Penn State-Behrend on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
DC will travel to invitationals at Adrian (Nov. 6), Baldwin-Wallace (Nov. 20), Ohio Northern (Dec. 4, Feb. 12), Manchester (Jan. 15) and Wheaton (Ill.) (Jan. 28-29), along with matches at Adrian on Nov. 30, Ohio Wesleyan on Feb. 8 and with Albion and host Case Western Reserve on Jan. 22.
The DC women's hoops program unveiled its 25-game schedule for the 2021-22 season, including seven non-conference games.
Allan King Jr.'s fourth Yellow Jacket squad will begin the season with four straight home games, beginning with a Nov. 8 opener against Adrian. DC will host Bryant & Stratton College (Cleveland), a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association, on Nov. 13 before games against Ohio Wesleyan on Nov. 17 and St. Mary's (Ind.) on Nov. 20 at the Weaner Center.
HCAC play will get underway with Wednesday tilts at Mount St. Joseph (Nov. 24) and at Manchester (Dec. 1) and a Saturday afternoon game at Franklin (Dec. 4) while playing its lone 2021 league home game on Saturday, Dec. 11 against Hanover. Non-league games against Hiram and Kalamazoo will be played Dec. 14 and 16 as the last games before Christmas break.
With New Year's Day on a Saturday, the Jackets will host Heidelberg to ring in 2022 at 6 p.m. before turning strictly to conference play the rest of the way. Rival Bluffton will visit on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. with other home league contests coming against Anderson (Jan. 12), Franklin (Jan. 22), Mount St. Joseph (Jan. 26), Manchester (Feb. 2), Transylvania (Feb. 5), Rose-Hulman (Feb. 12) and Earlham (Feb. 15). DC will travel to Bluffton on Friday, Feb. 18 to round out the regular season.
DC played 11 games amid a COVID-affected season in 2020-21, finishing 2-9 and falling to Anderson 60-41 in the first round of the HCAC Tournament.
