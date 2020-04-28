On Sunday, April 26, Defiance College announced the winners of its 2020 Swarm Awards in an online format via Twitter. Also known as the 47th Annual Purple and Gold Club Spring Sports Banquet, the event has been presented by Defiance’s Purple and Gold Club since the 1970s.
This year, because of the current coronavirus pandemic, 2019-20 award recipients were announced through live-tweeting on the athletic department’s official Twitter account: @DC_Athletics.
The banquet – which annually celebrates the accomplishments of DC student-athletes and their teams and recognizes the support of fans – was originally scheduled to be held on campus, as usual.
In all, Defiance recognized several individuals and groups with 16 different awards. Listed below are the awards as they were unveiled in live tweets.
Academic Team of the Year – Individual Sports
Presented to the team, in NCAA-classified individual sports, whose members have embodied academic achievement and excellence in the classroom with the highest grade-point average.
Winner: Women’s indoor track and field (3.66 GPA).
Academic Team of the Year – Team Sports
Presented to the team, in NCAA-classified team sports, whose members have embodied academic achievement and excellence in the classroom with the highest GPA.
Winner: Women’s soccer (3.63 GPA).
AAUW Scholar-Athlete Award
Presented to the female letter winner with the highest GPA after completing at least four semesters.
Winner: Malia Ferry (Milford, Ohio/Milford), senior, women’s soccer/indoor track and field/outdoor track and field (3.99 GPA).
Gene Geren Academic Award
Presented to the male letter winner with the highest GPA after completing at least four semesters.
Winner: Hayden Clingaman (Stryker, Ohio/Stryker), junior, men’s golf (3.89 GPA).
The Buzz Award
Presented to any student for his/her attitude during athletic events to promote an atmosphere of respect, enthusiasm, pride and school spirit.
Winner: Jessica Mello (Vermilion, Ohio/Vermilion), senior, softball student-athlete… Besides being a loyal member of the softball program, Mello has also been very active on campus in many other ways. She regularly attended DC athletic events in support of other student-athletes.
Other nominees: Ethan Harris (Huntertown, Ind./Carroll), sophomore, men’s tennis student-athlete; Grant Johnson (Waynesville, Ohio/Waynesville), freshman, men’s basketball student-athlete.
Phyllis J. Snyder Fan Appreciation Award
Presented to a deserving fan for his/her loyalty, dedication and commitment to DC athletics, and named after a longtime supporter who passed away in 2017.
Winner: Mark and Keeta Diller… The husband and wife have been associated with and strong supporters of DC athletics for several decades. They regularly assist with game operations for football and basketball, and have held leadership positions in the Purple and Gold Club. Mark began working football games in 1974 and basketball 10 years later. Keeta joined him with football in 1999 and basketball in 2003.
Other nominee: Dan and Cindy Furko.
Faculty/Staff Fan of the Year
Presented to any DC faculty or staff member for his/her unwavering support of the student-athlete experience.
Winner: Derek Woodley, athletic director/head baseball coach.
Female Individual Performance of the Year
Presented to a female student-athlete adjudged to have, in a single play or event, completed the best performance.
Winner: Madi Bowman (Eaton, Ohio/Eaton), senior, women’s indoor track and field at the HCAC Championships on Feb. 22… Hosted by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Bowman was named the HCAC Women’s Indoor Most Valuable Field Athlete after winning titles in the weight throw and shot put. She topped a field of 20 in the weight throw and 19 in the shot put, and scored 20 of DC’s 21 points.
Other nominees: Bowman at the Joe Banks Invite hosted by Ohio Northern University on Feb. 1; Lauren Perry (Northwood, Ohio/Lake), senior, women’s soccer at Andrews University on Sept. 4; Morgan Porter (Defiance, Ohio/Defiance), junior, volleyball versus Mount St. Joseph University on Nov. 2.
Male Individual Performance of the Year
Presented to a male student-athlete adjudged to have, in a single play or event, completed the best performance.
Winner: Rosendo Beltran (Toledo, Ohio/Central Catholic), junior, wrestling at Wabash College’s Mid-States Invite on Feb. 15… In Crawfordsville, Indiana, Beltran cruised to the 125-pound championship, going 3-0 with two pins and an 18-2 technical fall. His first match lasted just 1:12 and he claimed the crown in 6:31 while not giving up an offensive point all day.
Other nominees: Micaiah Cox (Fort Recovery, Ohio/Fort Recovery), junior, men’s basketball versus Spalding University on Nov. 15; Ja’qway Janvier (Miami Gardens, Fla./Mater Academy Charter), freshman, men’s indoor track and field at the HCAC Championships on Feb. 22; Marell Jordan (Lafayette, Ind./Jefferson), sophomore, men’s basketball at Earlham College on Jan. 22; Christian Rennie (Conroe, Texas/Porter), junior, men’s soccer at Bluffton University on Oct. 9; Alex Smith (Castalia, Ohio/Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic), junior, wrestling at the Adrian College Invite on Nov. 2.
Team Moment of the Year
Presented to the team adjudged to have the best performance in competition during the current academic year.
Winner: Volleyball at Bluffton on Oct. 30… DC clinched an HCAC Tournament berth with a come-from-behind five-set win, spoiling its rival’s Senior Night. The Yellow Jackets trailed after three sets and 12-8 in the final set before rallying.
Other nominees: Men’s basketball versus Hanover College on Dec. 14; football versus Bluffton on Nov. 16; men’s soccer versus Manchester University on Oct. 23; women’s soccer at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College on Sept. 14; softball versus Olivet College on March 10.
Female Newcomer of the Year
Presented to a female freshman or first-time transfer who makes a notable impact on the success of her team.
Winner: Nicole Sims (Camden, Ohio/Preble Shawnee), freshman, women’s basketball… Sims competed in 24 games with 17 starts at point guard, leading the squad in total assists (53) and assists per game (2.2). She was second on the team in assist/turnover ratio (1.1), third in minutes per contest (22.8) and third in total minutes (548). In a two-point, triple-overtime victory against Mount St. Joseph, Sims played 44 minutes, scoring a season-high 12 points.
Other nominees: Ally Enneking (Cincinnati, Ohio/Roger Bacon), freshman, women’s soccer; Maricella Najar (Adrian, Mich./Madison), freshman, women’s golf.
Male Newcomer of the Year
Presented to a male freshman or first-time transfer who makes a notable impact on the success of his team.
Winner: Noah Svanberg (Grand Rapids, Ohio/Otsego), freshman, men’s soccer... Svanberg played in all 20 matches, starting last 16. He tied for second on the squad in points (14), goals (five), assists (four) and shots on goal (17), and scored one game-winning goal. In a 5-4 win at Bluffton, Svanberg had two goals and an assist in the first 13:05 after getting a goal and pair of assists against Great Lakes Christian College.
Other nominees: Janvier, men’s indoor track and field/outdoor track and field/football; Jack Kolar (Cincinnati, Ohio/Cincinnati Hills Christian Hills Christian Academy), freshman, men’s basketball; Keringten Martin (Houston, Ohio/Covington), freshman, wrestling; Damon Thomas (Imperial Beach, Calif./Mar Vista), freshman, football/baseball.
Female Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Presented to a female student-athlete who improves her performance dramatically or otherwise becomes well recognized.
Winner: Nysha Speed (Sterling Heights, Mich./L’Anse Creuse North), sophomore, women’s basketball… Speed played in all 25 games with 23 starts after just one start as a freshman. She averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds a game. In a win over Manchester, Speed scored a season-high nine points and led all players in rebounds with a career-best 10. In other victories at Rose-Hulman and against Bluffton, she finished with eight points and seven boards, respectively.
Other nominees: Lisa-Maria Markau (Cape Coral, Fla./Cape Coral), sophomore, women’s indoor track and field/outdoor track and field; Shelby Mercer (Canton, Ohio/GlenOak), sophomore, women’s golf.
Male Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Presented to a male student-athlete who improves his performance dramatically or otherwise becomes well recognized.
Winner: Marell Jordan, men’s basketball… Jordan played in 24 games with 13 starts and drastically improved his shooting percentages (field goals, three-point field goals and free throws) from his freshman season. He earned Second Team All-HCAC accolades after leading the squad in scoring (14.8 points per outing), total points (356), field goals made (138), steals (38) and steals a contest (1.6). Jordan also tied for the team lead in field goal percentage (52.3, 138 of 264) while averaging 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent (29 of 68) on three-pointers and 83.6 percent (51 of 61) at the foul line. In the final individual conference rankings, Jordan was in the top 10 in seven different statistical categories. He scored in double digits 16 times, including seven performances with more than 20 points.
Other nominees: Clingaman, men’s golf; Cox, men’s basketball; Harrison Hirth (Lapeer, Mich./Lapeer), sophomore, men’s soccer; Nate Kaffenbarger (De Graff, Ohio/Indian Lake), junior, baseball; Hunter McNutt (Oregon, Ohio/Clay), sophomore, wrestling; Gabriel Melvin (Jacksonville, Fla./Atlantic Coast), freshman, men’s indoor track and field/outdoor track and field/football.
Female Purple and Gold Distinguished Athlete Award
Presented to an outstanding female senior student-athlete based on her contribution to the team, campus and community over the course of her career.
Winner: Bowman, women’s soccer/indoor track and field/outdoor track and field… Bowman recorded the team’s top indoor track and field results in the weight throw (school-record 16.85 meters) and shot put (personal-record 11.29m) in 2019-20. She finished first in shattering the college’s weight throw record at Ohio Northern’s Joe Banks Invite and later earned Women’s Indoor Most Valuable Field Athlete honors at the HCAC Championships after ending No. 1 in the weight throw (15.99m) and shot put (PR listed above). Bowman scored 20 of DC’s 21 points at the conference meet and was twice chosen HCAC Field Athlete of the Week. In the weight throw, she was also the champion at the Tiffin Dragon Open and ONU’s Larry Cole Invite while her record toss of 16.85 meters ranked first in the conference, third in the Great Lakes Region and 24th nationally. Bowman also played in all 20 women’s soccer matches in the fall, starting 18 as the goalkeeper. She was a four-year member of the indoor and outdoor track programs and in DC history ranks fourth in the hammer throw (44.82m), eighth in the shot put and 10th in the discus (35.42m). Majoring in exercise science with a 3.67 GPA, Bowman also played soccer for four seasons, making 60 career starts.
Other nominees: Brooke Gostomsky (Covington, Ohio/Covington), softball; Blake Newman (Jackson, Mich./Lumen Christi), women’s soccer/indoor track and field/outdoor track and field.
Male Purple and Gold Distinguished Athlete Award
Presented to an outstanding male senior student-athlete based on his contribution to the team, campus and community over the course of his career.
Winner: Jon Brown (Haskins, Ohio/Otsego), baseball… Brown is a pitcher who played in and started three contests in 2020, posting a 1-0 record and 2.87 earned run average with 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. He led the squad in innings pitched and all three of his starts were one-run games (two wins). Brown was the winning pitcher in DC’s final contest of the campaign and allowed just five hits, no earned runs and one walk, striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings, in an extra-inning loss at NAIA Taylor University. He was a four-year veteran who compiled a 12-5 record and 4.62 ERA in 136 1/3 career innings. Since 2017, Brown saw action in 31 games with 24 starts, two shutouts and 70 strikeouts. He carries a 3.86 GPA as a business administration major.
Other nominee: Jarrod Brossia (Curtice, Ohio/Genoa).
The Purple and Gold Club Inc. was founded in the early 1970s by Defiance community members who wanted to provide extra support for DC student-athletes. Since its inception, the club has continually grown and continues to provide both financial assistance and personal support for the entire athletic department.
