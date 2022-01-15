The Defiance College baseball program has announced its schedule for the 2022 season. The Yellow Jackets will place a full schedule this spring and will travel down to Florida for the first time since the shortened 2020 season.
Defiance will open the season with a three-game series at Sewanee (Tenn.) on Feb. 26-27 before the Yellow Jackets will travel to Florida for a week of games on March 11-17. The opponents for the Florida trip have yet to be determined.
On the way back from Florida the Yellow Jackets will make a pit stop in Berea for a two-day tournament hosted by Baldwin Wallace. Defiance will face Hiram and Pitt-Bradford on March 19 and Baldwin Wallace the next day. Defiance will finish the month of March with an away doubleheader at Wittenberg on March 26.
The Yellow Jackets will make their home debut on Apr. 2 when they host Transylvania in their first HCAC doubleheader in the season. The following week will consist of a doubleheader at Earlham on Apr. 5, a home game against Heidelberg the next day, and a home doubleheader against Franklin on Apr. 9.
April will also feature non-conference games at Ohio Wesleyan on Apr. 13 and Adrian on Apr. 20 and at home against Olivet on Apr. 27. Other April contests include HCAC doubleheaders at Mount St. Joseph (Apr. 15) and Bluffton (Apr. 26) and home matchups against Manchester (Apr. 19), Anderson (Apr. 23), and Hanover (Apr. 30).
The Purple and Gold will host Ohio Northern on May 4 in their home finale and conclude the regular season on May 7 with a road doubleheader at Rose-Hulman.
The Yellow Jackets are led by Derek Woodley, who enters his 14th season as the Defiance head coach.
