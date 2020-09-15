Following the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's July 27 decision to postpone fall sports to spring 2021, Defiance College, along with the other seven HCAC schools, have been in the process of determining a new schedule and how that slate will look.
On Tuesday, the HCAC schools announced their 2021 spring football schedule, the Yellow Jackets included.
Defiance will compete on seven straight Saturdays with three home games and four road games spanning the calendar from Feb. 27 to April 10.
A pair of league road games start the slate as the Jackets travel to Franklin on Feb. 27 ahead of a March 6 contest at Rose-Hulman.
Defiance College will then play consecutive home games against Hanover on March 13 and against Manchester on March 20.
The Jackets' final home game of the season, an April 3 clash with Anderson, is bookended by a March 27 trip to Cincinnati to play Mount St. Joseph and the season finale on April 10 at rival Bluffton.
2021 Defiance College Football Schedule
Feb. 27 Franklin Away
March 6 Rose-Hulman Away
March 13 Hanover Home
March 20 Manchester Home
March 27 Mount St. Joseph Away
April 3 Anderson Home
April 10 Bluffton Away
