CLYDE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s season came to an end in the state final four at the hands of Kirtland 28-6 on Saturday night.
Kirtland (14-0), which extended its winning streak to 55 games, will now play in their fifth straight state championship game and with hopes of winning the school's fourth consecutive state championship. The 55 straight wins are just two victories short of tying the state record for consecutive victories set by Delphos St. John's, which won 57 straight from 1996-2001.
The Titans finish their season 11-4 and earned their first state final four trip since 2009 despite starting the season 0-2.
It was complete dominance on the ground by the Hornets as the powerhouse only attempted one pass the entire game, an incompletion.
Kirtland racked up all 374 yards via 54 rushes between three players.
Gage Sullivan led the way with 173 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Mason Rus was right behind him, also finding paydirt twice behind 30 carries for 161 yards . Quarterback Ramon Lescano also added eight carries for 40 yards as well.
The 28 points for the Hornets was the second lowest point total of the season only behind their 25-7 win over Garfield in the regional semifinals.
For the Titans, Landen Jordan had trouble finding success through the air, finishing 8-of-19 for 92 yards. Ian Fenbert led the way on the ground with 10 carries for 92 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown on a 56-yard run to begin the fourth quarter.
The Titans gained 132 yards on the ground as a team and mustered 224 total yards in the game.
The one touchdown allowed by the Kirtland defense marks the 12th time this season where they held their opponent to a touchdown or less.
The Hornets will look to send their senior class out without losing a game against Versailles in the Division V state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
KHS OGHS
First Downs 21 10
Rushing yards 54-374 26-132
Passing yards 0 92
Total yards 374 224
Passing 0-1-0 8-19-0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties 3-20 2-25
Kirtland 14 7 7 0 - 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 0 0 6 - 6
K - Rus 3-run (Raguz kick).
K - Sullivan 12-run (Raguz kick).
K - Sullivan 51-run (Raguz kick).
K - Rus 1-run (Raguz kick).
OG - Fenbert 56-run (Birkemeier kick no good).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ottawa-Glandorf - Fenbert 10-92; Jordan 14-34; Kuhlman 2-6. Kirtland - Sullivan 15-173; Rus 30-161; Lescano 8-40; Gogolin 1-0. PASSING: Ottawa-Glandorf - 8-19-0-92; Kirtland - Lescano 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Ottawa-Glandorf - Kuhlman 3-54; Buddelmeyer 1-16; Rump 1-9; Meyer 2-9; Colin White 1-4.
