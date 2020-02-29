ELIDA — Nathan Gerber bucketed a game high 27 points and Alex Reinhart added 17 markers and ten rebounds to lead the Wayne Trace Raiders to a 60-43 win over Fairview in Division III sectional boys basketball action from the Elida Fieldhouse Friday night.
Gerber hit his first two shots of the game and finished the opening frame with 11 points as Wayne Trace jumped out to a 19-13 lead at the end of eight minutes of play.
However, two of the biggest shots in the stanza came from sophomore Cameron Sinn.
After Fairview pulled to within 9-7 on a Caleb Frank basket, Sinn connected on back-to-back three-point field goals for the Raiders to extend the margin to 15-7. The margin then altered between six and eight points the rest of the opening period before Wayne Trace settled on the 19-13 advantage heading to the second quarter.
“You know that (Nathan) Gerber is going to make shots,” commented Fairview mentor Bodi Kauffman. “I thought defensively we did a pretty good job in the first quarter but they hit some big shots. (Cameron) Sinn stepped up and two big three-pointers for them and we played good defense on both shots.”
A Frank basket trimmed the Apache deficit to 19-15 to start the second quarter but Wayne Trace responded.
An Alex Reinhart bucket followed by two-pointers from Sinn and Reinhart quickly expanded the Raider lead to 25-15 midway through the period.
“Our guys battled and we were able to close the gap a little bit but Wayne Trace answered each time,” continued the Apache head coach. “They have a lot of guys capable of scoring and they were able to get key baskets at key times.”
Reinhart was big in the second quarter for Wayne Trace, totaling eight markers and three rebounds in the period.
“Alex did a nice job and came up with some big plays for us,” stated Raider head coach Jim Linder. “He kept balls alive for us and rebounded very well tonight.”
A trey by Chayse Singer trimmed the Apache deficit to 25-18 but the Raiders again answered.
Two foul shots and a late basket in the first half by Reinhart quickly expanded the Wayne Trace lead to 29-18 at the midway point.
In the third quarter, Wayne Trace opened the gap to as much as 44-27 on a Gerber bucket before Fairview put together a late spurt.
Consecutive three-pointers from Singer and Russ Zeedyk, along with a Cade Ripke offensive rebound and basket at the buzzer, trimmed the Raider lead to 44-35 at the end of three periods.
“Our guys battled throughout,” Kauffman stated. “I am proud of them and this is a group of kids that I have really enjoyed being around.”
Wayne Trace’s lead never went below ten in the final period as the Raiders coasted to the 60-43 victory.
Gerber scored a game high 27 points for Wayne Trace while adding four rebounds and three assists.
“He shot the ball well and played well tonight,” Linder continued. “It was good to see him come out and be aggressive and make shots early in the contest.”
Along with Reinhart’s double-double, Reid Miller totaled eight points and dished out seven assists while also posting three steals and three rebounds.
Cameron Sinn also had eight points for the Raiders, who improve to 17-6 on the season.
J.T. Nusbaum, Cade Polter and Chayse Singer wrapped up their careers in an Apache basketball uniform.
“I love this group of seniors,” concluded Kauffman. “They were with me all four years and they have been a big part in trying to build this program the right way. It is a tremendous group of kids and they are great athletes but, more importantly, great kids overall. I am just so proud of them.”
Caleb Frank topped the black and gold with a dozen points while Singer finished with 11 markers, three rebounds and three steals. Luke Timbrook added six points and four boards with Polter recording five markers and four rebounds. Cade Ripke picked up five rebounds as well for the Apaches, who conclude the season with a record of 11-13.
Wayne Trace advances to taken on Lima Central Catholic (14-9) on Thursday at Lima Senior High School. The Thunderbirds defeated Bluffton 59-44 in the second game at Elida.
FAIRVIEW (43) — Polter 5; Ripke 2; Frank 12; Hastings 0; Singer 11; Timbrook 6; Zeedyk 3; Grine 4. Totals 18-41 1-4 43.
WAYNE TRACE (60) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 8; Miller 8; Speice 0; Gerber 27; C. Crosby 0; Vining 0; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 17; N. Crosby 0. Totals 23-45 10-12 60.
Three-point goals: Fairview 6-14 (Singer 3-5, Zeedyk 1-1, Frank 1-2, Polter 1-5), Wayne Trace 4-9 (C. Sinn 2-2, Gerber 2-5). Rebounds: Fairview 21 (Ripke 5), Wayne Trace 26 (Reinhart 10). Turnovers: Fairview 11, Wayne Trace 6.
Fairview 13 5 17 8 — 43
Wayne Trace 19 10 15 16 — 60
