BRYAN — Ayersville’s Brayden Amoroso made sure the Pilots’ 43-41 sectional championship wasn’t going to last as long as Ayersville’s sectional semifinal win over Hicksville.
Following a 63-55 four-overtime win over Hicksville in the sectional semifinals game on Wednesday, it was looking like it was going to be another overtime game against North Central but Amoroso bounced in a runner from the free throw line at the horn to lift the Pilots to districts.
“It means everything to these guys,” explained Ayersville co-head coach Logan Wolfrum. “They’ve worked all season for this, and I told them at the beginning of the year that we need to start changing the culture and they’re starting to believe that they can do it. Getting the 4 overtime win was extremely emotionally and mentally draining. I told them that they’re going to have to come back because we were playing a good team (tonight). They came back and battled for four quarters and I couldn’t be any prouder of the guys.”
North Central got the ball with 47 seconds remaining knotted at 41-41 and held the ball for 30 seconds before calling timeout. The Eagles drew up a play but Levi Williams missed on the go-ahead shot and Ayersville called timeout after securing the defensive rebound.
North Central put heavy pressure on the ensuing inbound pass but Ayersville got it in to Amoroso, who dribbled out of the triple team in enough time to hoist the game-winner.
“Yeah, it was a game of adversity,” recalled Wolfrum. “They would go on a big run and we tried to hit them back with a little run. We got up big early and they hit us right back in that second quarter. I told our guys at half time they’re a good ball team so it’s going to come right down to the wire. And Amoroso, just how I drew it up I say, he came out and hit a big shot for us.”
Ayersville advances to the district semifinal game at Defiance High School on Tuesday to play second-seeded Toledo Christian, who defeated Emmanuel Christian in the other sectional title tilt, 74-33.
Ayersville ripped off a 15-4 lead after one quarter, thanks to triples from Amoroso, Kallen Brown and Ike Eiden.
North Central responded in the second, storming back to tie things up 21-21 at the break before Ayersville countered with a 14-0 run in the third quarter, seizing their largest lead of the game before buckets from Alex Lehsten and Jack Bailey cut the deficit to 35-29 at the end of three periods.
“After the third quarter, we got up a little bit and we just thought increase,” stated Ayersville co-head coach Dave Retcher. “That was the plan, we thought we could increase on these guys with our inside our game and guard play. They came out and pressured us real hard and kind of took us out of our game to some degree. It just come down like it did Wednesday night, it was a battle to the end. It was four overtimes Wednesday and without an overtime tonight. The gameplan was to get the ball to the hole and stop them of defense.”
Lehsten started the fourth quarter with drawing a foul and going 2-2 from the charity stripe to make it 35-31. Trevino followed with drawing a foul and also going 2-2 from the line before North Central went on a 6-0 run to take a 39-37 lead with 5:07 left in the game.
Ryan Clark connected on a tightly contested layup with 4:40 left to tie the game back at 39 before Trevino drew a foul on Patten and connected on both shots from the charity stripe to lift the Pilots to a 41-39 lead with 3:53 left in the game. With 2:47 left in the game, Jack Bailey drove in and drew a shooting foul on Trevino and tied the game at 41-41 apiece after making both shots from the line.
NORTH CENTRAL (41) - Bailey 14; L. Patten 12; Lehsten 7; Hayes 4; Cruz 3; Williams 1; C. Patten 0. Totals: 15-7-41.
AYERSVILLE (43) - Brown 11; Trevino 10; Amoroso 9; Eiden 5; R. Clark 4; E. Clark 2; Okuley 2; L. Schlachter 0; McGuire 0. Totals: 15-10-43.
Three-point goals: North Central — L. Patten 2; Bailey; Cruz. Ayersville — Eiden; Amoroso; Brown. Rebounds: 29 (Williams 5); Ayersville 35 (R. Clark 9). Turnovers: North Central 11; Ayersville 13.
North Central 4 17 8 12 — 41
Ayersville 15 6 14 8 — 43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.