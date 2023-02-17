BRYAN – Division IV girls sectional basketball action took place at Bryan High School Thursday evening with Green Meadows Conference members Ayersville and Antwerp posting victories.
In the opener, Antwerp hit nine of ten free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to hold off Edon for a 39-32 victory. The nightcap was just the opposite as Ayersville scored 20 first period points in cruising to a 43-24 win over Hicksville.
Game two was dominated by the Pilots, who scored quickly jumped in front and posted a 20-4 lead at the end of eight minutes of action.
Ayersville added another dozen markers in the second stanza as the Lady Pilots expanded the margin to 32-8 at the midway point of the contest.
“You want to get off to a good start and that is something we talked about before the game,” stated Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely. “It is important and I was really pleased with the way we came out ready to play.”
After an impressive opening two quarters, the Pilots cruised through the third quarter to post a 37-18 lead entering the final period.
“As good as we played in the first half, I thought we really struggled in the second half,” Nicely continued. “It is an area that we need to be better as coaches and players in keeping that consistency.”
Both teams then tacked on six markers in the final period to set the 43-24 final.
The Pilots’ Ally Schindler led all scorers with 17 points in the contest while Neva Sheets bucketed eight markers, including a pair of three-point field goals.
Kiersten Manon and Kaylee Dockery both chipped in four points as well for the Pilots.
Leah Seitz and Lindsay Bergman topped Hicksville with nine and eight markers, respectively, while Kennedy Adams and Ashlyn Steury posted three points apiece.
Hicksville closes its year with an overall record of 3-20.
In the early game, the Lady Archers trailed 8-6 at the end of one quarter to Edon before rallying to post a 20-17 halftime advantage. Antwerp still led 28-25 entering the final period where the blue and white held off the Bombers by sealing the victory at the free throw line.
Hayleigh Jewell topped Antwerp with 15 points and seven rebounds while Caroline Rohrs chipped in ten points and four boards. The duo also combined to hit all six of their free throw attempts in the final period with Aewyn McMichael converting three of four tries.
McMichael finished the night with nine points followed by Emma Townley (three) and Lydia Krouse (two).
“It wasn’t pretty by any means but you just want to find a way to survive and we did that tonight,” commented Archer head coach Scott McMichael. “We are going to have to be better Saturday night though.”
Emma Hickman led Edon with nine points with Addison Briner and Maddie Gearig bucketing six markers apiece. Natalie Wofford also had five points and eight rebounds for the Bombers, who close the season with a record of 7-16.
Antwerp (14-9) and Ayersville (16-6) will meet on Saturday night in the second sectional championship game at Bryan High School. Lincolnview (11-11) and Stryker (17-6) will square off in the opener of the evening.
“They beat us at their place the first time and that was a credit to them,” Nicely said of the Archers. “We know that we have to be better on Saturday and play with more consistency.”
EDON (32) - Wofford 5; Ripke 4; Craven 2; Griner 6; Hickman 9; Gearig 6. Totals 12-5-32.
ANTWERP (39) - Rohrs 10; McMichael 9; Townley 3; Jewell 15; Krouse 2. Totals 10-15-39
Three-point goals: Edon - Gearig 2, Hickman. Antwerp - McMichael 2, Rohrs, Townley.
Edon 8 9 8 8 - 32
Antwerp 6 14 8 11 - 39
HICKSVILLE (24) - Adams 3; Seitz 9; Bergman 8; Steury 3; Neidhardt 1. Totals 7-8-24.
AYERSVILLE (43) - McGuire 2; Becher 2; N. Sheets 8; Dockery 4; Brown 2; Schindler 17; L. Sheets 2; Manon 4; Pahl 2. Totals 17-7-43.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Adams, Seitz. Ayersville - N. Sheets 2.
Hicksville 4 4 10 6 - 24
Ayersville 20 12 5 6 - 43
