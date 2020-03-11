BOWLING GREEN — Tuesday’s Division IV regional semifinal at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center played out just like a battle of unbeaten titans should have.
Neither Antwerp nor Columbus Grove led by more than six points until the game’s final seconds and No. 1 Grove pulled away late with some key free throw shooting to down No. 2 Antwerp 55-50 to advance to Friday’s regional final.
The victory propels the 26-0 Bulldogs to a matchup against Parkway (19-7) at 7 p.m. on Friday at BGSU, with the OHSAA’s announced attendance limits due to the coronavirus outbreak in effect for the contest.
Tuesday night, however, both sides got the absolute best shot from their opponent, with a back-and-forth matchup of the state’s top two teams entering with identical 25-0 records.
“I thought it was a very well-played game on both sides,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “They made a few more plays from the perimeter than us, we didn’t shoot it as well as what we typically do (3-of-18 from long range). We got back in the game by going inside and then I thought our movement got a little stagnant there to start the fourth quarter.”
Antwerp (25-1) fell behind 14-8 late in the first quarter following a runner from co-Northwest District Player of the Year Blake Reynolds, but continued to battle back, taking the lead back at 17-16 with 6:36 left in the half following a Jayvin Landers jumper. For the rest of the half, neither team led by more than a point until a corner trey from Gabe Clement put the Bulldogs up 27-23 with 1:19 in the second period.
Antwerp again had an answer with a bucket from Owen Sheedy off the bench to trim the lead to 27-25, the eventual halftime spread.
Antwerp broke through in another tight quarter in the third, countering a four-point deficit with an 8-0 run of its own thanks to a Jagger Landers bucket to go up 37-33 with 1:57 remaining.
Columbus Grove broke through in the fourth to start things out, tying the score 25 seconds into the period after junior Evan Hopkins swiped the ball and took it to the other bucket untouched, knotting things at 37. The Bulldogs, still stung by a 58-48 loss to Maumee Valley Country Day in last year’s D-IV regional semifinals, followed with defensive rebounds on the other end on three straight possessions and buckets from Reynolds, Hopkins and Birnesser to rack up an 8-0 run and seize a 43-37 lead.
Reynolds took charge in the final quarter with aggressive drives to the bucket but perhaps his most key play came in the game’s final minute.
A Jayvin Landers layup trimmed the deficit to 47-43 and after Columbus Grove evaded the Archer defense to run clock, Antwerp was forced to foul in the bonus with 52.5 seconds left. With Reynolds at the charity stripe, the front end of a one-and-one situation rimmed out and a potential shot to create a one-possession game hung in the balance.
But Reynolds snared the offensive board, forcing the Archers to play the foul game. Birnesser coolly responded with an 8-of-8 performance at the free throw line, finishing with a team-high 17 points.
“They definitely beat us on the boards and you’re not going to win many games when you lose the battle of the boards but we were fortunate to get those free throws down the stretch,” said Columbus Grove head coach Chris Sautter. “Being in this position was an advantage for us ... We were able to come out and make a run and get the win.”
A triple from Jagger Landers and a layup right before the horn by sophomore guard Luke Krouse were too little, too late as the Archers’ magical run came to an end in the program’s first regional trip since 1991.
“It’s a credit to the quality of kids that we have,” said Billman of the team’s resilience Tuesday, his voice breaking with emotion. “I just can’t say enough about them and what they’ve done, especially our seniors, what they’ve done for me and my family. It’s certainly an emotional time for our kids but the pride that I feel about them in our community for what they’ve done, it’s off the charts.”
Jagger Landers led the charge with 18 points and nine boards while senior Jacob Savina netted 11 points in his final game on the hardwood for Antwerp. Senior Jayvin Landers added eight markers as he and fellow seniors Jake Eaken and Blake Schuette (two points) suited up for the final time.
Reynolds stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists with Clement and Alex Schneider chipping in nine points apiece.
COLUMBUS GROVE (55) — Reynolds 12; Birnesser 17; Hopkins 6; Clement 9; Halker 2; Myers 0; Sautter 0; Schroeder 0; Macke 0; Smith 0; Schneider 9. Totals 20-37 12-15 55.
ANTWERP (50) — Jag. Landers 19; Jay. Landers 8; Krouse 6; Savina 11; Lichty 0; Eaken 0; Hines 0; Schuette 2; Sheedy 4. Totals 21-53 5-5 50.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 3-8 (Clement 1-2, Schneider 1-2, Birnesser 1-3), Antwerp 3-18 (Jag. Landers 2-3, Savina 1-3). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 24 (Reynolds 8), Antwerp 28 (Jag. Landers 9). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 13, Antwerp 11.
Col. Grove 14 13 8 20 — 55
Antwerp 13 12 12 13 — 50
