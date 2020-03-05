The last four teams standing in the Division IV northwest regional tournament will whittle down to one over the next three days as regional semifinal action tips off tonight at the Elida Fieldhouse for the right to play at St. John Arena in the state tournament next week.
For Wayne Trace, the stage is nothing new as the 21-4 Raiders advanced to their second regional tournament in as many years with a 60-49 district final win over Ottoville at Defiance on Saturday.
Getting over the hump against a Big Green squad that had dealt WT one of its four losses this season was key, considering Ottoville’s myriad trips to state over the past two decades.
A Putnam County League stalwart awaits the Raiders again as Kalida (19-7) awaits Wayne Trace following the Wildcats’ 41-32 overtime upset of top-seeded Columbus Grove in the D-IV district finals at Ottawa-Glandorf last week.
Wayne Trace will take on Kalida at 8 p.m. at Elida, following the 6:15 p.m. regional semifinal between No. 6 Toledo Christian and No. 8 Minster.
“I think it’s definitely an awesome thing to get back to regionals,” said WT coach Bethany DeJarnett, who was named Division IV Northwest District co-Coach of the Year on Wednesday evening. “Beating Ottoville on Saturday gave us a confidence booster and I think the girls are excited to get back to Elida and keep playing.
“Kalida’s a good team. We scrimmaged both Kalida and Columbus Grove so we’re a little familiar with them. It’s a good time to see them now with both teams really playing well. Kalida’s a lot like us, playing up in your face on defense. It’s a great matchup for us. It’s been an exciting week of practice.”
Though the Raiders’ biggest strength may come in the quality depth around her, senior Claire Sinn will garner plenty of the spotlight tonight against Kalida after becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer in the win against Ottoville.
Sinn, an all-district first teamer, averages 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists per contest while leading the team with 39 made 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Kalida’s balanced effort, led by all-district honorable mention picks Grace Klausing and McKayla Maag, will try to tighten the screws defensively as Kalida has allowed 36, 27, 31 and 32 points in its four tournament contests to date, the last two victories coming over second-seeded Arlington (41-31) and top seed Columbus Grove.
For Wayne Trace, the goal is to keep on keeping on.
“I think a lot of it has been cleaning things up defensively and honing some things offensively and continuing to try to get better,” said DeJarnett of things the Raiders are keying in on for the matchup. “Once you get to a point like this in the season, there’s a reason you’re there so it’s not reinventing the wheel. You want to keep doing the things that got you here and cleaning up things that need improved on.”
Toledo Christian is led by D-IV District Player of the Year Madison Royal-Davis, a 5-10 junior transfer that was a key cog in the past two D-II state championships for Toledo Rogers. Royal-Davis averages 27.3 points per contest and will be pitted against Minster junior standout Ivy Wolf, who averages 19.1 points per contest this season.
