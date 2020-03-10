ELIDA — Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end at some point.
For the Wayne Trace Lady Raiders, the end came on Saturday night as the red, white and blue ran into a highly talented Minster squad with the Wildcats posting a 65-30 victory in the Division IV regional championship at the Elida Fieldhouse.
The loss ended the stellar careers of seniors Claire Sinn and Miriam Sinn in a Lady Raider basketball uniform.
Claire Sinn will graduate as the all-time leading scorer in Wayne Trace history with 1,484 points while also breaking career records for three point field goals made (156), steals (313) and games played (102).
Miriam Sinn became the school’s record holder for assists in a season with 112, eclipsing her own record of 90 from last year and is second in games played in school history with 99.
The duo will be missed tremendously going forward.
“What they have accomplished speaks for itself,” noted Raider head coach Bethany DeJarnett. “They are two very tremendous young women both on the floor and off the floor. They have been great leaders for this basketball team.”
Claire Sinn scored eight points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists on Saturday while Miriam Sinn picked up a basket and hauled down a pair of boards.
“They both worked extremely hard on their games and wanted to become the best they could be,” added the Raider mentor.
On Saturday, it was the play of the two-time defending state champion Wildkittens that took center stage though.
Minster finished the game 19 of 25 inside the three-point arc and a respectable 8 of 18 from beyond the three-point line.
Janae Hoying led the way for Minster with 21 points and six steals with Ivy Wolf adding 20 points, seven assists and three steals.
Minster will take on Beverly Fort Frye (25-2) in the D-IV state semifinals at St. John Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m.
“They played really well,” DeJarnett noted of the Minster effort. “It was one of those nights where they couldn’t miss. That is just a very good basketball team and if they play like that, they will be hard to beat.”
The Wildkittens got off to a quick start, opening an early 9-2 lead, before widening the margin to 17-7 at the end of one quarter.
A Katrina Stoller three-pointer and a Gracie Shepherd bucket quickly pulled Wayne Trace within 17-12 and another Shepherd basket kept the Raiders within 19-14.
However, it was all Minster the rest of the first half as the Wildkittens closed the second quarter on a 15-2 run to seize a 34-16 halftime advantage.
Minster then opened the second half with eight straight points in the midst of a 15-2 run that sealed any doubt.
Katrina Stoller paced the Lady Raiders with 14 points while Shepherd added four and Rachel Stoller chipped in a bucket for Wayne Trace, which ends an extremely successful season at 22-5.
“It was a tremendous season and the girls have a lot to be proud of,” concluded DeJarnett. “This team came a long way over the year. I am very proud of what they accomplished.”
WAYNE TRACE (30) — C. Sinn 8; Moore 0; Katie Stoller 0; M. Sinn 2; S. Sinn 0; Shepherd 4; Graham 0; Katr. Stoller 14; R. Stoller 2; Daeger 0. Totals 13-37 1-3 30.
MINSTER (65) - I. Wolf 20; A. Wolf 5; Schmiesing 3; Heuker 6; Hoying 21; Clune 2; Mescher 4; Prenger 2; Mox 2. Totals 27-43 3-7 65.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-14 (C. Sinn 2, Katr. Stoller), Minster 8-18 (Hoying 3, I. Wolf 2, Heuker 2, Schmiesing). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 23 (C. Sinn, Katr. Stoller 5), Minster 18 (A. Wolf 4). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 20, Minster 10.
Wayne Trace 7 9 12 2 — 30
Minster 17 17 29 2 — 65
