Tonight’s Division IV regional semifinals at the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University provide a bit of a conundrum for those rooting for the area to succeed on the hardwood.
On one hand, the No. 1 (Columbus Grove) and No. 2 (Antwerp) teams in the state of Ohio will be on display for area hoops fans to take in. On the other hand, the two will play at 6:15 p.m. tonight and one will be eliminated before ever even playing for a regional crown.
The Archers and Bulldogs, both entering the matchup at 25-0 on the year, have a bit of experience with each other, having met in the preseason at a scrimmage coincidentally hosted by another participant in the D-IV regional tourney, the Parkway Panthers.
“The biggest thing is just giving us an opportunity to play again and practice again with this team,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman, whose Archers rallied from a 14-point deficit to knock off Toledo Christian 55-50 to win the Defiance District. “This Columbus Grove team is certainly a little different than what we saw (against Toledo Christian) as far as the guard play.
“With Toledo Christian it’s their quickness and their quick shots, with Columbus Grove, their guards are strong and they can shoot it. It’s going to take another really great defensive game for us.”
The trip to regionals marks the first time in 29 years that Antwerp has reached the regional level, dating back to a 39-37 heartbreaker against Miller City in the 1991 regional semis.
This time around, the Archers have hopes on breaking through even farther and keeping a dream season alive.
Sophomore Jagger Landers continues to lead Antwerp in both points (17.2) and rebounds (8.3) this season, something not lost on Columbus Grove mentor Chris Sautter.
“It starts with Jagger Landers inside,” noted the CG coach, who helped guide the top-ranked Bulldogs to the regional tournament last season. “He’s real good around the basket and he can step out and shoot the three. He attracts attention from not only his defender but other defenders and they surround him with guys like Lichty, Krouse, Savina and his brother that can hit threes. They put you in a bind defensively.”
Senior Jayvin Landers also chips in in double figures for the Archers at 11.4 points per contest with 45 made triples and a balanced line of 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Junior Austin Lichty hit three treys against Toledo Christian, has 42 on the year and adds 8.4 ppg and 3.1 rpg to the tally.
Sophomore point guard Luke Krouse (6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.4 apg) also will be a key member, along with forward Jacob Savina (6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
In the program’s fourth all-time trip to regionals, the Bulldogs have hopes on exorcising the demons of last year’s 58-48 loss to Maumee Valley Country Day at BGSU with four starters back and six players overall.
“This is the game they wanted to get to,” said Sautter. “At times during the season there were games where we felt like we had to play them because they were on the schedule but this one is the one the kids were motivated for.”
Columbus Grove boasts a pair of talented double-digit scorers in junior Blake Reynolds (6-3, 16.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 5.2 apg, 55 steals) and sharpshooter Tayt Birnesser (6-2, Jr. 15.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 47 steals, 67 made 3-pointers). The depth of the Grove roster is perhaps its most deadly aspect, with players like junior Gabe Clement (9.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg), Alex Schneider (6-1, Sr., 6.3 ppg), Evan Hopkins (6-0, Sr., 7.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Ethan Halker (6-1, Jr., 5.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg) providing plenty of scoring punch.
“We’re going to have to guard the ball really well and contest shots,” explained Billman of keys to victory. “We’re going to have to rebound it well because they are really good on the glass on both sides so we’re going to really have to rebound the ball. Our guys have bought into everything we’ve done so far so you know they’re going to ready to prepare and ready to go.”
Noted Sautter: “Watching the guys practice (Monday) in their shootaround, they weren’t acting like this game was any different than the 25 they’ve played. We’re able to put four guards on the floor at any time so when Antwerp does press, we need to be able to beat that pressure and attack at the offensive end.
“Defensively, we’ve got to limit Landers’ touches inside, make sure we contest their 3-pointers and crash the boards hard. Our guards become a pretty important part of defensive rebounding when an opposing team puts up threes.”
The late contest will pit Parkway (18-7), playing in its first-ever regional, against a 20-6 Tiffin Calvert squad that knocked off the top seed in the Findlay District, Old Fort, en route to BGSU.
The Antwerp-Grove and Parkway-Calvert winners will meet up at the Stroh Center Friday evening at 7 p.m. with a spot in the Division IV state tournament in Columbus on the line.
