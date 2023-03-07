BOWLING GREEN — For the first three quarters of a Tuesday Division IV boys basketball regional semifinal, Patrick Henry and Marion Local played almost even, with both teams throwing punches and taking leads, and as the third quarter buzzer sounded Kaden Rosebrook got a putback to put the Patriots down just four, it was still anyone’s game.
Before that putback, it seemed as if Marion Local (23-5) may have just thrown a knockout punch going to the fourth quarter, as up 30-29 with under two minutes to play, Jadyn Mescher connected with a three for the Flyers, followed by a Jack Knapke two to put the Flyers up six.
Once the fourth quarter started, however, the Flyers threw a second punch, and this one left no doubt as they went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, and ultimately ran away with a 56-42 victory at the Stroh Center on the campus of Bowling Green State University.
In the Flyers’ second-straight regional appearance, they’ll advance to the regional finals for the first time since their state championship in 2018 o take on Convoy Crestview on Friday back at the Stroh at 7 p.m.
“Going into this game, I thought they were built for a good tournament-type team,” Patrick Henry head coach Bryan Hieber said. “And so I knew this was going to be a challenge, but I liked the energy we came out with.”
The first half played about as evenly as you could get, with Marion Local getting out to an early 8-4 lead off of four points from 6-foot-8 sophomore Austin Niekamp.
But with 3:07 left to play in the first quarter, Hieber called a timeout that sparked a 6-0 run for the Patriots and gave them their first lead, first on a Mack Hieber pull-up jumper, then with back-to-back twos from Lincoln Creager and Rosebrook.
Knapke was able to stop the Flyers’ bleeding, however, with a putback on a missed three to knot things at 10 after one.
The second quarter was more of the same, with five lead changes taking place including five-point swings from both squads that gave them a lead. It was a Niekamp fast break slam, with under a minute to play that gave the Flyers the 22-21 advantage after one half.
What kept the Patriots in it early was their activity on the offensive boards as they outrebounded the Flyers in the first half 16-13, with 11 of those coming on the offensive end.
“We pride ourselves on great defense, rebounding the ball, being the most aggressive team and we were not those things in the first half,” 12th-year head coach Goettenmoeller said. “This is the first time all year that I lost my you know what on those guys at halftime because they had 11 offensive rebounds and that’s just not our program.”
“I loved our energy from the tip, and to be honest with you going into halftime that’s how I dreamt it,” Hieber said of PH’s first half effort. “That was the pace we wanted, defensively we had some mishaps that we typically don’t do but they are a good team … they were just able to amp it up a little in the second half.”
The second half started with the Flyers feeding the Patriots a taste of their own medicine, as on the first two offensive possessions, Knapke had two offensive rebounds and three points to help stretch the Marion Local lead to four.
The lead got to six on the following possession, but Patrick Henry fought back with Aiden Behrman's first of two second half threes followed by a three from Hieber to put the score within one. Tate Hess and Gavin Jackson traded buckets that led to the near knockout punch from the Flyers headed to the fourth quarter.
Hess got to the rim on back-to-back possessions to start the fourth quarter, and Mescher hit his second three of the contest to give the Flyers a double-digit 42-31 lead. Out of a Patrick Henry timeout, Behrman hit his second three to give him a team-high 10 points, but that was the last time the Marion Local lead would be under 10 the rest of the contest.
“They wore us down, they got the ball where they wanted late, we tried to pressure them and their guards are just too quick and they got some easy shots there towards the end, but I loved our guys’ fight,” Hieber said. “You could tell they’ve been here before, but I don’t think our the lights were too bright for our guys, I liked how we played … they were just the better team, made more plays and that decided it.
The regional trip was the first for the Patriots in 21 years, and as they see four seniors in Jackson, Behrman, Drew Rosengarten and Rosebrook graduate from a program that was 2-21, in their freshman season, there is no doubt for Hieber of the legacy they left.
“We talked about leaving things better than they found them and these seniors are going to leave this program in a much better state than when they entered it as freshmen,” Hieber said.
“The four seniors we have are just high-character guys, they’re all scholar-athletes, just great role models and I think their biggest legacy is just setting that standard for our underclassmen of how to be role models on the court, and how to be role models in the classroom and in the community,” Hieber added.
“It meant the world to us,” senior Behrman said of the district championship. “That was our main goal, to either win league or put a district championship back in that board. We wanted to leave a legacy and get PH basketball back to where it was.”
The Flyers outshot the Patriots from the field going 22-of-40 (55%) compared to just 17-of-50 (34%) shooting for PH. Patrick Henry was 6-of-16 (37.5%) from three. Creager had nine points for the Patriots, all of which came in the first half to go along with Behrman’s 10. Hieber and Rosebrook each had seven.
Marion Local were led by their posts with Luke Knapke scoring a game-high 14 to go along with eight rebounds and Niekmap posting a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Mescher and Tess each added eight.
PATRICK HENRY (42) - Creager 9; Jackson 4; Behrman 10; Meyer 2; Rosengarten 0; Smith 0; Rosebrook 7; Johnson 0; Hieber 10; Punches 0; B. Behrman 0; L. Jackson 0; Woods 0; Schwiebert 0. Totals: 17-50 2-3 42.
MARION LOCAL (56) - Pohlman 4; Mescher 8; Hess 8; Niekamp 13; Knapke 14; Ranly 9; Eyink 0; Homan 0; Otte 0; Ungruhn 0. Totals: 22-40 9-13 56.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 6-16 (Behrman 2-3, Hieber 2-3, Creager 1-7, Rosebrook 1-1), Marion Local 3-10 (Mescher 2-5, Niekamp 1-3). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 25 (Creager, Rosebrook 5), Marion Local 30 (Niekamp 11). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 7, Marion Local 12.
Patrick Henry 10 11 10 11 - 42
Marion Local 10 12 12 21 - 56
