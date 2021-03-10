VAN WERT — The script seemed easily written in Tuesday’s Division IV regional semifinals at Van Wert High School as state-ranked Columbus Grove and Antwerp found themselves in battles with Carey and New Bremen, respectively.
With eyes on a rematch of last year’s semifinals in this year’s finals, Grove outlasted a late flurry by Carey to earn a narrow 48-45 win. However, district final hero Jagger Landers’ go-ahead bucket with 1.7 seconds to go against New Bremen was waved off by a charge call and the No. 2 Archers were blanked in overtime by the Cinderella Cardinals, 51-43.
Grove (23-2) and New Bremen (19-8) will meet Friday at 7 p.m. for a regional title as the winner will meet either Berlin Hiland or New Boston Glenwood in the Division IV state semifinals.
In the late contest, the red-hot Redbirds kept up an upset-laden tournament trek with a hot start at Van Wert. New Bremen hit 8-of-14 first-quarter shots and 10 of its first 18 attempts to stake out a 26-10 first-half lead against the No. 2 Archers (23-2).
Antwerp was not to be denied, however, clawing back in the second stanza to trim the deficit from 16 all the way down to four at the break thanks to a 12-0 run. Freshman Landon Brewer and senior Austin Lichty hit treys along with a pair of buckets from senior wing Owen Sheedy.
Out of the halftime break, New Bremen again had an answer as a bucket from Daniel Homan and a corner trifecta by Nick Alig boosted the Cardinals back to a nine-point edge with 3:40 left in the stanza.
Veteran leadership again took the wheel for the Archers as Lichty connected on back-to-back triples, igniting the Antwerp crowd and suddenly trimming the deficit to just three. Landers hit a pair of freebies, part of a 10-of-10 showing at the line on the night, with 58.7 seconds left to get the Archers back within one through three periods.
“Shockingly, to be honest, it took us a little bit to adjust to their physicality and their quickness,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “Then to top it off, they made some plays and some shots and got off to a great start.
“We could have easily just ran away and hid but our guys fought back and I think that says a lot about who we are, who our leaders are and we didn’t want this thing to end.”
The 8-0 run to end the third stanza turned into a 12-0 run thanks to two more Landers free throws and a bucket by the 6-7 star junior to give the Archers their first lead since 4-0 in the first quarter. The lead went to 38-33 on a Luke Krouse runner with 4:20 in regulation before the Cardinals mounted their final charge.
Despite Lichty’s fourth triple of the ballgame, New Bremen battled back at the charity stripe, hitting 5-of-6 in a 1:16 stretch to stay in contention. Alig jumped a passing lane near midcourt and raced in for an easy layup to cut Antwerp’s lead to 41-40 with 1:41 left.
The Cardinals drew an offensive foul to get the ball back and following an offensive rebound by Daniel Homan, junior guard Trevor Bergman connected on an open 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to tie the ballgame at 43.
Just as in Friday’s 23-20 district final victory over Toledo Christian, Antwerp put the ball in Landers’ hands in the final ticks of regulation. The standout dribbled to the left side of the key, drove just inside the foul line and put up a jumper that dropped through the net with 1.7 seconds left. What could have been another Archer victory was wiped away by an offensive foul call on Landers that saved the Cardinals’ season.
In the extra session, Antwerp missed a pair of shots while turning it over three times to start the overtime period. Meanwhile, junior wing Reece Busse came up with a pair of clutch buckets for New Bremen, one on a fastbreak layup and the other part of a three-point play that put the Cardinals up 49-43 with 1:50 to go.
“We didn’t finish some plays, especially in overtime,” lamented Billman, whose Archers have won 48 of 51 games the last two years. “We had some chances in overtime where we didn’t finish any plays around the basket and got deflated a little bit. You’ve got to give (New Bremen) credit, they stepped up and made the plays when they had to.”
Antwerp had its shots at a comeback as New Bremen missed four straight free throws while up six points, but a needed longball for the Archers never came as the Cardinals continued a historic run.
Following New Bremen’s first-ever football state championship in the fall with a Division VII crown, the Cardinals knocked off the Wapakoneta District’s No. 2 seed Minster at the buzzer in the district semifinals and defeated the top seed St. Henry to reach the regionals.
Now the Cardinals are in their first regional final since a loss to Continental in 1977 and have a shot at the school’s first state tourney trip since 1960.
For Antwerp, the sting of losing in the regional semifinals for the second straight year is coupled by the graduation of seniors Lichty, Sheedy and Dylan Hines
“It’s been really phenomenal,” said Billman of the Archers’ recent run of success. “Our community will look back on and see how special it’s been the last couple years but tonight, our seniors and our leaders wouldn’t let us quit. That just absolutely shows what they meant to our program. It gives us so much to continue to build on … I can’t thank our three seniors enough.”
Busse finished with 16 points and five boards for New Bremen while Bergman netted 13 and David Homan shot 8-of-12 at the charity stripe.
Landers’ 16 points, 10 freebies and seven rebounds led the Archers. Lichty hit four trifectas in a 14-point night.
In the early contest, Columbus Grove needed all 32 minutes to hold off a feisty Carey squad. The No. 4 Bulldogs led 5-0 early but never led by more than four the rest of the way against the Blue Devils (20-6), which took a 16-13 lead after one quarter.
Senior Ian Yeater tied things up at 41-all with 3:58 with a layup but Blake Reynolds, the reigning Northwest Conference Player of the Year, converted back-to-back buckets to give the Bulldogs the separation they needed. A trey by Hayden Nash with 11.4 seconds left and a split at the line by Reynolds gave Carey life late with the ball at halfcourt with 4.6 ticks to go but the CG defense tightened up, kept the ball out of Carey star Cade Crawford’s hands and a game-tying 3-point attempt was off the mark.
Reynolds finished with 17 points and 10 boards in the win for the Bulldogs while Tayt Birnesser and Trey Sautter each netted nine.
Grove now returns to its second straight regional championship game after last year’s tournament was halted ahead of a matchup with Parkway. A win over New Bremen would mark the first trip to state since a 2006 D-IV state runner-up season.
COLUMBUS GROVE (48) — Reynolds 17; T. Birnesser 9; Clement 4; Sautter 9; Halker 5; B. Birnesser 0; Schroeder 4. Totals 18-45 7-13 48.
CAREY (45) — Nash 7; Lonsway 1; Crawford 17; Yeater 10; Conti 8; Bell 0; Hill 0; Kemerley 0; Vallejo 2. Totals 20-40 3-7 45.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 5-12 (Sautter 2-4, Reynolds 1-1, T. Birnesser 1-2, Halker 1-2), Carey 2-14 (Crawford 1-5, Nash 1-6). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 24 (Reynolds 10), Carey 20 (Crawford, Yeater 7). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 5, Carey 5.
Col. Grove 13 13 12 10 — 48
Carey 16 8 10 11 — 45
ANTWERP (43) — Lichty 14; Landers 16; Krouse 4; Sheedy 4; Sproles 2; Brewer 3; McMichael 0; Recker 0; Hines 0. Totals 14-46 10-12 43.
NEW BREMEN (51) — Hays 0; Alig 7; Busse 16; Dav. Homan 8; Dan. Homan 7; Bergman 13; Rindler 0. Totals 16-34 13-19 51.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 5-24 (Lichty 4-7, Brewer 1-6), New Bremen 6-13 (Bergman 3-5, Busse 1-2, Dan. Homan 1-2, Alig 1-3). Rebounds: Antwerp 26 (Landers, Krouse 7), New Bremen 17 (Busse 5). Turnovers: Antwerp 13, New Bremen 8.
Antwerp 8 14 10 11 0 — 43
New Bremen 21 5 7 10 8 — 51
