HAMLER — For the second straight season, lefty aces Luke Krouse of Antwerp and Landon Price of Lincolnview took the mound in Division IV regional action at Garrold Parratt Field.
For the second straight season, Price and the Lancers got the better of the matchup as the Ohio State commit struck out 15 Archers on Friday and held off a late rally to defeat Antwerp 6-3 for the second straight postseason.
In 2021, Price took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Lincolnview took advantage of three Antwerp errors in a 7-2 win. This time around, Price’s no-no went even further with six full frames of hitless ball while Antwerp committed a pair of errors.
“It just seemed like everywhere we hit it, it was to a guy making a good play,” said Antwerp coach Zac Feasby, who has coached the Archers to the regional tournament three straight seasons, including a regional title in 2019. “We found spots too late but any time Price is on the mound, he gives them an excellent chance to win games. I think for the most part we executed … probably more strikeouts than what we wanted, but our guys bought in and tried to do what we wanted them to.”
The win propels Lincolnview, last year’s Division IV state runner-up, into a 1 p.m. state semifinal at Canal Park in Akron on Thursday, June 9 against Tiffin Calvert.
Early on, it seemed primed to follow plenty of classic pitcher’s duels of tournaments past as Price and Krouse each retired the first six batters they faced, with Krouse fanning four through three innings and Price five. Ethan and Aidan Lichty drew a pair of one-out walks in the bottom of the second but the Archers were unable to strike early and the two squads took a scoreless game to the fourth.
In that frame, Price came up with a short single to lead off the inning while lefthander Cole Binkley hit a grounder that ricocheted off Krouse’s foot and resulted in an infield single. Despite barely clearing the infield, the Lancers placed two runners on for Dane Ebel, who connected for a base hit to center field and staked out a 2-0 lead for the defending regional champs. Carson Fox followed with a base hit to center before a grounder to second forced him out at second in an attempted double play. Instead, the throw to first was off-line, allowing Ebel to score and make it 3-0.
From there, Price settled in, retiring the next five Archers via strikeout and nine straight overall. Meanwhile, the Lancer offense found a rhythm against Krouse and Price and Binkley struck again in the fifth with a two-out infield single and an RBI knock by the latter to up the lead to 4-0.
In the sixth, Austin Bockrath took a two-strike, two-out pitch and drove it down the right field line for a triple, coming around to score on a passed ball on the next at-bat.
For the third time, Price and Binkley put up base hits in the seventh and again with two outs, Fox came up with an RBI hit to create a sixth insurance run.
Antwerp did not go quietly, however, as junior Parker Moore came up with a leadoff double down the left field line to break up Price’s no-hitter and start a potential rally for the Archers. Ethan Lichty drew a walk, book-ended by a pair of strikeouts and Carson Altimus brought Moore home with an RBI knock to right.
Junior eight-hole hitter Eli Reinhart came up with the strongest swing of the day for the three-time district champions, drilling a two-run double over the right fielder’s head to put a runner at second and the game-tying run in the on-deck circle.
However, Price came up with one more key at-bat with the 125-pitch count looming, striking out Reid Lichty and sending the Lancers back to state.
“I’m proud of my guys, they fought back and gave us a chance to win at the end there,” said Feasby of his squad’s resilience in the final frame. “It comes from the seniors, especially the three guys that have pretty much started since they were freshmen.
“It’s tough because we lose guys that have meant a great deal to this program but we’re going to have to move forward. It’s going to hurt definitely.”
Krouse struck out a half-dozen in his final game on the bump for the Archers in his senior season, leaving the program as the 2022 Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year and serving as a leader of a core of graduating vets that led the Archers to 55 wins, two GMC titles and three district championships after entering 2019 with no district titles in school history.
“When these guys were freshman, we’d never even won a district title so it was new and exciting,” said Feasby of the departing veterans, which include four-year starters in Krouse, catcher Chase Clark and veteran infielder/pitcher Hunter Sproles, along with senior Mason Steel. “They’re going to be missed but these seniors that are leaving are, in my opinion, the best baseball class and probably the best class as a whole sports-wise that Antwerp’s ever had.
“They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about, they’ve accomplished great things for us.”
Lincolnview 000 311 1 — 6 10 0
Antwerp 000 000 3 — 3 3 2
Records: Lincolnview 23-6, Antwerp 18-6.
Winning pitcher: Landon Price (7 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 6 runs, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) — Landon Price 3 singles; Cole Binkley 3 singles; Carson Fox 2 singles; Austin Bockrath triple; Dane Ebel 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Eli Reinhart double, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore double.
