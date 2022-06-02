HAMLER — Going into their Division IV regional semifinal showdown with Plymouth, Antwerp baseball had trailed in every playoff game this season.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday as the Archers (18-5) took down the Big Red (19-8) 11-1 to earn their second regional finals appearance in school history.
The Archers led almost the whole way, as, after a three-run third inning that gave them the lead, the Archers never looked back.
The win came without throwing their ace pitcher in left-handed Bowling Green State University commit Luke Krouse too, as Parker Moore, Hunter Sproles and Ethan Lichty combined to throw a one-run, six-hitter against the Big Red.
“Our pitching staff is one of our strengths and because of that we were able to save our number one for regional finals which can be risky,” Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby said. “We are really confident in those four other guys and when they can come in and pitch like that we can go a long way.”
Parker Moore started on the mound after the Archers got on the board in the first inning with a leadoff double from Chase Clark, a wild pitch that moved him to third and a sacrifice fly to left field by Moore.
A single by Nick Roberts a wild pitch that saw a speedy Roberts get to third after the Antwerp catcher Clark had trouble finding the ball and an RBI groundout by Zeth Goth knotted things at one.
Antwerp threatened again in the second with bases loaded and two outs but Plymouth starter Cole Wentz was able to get out of the inning unscathed.
After a scoreless third inning, the Archers loaded the bases after a Krouse leadoff single, a Moore double and a Hunter Sproles hit by pitch. Wentz struck out Ethan Lichty for one out but Aiden Lichty stepped up and singled to left field to score one.
Another strikeout by Wentz and it looked like he might get out of the inning with barely any damage but Eli Reinhart stepped up and drove the eighth pitch of his at-bat into centerfield, scoring two and opening up the lead to 4-1 going to the bottom of the third.
The bottom of the order has been huge for the Archers in this postseason and Thursday was no different.
“We had the bottom come up with some really big hits that we needed,” Feasby said. “Eli Reinhart’s hit early in the game was a big hit. We really worked up their pitch counts and really frustrated them.”
But more importantly, the hit by Reinhart gave the Archers a lead, something that they’ve been lacking all postseason.
“That was really big for us,” Moore said of the early lead. “I felt like it gave us a lot more comfort at the plate and we weren’t as timid.”
“It was goal of ours to get our leadoff hitter on every inning and I think we did that most innings. We are winning in different ways but jumping out early was a big deal. Getting that lead in the third inning was huge for our confidence,” Feasby said.
Roberts clubbed his second single of the game in the fourth Moore stranded him on two runners on first and third by getting the last two outs of the inning via strikeout.
That inning marked the end of Moore’s outing as he threw four innings giving up just five hits, one run (not earned), striking out seven and walking one. He was replaced by Sproles in the fifth.
Antwerp scored once again in the fifth on a Clark groundball up the middle where the Plymouth shortstop was late getting to second after a toss from the second baseman. They scored again in the sixth on Ethan Lichty’s second RBI-single of the day as well as the seventh as they put up five runs on a fielder’s choice, walk, balk and a two-RBI single by Carson Altimus.
That made the score 11-1 going to the bottom of the seventh as Ethan Lichty entered for one inning of work in which he set down the Big Red in order.
Lichty and Sproles are both eligible to pitch in Friday’s regional final if need be.
That regional final will be against Lincolnview, who knocked Antwerp out in regional semifinals last season, back at Patrick Henry at 5 p.m.
