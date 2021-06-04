HAMLER — Baseball is the kind of sport where, no matter the intricacies of the sport or the convoluted path from beginning to end, the result can boil down to one team having a good day and the other having a bad one.
For Antwerp, it was more of the latter and for Lincolnview, the former on Friday in a Division IV regional semifinal at Garrold Parratt Field at Patrick Henry as Lancer junior standout pitcher Landon Price took a no-hitter into the sixth inning while Antwerp committed three errors in a 7-2 Lancer victory.
The defending regional champion Archers (18-6, No. 13 Division IV OHSBCA) came up short in their bid to repeat as state tourney qualifiers thanks to 12 strikeouts by Price and no baserunners allowed for 5.1 innings by the Lancer right-hander and future Ohio State Buckeye.
The win propels Lincolnview (22-8, No. 6) to Saturday’s regional final at 2 p.m. at PH against No. 10 Leipsic (25-6), which saw ace Tyler Sickmiller retire 21 straight after a leadoff single in the first inning in the Vikings’ 5-0 win over Sycamore Mohawk.
Antwerp’s woes began right off the bat as the first at-bat of the top of the first inning saw a Price grounder to third be thrown over first baseman Ethan Lichty’s head. Price was bunted over on a perfect infield single by battery-mate Collin Overholt and scored on a sacrifice grounder to tag Archer southpaw Luke Krouse with an unearned run.
In the second, things got away from the Archers, this time with two outs after a pair of Krouse ring-ups. A single and walk to the eight and nine-hole hitters set the stage for an RBI single from Price then another RBI knock from Overholt before sophomore Dane Ebel ripped a two-run double to right field for a 5-0 lead through two frames.
“(Lincolnview) played a great game and we didn’t play our best and that’s what happens,” lamented Antwerp coach Zac Feasby. “I don’t want to take anything away from Landon Price, he pitched a heck of a game and we didn’t get our bats going until the last inning. Defensively we had some mistakes that really cost us and extended some innings … Sometimes you just don’t have your best day.”
Two-out execution spurred the Lancers to a pair of fourth-inning insurance runs as Price again dropped a base hit to the outfield before Overholt connected in a big way on a deep fly that landed just out of center fielder Parker Moore’s reach for an RBI triple. A wild pitch got past Antwerp catcher Chase Clark and the lead was suddenly 7-0 Lincolnview.
Meanwhile, Price was promptly moving through the Antwerp batting order with two strikeouts in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The future Buckeye struck out his 10th batter to lead off the sixth before sophomore Ethan Lichty blooped a single into shallow right field to break up a perfect game by Price. The junior righty promptly responded with his 11th and 12th strikeouts to end the inning and the threat.
“He’s been incredible all season long and it’s a credit to his counterpart behind the plate,” said Lincolnview coach Eric Fishpaw). “He has all the faith in Collin Overholt to throw any pitch in any count, he can go down and block it or put it wherever he wants. Those two continue to just work extremely hard. I’m very proud of their efforts.”
The Archers finally got on the scoreboard in the seventh thanks to a leadoff single by Moore and a hard-hit double by Austin Lichty to put runners at second and third. A Krouse grounder scored Moore to ruin the shutout and mark the first earned run allowed by Price all season.
A wild pitch allowed Lichty to score and the Archers hoped to continue the threat with a runner on and just one out.
Price stiffened, however, inducing a flyout to himself on the mound and striking out Dylan Hines with a called third strike to cap off a pitching clinic and advance the Lancers in the program’s first regional trip since 1974. That year also marked the last state trip for Lincolnview, along with a berth in 1962 that resulted in the program’s only state championship.
“We talked about getting out to a good start, especially early in the game and we were able to get that one in the first inning and have a big inning there in the second,” said Fishpaw. Overall on the day, (we got) some big hits … and overall, I’m just very proud of everybody on the team.”
The result also marks the end of the road for a talented Archer senior class of Austin Lichty, Hines, Jason Geyer and Jordan Buerkle that saw the program’s first-ever GMC baseball title in 2019 along with a trip to state that year and a pair of district championships.
“My team’s not a team that’s going to just pack it in and give up,” said Feasby of the late flurry. “Credit (Price), he kept us off balance and we didn’t find a way to hit him until the end. I love these guys though. I’m going to miss this group, for sure.”
Krouse, a junior and Bowling Green State University commit, struck out eight over five innings of work to take the loss while Lichty fanned three in two innings of relief.
Leipsic 001 400 0 — 5 5 0
Mohawk 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Records: Leipsic 25-6, Mohawk 19-12.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Sickmiller (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landen Snyder. Other: Tyler Hayman.
Lincolnview 140 200 0 — 7 9 0
Antwerp 000 000 2 — 2 4 3
Records: Lincolnview 22-8, Antwerp 18-6.
Winning pitcher: Landon Price (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Luke Krouse (5 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Austin Lichty.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) — Collin Overholt 2 singles, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Landon Price 2 singles; Dane Ebel double, 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Austin Lichty double.
