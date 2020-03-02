In Division IV girls basketball in northwest Ohio, Ottoville has been the standard for teams as they looked to advance down the tournament trail.
Wayne Trace saw that last season as the Raiders took the Big Green to overtime before falling to the Putnam County squad.
In 2020, though, the Raiders weren’t going to let that happen.
Wayne Trace jumped out to a big lead after one quarter and held off a late Ottoville rally for a 60-49 victory over the Big Green to claim a Division IV regional berth at the Elida Fieldhouse Thursday.
Wayne Trace’s win was also highlighted by another memorable moment in the career of senior guard Claire Sinn, who broke the school career scoring record with a three-pointer at the 5:32 mark of the opening quarter.
Sinn now has 1,469 points in her career in a Wayne Trace uniform, surpassing the total of 1,447 points posted by 2016 graduate Erin Mohr.
“She got off to a great start tonight and it just kind of carried over to the whole team,” noted Wayne Trace head coach Bethany DeJarnett of her senior guard and the quick start. “The girls came out ready to go and we executed our game plan. I am very proud of the way they played tonight.”
Both teams got off to quick starts as the two squads combined to make six of their first seven shots with Ottoville holding a slim 8-7 lead only three minutes into the game.
However, Wayne Trace closed the quarter on a 12-0 run to seize control of the game.
A three-pointer by Sinn ignited the run, which also included a pair of baskets from Sinn along with a Gracie Shepherd bucket.
The Lady Raiders took a 19-8 advantage after one quarter and rode that momentum through the next three quarters.
“Getting off to a good start early was big for us,” added the Raider head coach. “The girls relaxed a little bit I think and played with confidence.”
“Wayne Trace came out there in the first quarter and just played very good basketball,” noted first-year Ottoville mentor Michelle Leach. “Our girls never gave up and we battled for the next three quarters but we had to use a lot of energy and we weren’t able to overcome that.”
Wayne Trace pushed the margin to as much as 35-17 in the second quarter after another Claire Sinn bucket but the Big Green rallied late in the half.
A Nicole Knippen three-pointer and two Tori Thomas free throws cut the Ottoville deficit to 35-22 at the intermission.
“I thought our girls continued to play hard and we were able to make some runs at them,” Leach added. “But, good teams answer those runs and tonight Wayne Trace did that.”
Ottoville made one of those runs at the start of the third quarter.
Knippen opened the second half scoring with a trey before a Kylee Hoersten basket and a Thomas triple quickly pulled the Big Green within 36-31.
As seniors do, though, it was Claire Sinn who provided an answer for the Raiders with a basket that stemmed the tide and gave Wayne Trace a 38-31 lead. Shepherd followed by hitting one of two free throws and Rachel Stoller hit a pair of foul shots that put the red, white and blue back on top 41-31.
“That was a key stretch for us,” DeJarnett commented. “We knew Ottoville was going to make a run but our girls played through it and came up with some big plays for us.”
Knippen added a late basket to get Ottoville within 41-33 entering the final stanza.
The Big Green made one more run in the fourth quarter, slicing the deficit to 44-38 on a Knippen layup.
The Lady Green trimmed the deficit to 53-46 with 1:17 left on two Thomas foul shots and a Thomas three-pointer kept Ottoville within 56-49 at the 38 second mark.
Wayne Trace, though, wasn’t to be denied as the Raiders shut the door from there and wrapped up the program's second regional appearance in the last three seasons.
“I am so proud of the girls,” concluded DeJarnett. “Claire and Miriam have been tremendous leaders for us all season and the girls have really just worked so hard. This is a total team win, from the girls who start to all of the girls who played tonight and the girls who help prepare us in practice. I am very proud of this basketball team.”
Claire Sinn finished with 24 points for Wayne Trace while grabbing eight rebounds and picking up two assists. Rachel Stoller chipped in a dozen markers along with adding five boards, two assists and three steals.
Miriam Sinn posted eight points and six assists for the red, white and blue with Gracie Shepherd recording six markers, eight boards and two steals. Katrina Stoller also had six points and five rebounds with sister Katie Stoller finishing the night with four points, three assists, two steals and two boards.
It was the final game in an Ottoville basketball uniform for senior Kylee Hoersten, who recorded two points and two steals.
“She has been a tremendous player for us on the floor but she is also a tremendous kid,” Leach stated of her lone senior. “I can’t say enough about her. She has given me everything she had and I look forward to seeing what she accomplish in the future.”
Nicole Knippen topped Ottoville with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals while Tori Thomas recorded 15 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals. Alexa Honigford had eight markers and two assists while Elise Kramer chipped in three points and two boards. Jocelyn Giese had the remaining Big Green point.
Ottoville closes the season with a record of 15-10 overall.
Wayne Trace (21-4) advances to play Kalida in the Division IV girls regional at Elida on Thursday. The contest is currently scheduled to be the second game that evening.
WAYNE TRACE (60) - C. Sinn 24; Katie Stoller 4; M. Sinn 8; Shepherd 6; Graham 0; Katrina Stoller 6; R. Stoller 12; Daeger 0. Totals 18-42 19-30 60.
OTTOVILLE (49) - Giese 1; Thomas 15; Honigford 8; Turnwald 0; Kramer 3; Knippen 20; Hoersten 2. Totals 15-42 10-12 49.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-13 (C. Sinn 3, Katie Stoller, M. Sinn), Ottoville 9-25 (Knippen 4, Thomas 3, Honigford, Kramer). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 30 (C. Sinn, Shepherd 8), Ottoville 25 (Knippen 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Ottoville 18.
Wayne Trace 19 16 6 19 - 60
Ottoville 8 14 11 16 - 49
