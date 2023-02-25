A 9-0 run for Ayersville girls basketball in the middle of the third quarter wasn’t enough on Saturday night, as the Pilots fell 46-36 to Convoy Crestview in Division IV district finals action from Defiance High School.
Crestview (21-3), who came into the game searching for their third-straight district championship, controlled a large part of the early stages of the game. Save for a 4-2 early lead for the Pilots (18-7), with both points coming from senior Zarriya Young, the Knights had the lead for almost the entirety of the game.
But they didn’t do enough to run away with it early, and with the scoring versatility that that Ayersville guard play provides, leaving them in it can prove to be dangerous.
The Knights found that out the hard way as Pilots leading scorer in junior Ally Schinder, who didn’t record a point in the first quarter, started to heat up in the second as she scored nine of the Pilots’ 11 second quarter points to keep them within striking distance down 18-15 at half.
Out of halftime, Schindler kept the scoring going, getting a layup to go to cut the Crestview lead to 18-17. The Knights responded with an Ellie Kline three, but Schindler again got to the rim to cut the lead back to two. From here, Schindler and senior Kaylee Dockery took over the game.
Schindler tied the game at 21 and later Dockery would put back a Schindler miss to tie it again at 23. A stop followed by a Schindler putback put the Pilots in front and they weren’t done yet either as Dockery knocked down a corner three on an assist from Mabel McGuire, right in front of the Ayersville student section, sending them into a frenzy and giving them a 28-23 lead.
Another stop and a hard driving layup sent in off the glass by Dockery gave her seven and the Pilots a 30-23 lead. It was a 9-0 run and the Knights called a timeout.
“Kaylee’s one of those players that can go off and get 10 points in a heartbeat,” Nicely said of his senior guard.
Out of the timeout, however, almost everything went Crestview’s way as they played like a team that has been here before, because they have.
Cali Gregory knocked down a three and Laci McCoy went 2-of-2 from the charity stripe to end the third quarter on a 5-0 run for Crestview, then coming into the fourth quarter they stretched that run all the way to 13-0, taking a 36-30 lead which they never gave up.
Schindler, who had carried the interior offense for the Pilots all night, got her fourth foul right at the start of the quarter and had to sit. The Ayersville offense stalled as a result whilst Kline went on her own personal 5-0 run to begin the fourth quarter for the Knights.
Unironically, Schindler reentered and scored the first two points of the fourth quarter for the Pilots almost immediately to cut Crestview’s lead to four, but Crestview kept piling on and down 40-34 with less than two minutes to play, the Pilots started fouling.
“I thought Ally (Schindler) took care of the inside for us, we probably should have gotten it down to her a little bit more,” Nicely said.
But down six, Schindler fouled out, and so did Gregory, who ended up leading Crestview with 13 points on the night a few minutes later.
“They hit some big shots, we were able to get their main two girls in foul trouble and they got Ally in foul trouble. I thought some of the calls on her were a little bit tight on her, but it is what it is,” Nicely said.
Crestview went 0-of-8 from the line to start but Ayersville was only able to capitalize on it with two Mabel McGuire free throws. The Knights ultimately went 6-of-8 from the charity stripe to close the game out and add another district championship to their collection.
“We missed some foul shots and I think some kids stepped up when they had to, we just couldn’t get those other big shots when we needed to to crawl back into it,” Nicely said.
Schindler led all scorers with 19 points for the Pilots. Gregory added 13 and Kline 10 for the Knights who will now move to regional semifinals at Elida High School next week.
The Pilots graduate three seniors from this team in Dockery, Young and Neva Sheets. They are a class that has led Ayersville to a Green Meadows Conference title last season, and now their first district-runner up finish since 2016.
“I think they meant a lot,” Nicely said of his senior class. “They were there for almost all of the open gyms, and we also went through some tough games and they were the ones that got on each other a little bit. And that's what it takes sometimes to win games and they did that.”
AYERSVILLE (36) - Schindler 19; Dockery 9; McGuire 3; Young 4; Sheets 1; Waldron 0; Manon 0; Becher 0; Brown. Totals: 14-29 7-14 36.
CRESTVIEW (46) - Ross 0; Owsley 0; M. Kulwicki 4; Kline 10; Gregory 13; L. McCoy 8; Crider 7; J. Kulwicki 2; H. McCoy 2. Totals: 16-34 12-26 46.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 1-5 (Dockery 1-2), Crestview 2-9 (Kline 1-3, Gregory 1-4). Rebounds: Ayersville 26 (Schindler 6), Crestview 24 (Gregory 7). Turnovers: Ayersville 11, Crestview 4.
Ayersville 4 11 15 6 - 36
Crestview 8 10 10 18 - 46
