HAMLER — Fort Jennings outscored Holgate 20-2 in the fourth quarter quarter to post a 46-38 win in a Division IV girls basketball sectional semifinal at Patrick Henry on Monday.
The Musketeers did most their damage in the final stanza from the free throw line, where they went 14 of 18. Kristen Luersman led Ft. Jennings (5-18) with 15 points. Chloe Wiegling added 14 points.
Raena Willett led the Tigers (2-21) with 20 points. Justine Eis chipped in 10.
Ft. Jennings will play Columbus Grove in a sectional final Thursday at Patrick Henry.
HOLGATE (38) - Willett 20; Eis 10; Myers 4; Schuller 2; Altman 2. Totals 16-4-38.
FT. JENNINGS (46) - Luersman 15; Wieging 14; Foust 12; Fitzpatrick 2. Totals 14-17-46.
Rebounds: Holgate 33 (Eis 8), Ft. Jennings 23. Turnovers: Holgate 31, Ft. Jennings 18.
Holgate 12 14 6 2 — 38
Ft. Jennings 9 8 9 20 — 46
