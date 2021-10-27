NAPOLEON — It took four sets each and some hard-fought points but Hicksville and Hilltop earned their way to the Division IV district finals the hard way with some conference rematches on Tuesday at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon.
In the early contest, Hilltop claimed the rubber match against bitter rival North Central 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17 before Hicksville shook off Ayersville to avenge a five-set league loss in the regular season with a 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22 tournament victory.
The Tuesday night victories set the stage for Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. district final at Napoleon, a rematch of last season’s district semifinal that was won by Hilltop (20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 30-28) and of an Aug. 30 regular season win by the Cadets (25-16, 25-18, 25-17).
In the late contest, a knock-down, drag-out fight to the finish was to be expected between the Aces (18-6) and Pilots (17-8) after the Pilots claimed a five-set marathon win on Sept. 14 (25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-5).
The match played out that way with both sides overcoming errors in an opening set that saw neither team lead by more than three points through a 14-14 tie halfway through. Hicksville started to gain an edge with a 6-1 run all on points gained by Ayersville miscues or spikes out of bounds. Ayersville fought back in the late goings, surviving a set-point serve into the net to make it 24-21 and following with a Taylor Craft ace but an error on serve receive allowed the Aces to claim the opening salvo.
“I knew this was going to be a fight for every point,” said Hicksville coach Samantha Lavin. “Ayersville has strong servers and hitters and they’re so scrappy. Our goal was to take care of our side of the net.”
In the second set, a 5-1 Pilot lead had the Blue and Gold confident as Ayersville led for the majority of the action. Up by as much as five (10-5), Hicksville chipped away but thanks to a Craft kill and an Hicksville hit into the net, Ayersville led 21-16. However, thanks to a Molly Crall Block, an ace from senior Izzie Smith and a pair of mishandled digs by Ayersville, Hicksville found itself at the precipice of a commanding 2-0 lead.
Pilot sophomore Taylor Waldron and Hicksville junior Crall had consecutive kills to make it 24-22 Hicksville but again, an Ace serve into the net kept the Pilots alive and Alicia Franks’ squad took advantage with the final four points of the set, including two kills from senior Maci Froelich and an ace from Waldron to snare a 26-24 victory.
“I definitely feel like we were very evenly matched in every aspect of the game,” said Franks, who concludes her first season at the helm with a 17-8 mark. “I knew tonight was going to be tough so it was going to come down to who was more consistent and keeping the ball in control and Hicksville ended up being the better team tonight.”
The fourth set played out just as the first three, with neither squad leading by more than three points heading into a 14-14 tie midway through the set. Following an Ayersville miscue to make it 17-15 Hicksville, the Aces took control. An Avery Slattery kill kept things going at 19-15 and even after a serve into the net gave the Pilots serve down just 20-17, the Aces continued their run. Crall recorded a kill to put Hicksville up 22-17 and two Pilot spikes out and a tip at the net senior Sydney Bland later, Hicksville completed a 5-0 run to take a 2-1 set lead.
“We had some rough spots but being able to get out of those holes really means a lot to us as a team,” said Crall, who finished with 18 kills and 21 digs in the win for the Aces. “Our intensity really helped us during this game because Ayersville, they have some really good girls and being able to execute on our side was huge.”
In the deciding set, Hicksville led 7-3 early following a Slattery kill and a block into the net by Ayersville’s Kacee Okuley but again the Pilots had answers. Down 11-7 later in the set, the Pilots manufactured a 6-1 run to regain the lead on kills by Okuley and Waldron. Momentum seemed to still be in the Pilots’ favor later on as a kill by Froelich preceded back-to-back aces by Craft, a Froelich block and a kill by Waldron to put the Pilots up 19-15.
Crall then took over with consecutive points on a block and kill before Izzie Smith recorded an ace to tie things at 19-19.
Down 20-19, a volley from senior libero Ronnie Vasquez landed just inside the line for a set-tying point for Hicksville. Craft blocked a Crall spike to make it 22-21 Aces but a Crall kill, a Pilot serve into the net and a mishandled serve reception by the Pilots rounded out the match in a fitting style for the slugfest.
“I’ve talked about it all season with the girls about errors and that we have to make less of them to win,” said Franks. “It’s the game of volleyball. When it comes down to it, the name of the game is serve and serve receive and we didn’t serve our toughest game tonight.
“I’m proud of the girls for the progress we’ve made, from last season to this season, what a change. It comes down to consistency and who’s going to be the more consistent team, especially when you have teams that are so evenly matched.”
“My girls understood what they needed to do from the start, execution was the hard part,” admitted Lavin. “They know when they’re down, they’re not out until the other team gets 25. My girls are fighters. When we play tough teams, they step up to the challenge.”
Lynae Poling backed up Crall’s scoring effort with eight kills of her own while Slattery finished with nine kills and three blocks. Baird and Vasquez finished with 11 and 13 digs, respectively, while Macie Eicher had six digs.
Waldron led the charge in the season-ender for Ayersville, tallying 13 kills and 11 digs while Froelich added 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Mabel McGuire had four blocks, 15 digs and three aces while Craft had seven kills, seven blocks and 15 digs.
The early contest saw Hilltop pick up contested but solid wins in the first two sets in the third matchup of the year with league rival North Central, with the latter winning the non-league meeting and the former winning in BBC play as part of a 7-0 title-winning campaign.
The third set saw the Cadets pick up an early 6-2 lead before North Central battled back to tie things at 13. That run turned into a 17-14 NC lead that was quickly answered by the Cadets. At 22-24, Hilltop picked up a point to get within 23-24 with serve but saw the Eagles soar back with three straight points to win the set and stay alive.
In the fourth and deciding set, North Central rattled off 10 of 16 points to get within 17-16 of Hilltop but after tying the set at 17-17 out of a Hilltop timeout, the Cadets picked the perfect time for a key run as Hilltop ripped off the match’s final eight points to earn the deciding win.
Junior Gabby Rodriguez was dominant at the net for longtime coach Janice Bruner’s squad, racking up 20 kills and 16 digs on 54-of-59 hitting. Mia Hancock had 10 kills and three blocks while Jayma Bailey had seven kills and 16 digs.
Ashland University commit Kendal Bonney had a triple-double with 20 kills, 14 digs and 14 assists in her final game for North Central. Madison Brown chipped in 10 kills.
Division IV Districts
At Napoleon
Hilltop def. North Central, 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17
North Central (19-5) - Kendal Bonney 20 kills, 14 digs, 14 assists, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Madison Brown 10 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Balser 7 kills, 16 digs; Alexia Miller 17 digs; Erin Elser 10 digs.
Hilltop (19-5) - Jayma Bailey 17-17 serving, 16 digs, 27-30 hitting, 7 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 15-16 serving, 17-19 serve receive, 16 digs, 54-59 hitting, 20 kills; Alex Horton 19-19 serving, 2 aces, 22-25 serve receive, 6 dig, 3 kills, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Mia Hancock 19-19 serving, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 21-22 hitting, 10 kills; Kacy Connolly 10-12 serving, 10 digs, 111-113 setting, 41 assists; Libbie Baker 14-16 hitting, 6 kills, 6 blocks.
Hicksville def. Ayersville, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22
Ayersville (17-8) - Taylor Waldron 13 kills, 11 digs, 26-28 passing; Taylor Craft 7 kills, 7 blocks, 15 digs, 20-20 passing; Maci Froelich 13 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces, 20-21 passing; Cassidy Hench 12 digs, 22 assists; Mabel McGuire 15 digs, 3 aces, 4 blocks, 13 assists.
Hicksville (18-6) - Molly Crall 18 kills, 21 digs, 2 blocks; Avery Slattery 9 kills, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 11 digs, 33 assists; Lynae Poling 8 kills; Izzie Smith 8 digs, 2 aces; Ronnie Vasquez 13 digs, 2 aces; Macie Eicher 6 digs; Lindsay Bergman 2 blocks; Sydney Bland 2 blocks.
