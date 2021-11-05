ELIDA — Hilltop saw its outstanding season come to an end on Thursday in the Division IV regional semifinals as the Cadets came up short against defending D-IV state champion Tiffin Calvert in three sets at the Elida Fieldhouse, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11.

Gabby Rodriguez racked up 11 kills on 32-of-36 hitting in the season-ending setback for the Cadets (20-6), which were making their first regional appearance since 1994. Mia Hancock added 10 kills while Ray Saunders had 15 digs and Jayma Bailey tallied eight kills and three digs.

Calvert (23-3) will take on New Knoxville Saturday at 2 p.m. at Elida for the regional championship.

Division IV Regionals

At Elida

Tiffin Calvert def. Hilltop, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11

Hilltop (20-6) - Jayma Bailey 12-15 serve receive, 3 digs, 21-21 hitting, 8 kills; Alex Horton 10-11 serving, 16-19 serve receive, 5 digs; Ray Saunders 9-12 serve receive, 15 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 32-36 hitting, 11 kills, 9 digs; Mia Hancock 10-10 hitting, 10 kills; Alyssa Momyer 10-10 serve receive; Kacy Connolly 4 digs, 78-82 setting, 23 assists; Libbie Baker 8-11 hitting.

Tiffin Calvert (23-3) - Hannah Miller 22-24 hitting, 10 kills, 20-22 serving, 5 aces, 8 digs, 11-12 serve receive; Caroline Lanicek 17-19 hitting, 12 kills; Camryn Shook 14-16 hitting, 7 kills; Kate Laney 13-16 hitting, 4 digs; Kate Rombach 19-22 hitting, 9 kills, 16-16 serving, 4 digs; Emma White 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 7 digs, 84-85 setting, 37 assists; Cecilia Palm 13-13 serving; Mara Mangiola 10 digs; AJ Hemminger 10 digs, 14-15 serve receive.

