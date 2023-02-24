Ayersville girls basketball’s Division IV district semifinal win on Thursday night over Stryker wasn’t as comfortable as their 50-38 win over the Panthers earlier this month, but it didn’t need to be as the Pilots were able to sink some late free throws and Stryker’s season with a 39-34 win at Defiance High School.
It was a game that played out at a crawling pace, with both defenses looking to anchor down in the half court and in the end, it was Ayersville (19-6) that were able to make a few more shots than Stryker (18-7) to come away with their first district finals berth since 2016.
Three point shooting and bench play were crucial for the Pilots, who shot 6-of-10 from three on the night and saw 19 of their 39 points come off the bench. Their leading scorer, Ally Schindler, had just three points on a third quarter triple.
“They did a great job on Ally, but the other kids stepped up,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said. “It was a good, hard-fought game by both teams and we were just lucky enough to come out on top. Give our bench a ton of credit, that is what won us the game.”
Kendra Waldron led the Pilots with a career-high 10 points off the bench, nine of those markers coming from beyond the arc, while Kiersten Manon and Neva Sheets each added seven.
Waldron, who is just a freshman and has seen impactful varsity minutes in her first season, kept the momentum flowing at several points with her distance shooting, none more so than her three that put the Pilots up 33-29 with under three minutes left to play in the game.
“I’ve always had confidence in her. All the years I’ve coached I’ve always had usually one freshman on the varsity team and she really stepped up tonight,” Nicely said. “To come into a district semi game with a lot of pressure and just calmly bury those threes, that was huge.”
As much as the Pilots’ shooting gave them a boost, so too did their defense, which was able to hold Sage Woolace, the Crescent-News area’s third-leading scorer at 18 points per game, to just seven points and one made field goal in the entire game.
It was clear that the Pilots wanted to get the ball out of Woolace’s hands, constantly doubling and trapping the senior when she touched the ball, and despite a solid scoring effort by Lexi Wickerham, who drained three triples and led all scorers with 13 points, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pilots.
“It was something that was a little bit challenging, especially with their length,” Stryker head coach Conner Varner said of Ayersville’s defense. “Sage is used to being double and triple teamed but the length was just that added barrier to get over.”
“But I thought that the girls stepped up and when Sage needed to take it to the basket she did. We executed our game plan perfectly. It just didn’t end in our favor today.”
The Panthers favored the three-ball on the day, going 6-of-18 from beyond the arc and 10-of-31 from the field. Taylore Rethmel had two big threes to keep the Panthers in it, including one three at the beginning of the fourth quarter that gave Stryker a 27-26 lead.
But the Pilots immediately took the lead back with two points at the charity stripe from Kaylee Dockery followed by a putback from Mabel McGuire on a Schindler jumper. The Panthers got back within one after a Woolace dump off for an easy two to Emma Fulk, but six combined misses from both teams following the Fulk field goal put the game at a stand still.
Waldron’s three with less than three minutes to play sparked the scoring again and though Woolace was able to cut the lead back to one possession with a free throw, the Pilots were able to get three straight offensive boards, which ended in a Waldron free throw that put Ayersville back in front by four.
Now with just 48 seconds to play, the Panthers were forced to foul and the Pilots were clinical from the line, specifically Sheets as the senior went 4-of-4 from the line to ice the game for good.
The start to the game was easily the most troubling stretch of offense for both teams as Stryker led 7-4 after the first quarter. But Waldron’s first three of the game came on the first possession of the second quarter and that sparked a quarter in which the Pilots would down two more triples, and take a 16-15 lead to halftime.
Out of the locker rooms, Woolace got to the rim for her only field goal of the game to put the Panthers back in front, but Schindler responded with her only points of the game, a three. Both teams went back and forth until Manon’s seventh point of the game, a runner through the middle of the lane gave the Pilots a 26-24 lead headed to the final stanza.
The loss marks the end of the high school careers for Woolace, Wickerham, Kaitlyn Myers and Gabby Ramon.
“They are extremely hard workers and Sage is obviously very talented but so are those other three girls in different ways,” Varner said. “Gabby was huge all season, Lexi stepped up when we needed her most and Kaitlyn stuck with it after two surgeries, she could have easily been out the door. We just have four great girls that we are going to miss greatly next year.”
Ayersville will get the top-seed in the district Convoy Crestview on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. back at Defiance High School after the Knights were able to run away with a 56-36 victory over Pettisville in the second game of the night.
The Blackbirds (14-11) clearly wanted to slow down the pace of the game, sitting in a zone, and playing patient offense. It worked in the first quarter as they trailed by just seven after one period and after Olivia Miller kept the Crestview (20-3) lead at 14-10 with a little over five minutes left in the first half, it seemed as if the Blackbirds would hang with the Knights.
But an 8-0 run to close the first half by the Knights, and a 10-4 run to start the second half put Pettisville in a hole that they weren’t able to dig themselves out of.
Miller and Ellie Grieser led the way for the Blackbirds in the contest with eight points a piece while Crestview’s Cali Gregory put on a scoring showcase with a 24-point, eight-rebound night to send the Knights to the district finals where they will look for a third-straight district title.
Pettisville graduates four seniors in Grieser, Bella Strauss, Alli King and Leah Beck.
DIV District Semifinals
At Defiance
Ayersville 39, Stryker 34
STRYKER (34) - Woolace 7; Ruffer 0; Fulk 5; Ramon 3; Wickerham 13; Rethmel 6; Oberlin 0. Totals: 10-31 8-13 34.
AYERSVILLE (39) - McGuire 6; Becher 2; Waldron 10; Sheets 7; Dockery 2; Brown 0; Schindler 3; Manon 7; Young 2. Totals: 12-31 9-16 39.
Three-point goals: Stryker 6-18 (Wickerham 3, Rethmel 2, Fulk), Ayersville 6-10 (Waldron 3, McGuire, Sheets, Schindler). Rebounds: Stryker 15 (Wickerham, Ramon, Rethmel 3), Ayersville 22 (Schindler 7). Turnovers: Stryker 11, Ayersville 11.
Stryker 7 8 9 10 - 34
Ayersville 4 12 10 13 - 39
Crestview 56, Pettisville 36
PETTISVILLE (36) - Grieser 8, Klopfenstein 2, Grimm 5, Miller 8; King 5; Beck 5; Crawford 1; Wiemken 2. Totals: 13-42 9-15 36.
CRESTVIEW (56) - Kline 14; Gregory 23; L. McCoy 13; Crider 4; Kulwicki 2. Totals: 23-46 5-10 56.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 1-6 (King), Crestview 5-11 (Kline 2, Gregory 2, L. McCoy). Rebounds: Crestview 31 (Gregory 8), Pettisville 18 (Beck 5). Turnovers: Pettisville 9, Crestview 13.
Pettisville 7 3 11 15 - 36
Crestview 10 12 20 14 - 56
