If nothing else, the teams in the Division IV district boys basketball tournament brackets at both Defiance and Elida will be familiar with each other.
Defiance’s “Dawg Pound,” the new home this season for the Division IV district contests played at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon in past seasons, will host a rematch and a trilogy-capper tonight with No. 9 Toledo Christian facing off with Cinderella Ayersville in a 6:15 tipoff before No. 2 Antwerp takes on Edgerton for the third time this season.
Meanwhile, a pair of Putnam County League and Northwest Conference rivals will do battle at the Elida Fieldhouse with red-hot Ottoville battling Kalida in the opener before unbeaten No. 1 Columbus Grove takes on Crestview in the nightcap.
At Defiance, normally the two state-ranked squads with a combined 44-2 record would draw the most attention but with the pair of thrillers Ayersville has put together in a trip to districts, the Pilots may just be the biggest scene-stealers of them all.
Under first-year co-head coaches Dave Retcher and Logan Wolfrum, the Pilots have shocked plenty by knocking off county rival Hicksville in quadruple-overtime 63-55 last week before a heart-stopping 43-41 win over North Central at the buzzer.
With a roster featuring just two seniors and a starting lineup with a pair of sophomores, the Pilots (11-13) have now won six of their last nine games dating back to the regular season.
“At the beginning of the season, we challenged our guys to begin to change the culture,” explained Wolfrum. “It’s not something that happens overnight, it is a grind to do so. Our guys have come to practice every day willing to work, learn and get better.
“Before both games, we talked about adversity and overcoming our opponent’s runs in game. In both games, there were times were we could have folded, but our kids rose up to the challenge, battled through and showed extreme grit down the stretch. We couldn’t be more proud of our kids and their fight that past two games.”
The difficulty meter turns up quite a bit at the district level, however, as the TAAC champion Eagles of Toledo Christian (21-2), winners of nine straight, are the opponent at Defiance.
Toledo Christian downed the Pilots in the championship game of the Ayersville Holiday Tournament 53-38 way back on Dec. 30, but the early meeting is not the main focus for the squad this time around.
“We watched the film and we will take away things we need to do better and clean up,” explained Wolfrum. “That matchup was over two months ago so both teams are also a little different. Toledo Christian is well coached by coach McWhinnie and he will have his guys ready to go. They’re an athletic team that will get up and pressure you in the full court and half court and they can really score the ball offensively.”
Junior Brayden Amoroso was the hero for the Pilots, hitting an arching game-winner high off the glass to beat North Central 43-41 at the buzzer in the sectional finals. The 5-11 junior averages 8.8 points per contest for the balanced Pilots, which do not have a double-digit scorer on the season.
Sophomore point guard Jakob Trevino (5-10 9.6 ppg, 2.7 apg) leads the Pilots in scoring, joined in the starting lineup by 6-1 sophomore Ike Eiden (3.6 ppg) and juniors Kallen Brown (6-4, 7.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Ryan Clark (6-3, 3.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
Meanwhile, the Eagles boast the Division IV District 7 Player of the Year in 6-1 junior Cole McWhinnie, who scored 21.1 points per contest during the regular season for TC. With 6-2 junior wing Trevor Wensink (13.6 ppg) and 5-9 senior guard Jared Lindke (10.2 ppg) chipping in the scoring load, the Eagles average 63.4 points per contest while Ayersville surrenders 51.1 a night.
In the late game, unbeaten Antwerp (23-0) saw a bit of a challenge in its first taste of tourney action against Stryker in the sectional finals, scoring just six first-quarter points and trailing 12-6 after one period before shaking off the Panthers for a 52-41 victory.
The adversity can actually be helpful for the Archers, according to head man Doug Billman.
“It was a learning experience and we used some teaching moments from that game, no doubt,” said Billman. “We got off to a slow start but we continued to follow our game plan and the kids followed through. It’s something we’d talked about, respecting the tournament, and we played through it.”
Brothers Jagger (6-6, So., 17.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 20 3-pointers) and Jayvin Landers (6-5, Sr., 11.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 43 3-pointers) earned first team all-District VII honors, but so did Logan Showalter for the Archers’ opponent, the Edgerton Bulldogs.
Antwerp downed the Bulldogs (13-11) 57-28 in the Route 49 Tournament championship game on Dec. 28 before earning a road win on Feb. 14, 55-41.
Making it a trifecta of wins over the Williams County foe won’t be easy, however, according to Billman.
“Their competitiveness is at a really high level, it’s certainly got our full attention in all aspects of the game,” said the Archer mentor. “We’re playing a team and a program that’s tournament-tested.”
6-1 senior leaper Jake Eaken (3.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg) will be leaned on in the contest for the Archers, along with sophomore point guard Luke Krouse (6-2, 6.4 ppg, 5.5 apg, 3.4 rpg), junior sniper Austin Lichty (8.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 38 3-pointers) and 6-0 senior Jacob Savina (6.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 18 3-pointers).
Meanwhile, Jaron Cape’s layup with 0.5 seconds left in the sectional finals against Pettisville off a Showalter screen lifted the Bulldogs past the Blackbirds 41-39 following a heart-stopping 51-50 win over Maumee Valley Country Day in the sectional semifinals that came down to a game-winning free throw from Showalter with 1.7 seconds left.
A double-digit comeback to beat Paulding in overtime in the regular season finale appears to have sparked the Bulldogs, which snapped a three-game losing streak with that win and now a pair of thrillers in the postseason.
Further south, Ottoville (20-3) has hopes on extending its 15-game win streak with a potential trip to regionals on the line. The Big Green will get a rematch with Kalida, following up their 51-35 regular-season win over the Wildcats on Jan. 31.
“Every year the Elida district is loaded and this year’s no different,” said Ottoville coach Keith Utendorf. “There’s some high profile players, high profile temas and I think all four teams have had outstanding second halves to their seasons.
“There’s nothing that’ll happen on Tuesday that the teams haven’t prepared for or won’t be ready for that. There’s a comfort in that but also an urgency to make sure you’re prepared. That’s the fun thing about this district, players rise up in the moment.”
With 6-5 junior guard Josh Thorbahn (13.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.4 apg) and 6-7 junior wing Ryan Suever (9.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg) fully back in the fold following early-season injuries, the Big Green are fully loaded and primed for tourney success.
Kalida (17-7) will certainly prove to be a worthy opponent, entering tonight’s tilt in the midst of a eight-game win streak. The Wildcats took down Lincolnview 44-41 in the sectional finals at Van Wert.
In the nightcap, the No. 1 team in Division IV will continue its unbeaten march this season as Columbus Grove (23-0) will get its second consecutive rematch against a Northwest Conference opponent.
The Bulldogs dispatched Ada easily 59-35 in sectional championship action at Bluffton University, propelling Chris Sautter’s squad into district action at Elida at 8 p.m. against 13-11 Crestview.
Crestview, led by Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler, struggled at times to start the season following heavy losses via graduation following their D-IV state title last season, beginning the year 4-9.
The Knights have caught fire lately, winning seven of nine to end the regular season before knocking off Leipsic 64-55 in the sectional semifinals and then upending third-seeded Delphos St. John’s 40-37 for a sectional crown.
Grove took on Crestview in the NWC opener for both teams on Dec. 13, stifling the Knights in a 47-23 shutdown.
