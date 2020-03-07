Free throws nearly derailed Antwerp’s bid for perfection in the district semifinals Tuesday against Edgerton.
Friday against Toledo Christian, they made all the difference.
Antwerp rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit and secured the program’s first regional berth since 1991 with a 55-50 win over Toledo Christian in the Division IV district finals at Defiance High School.
The Archers (25-0) made 12-of-14 freebies in the fourth quarter and 18-of-27 for the game, propelling the unbeaten season into the regional tournament at BGSU’s Stroh Center on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. against fellow unbeaten and No. 1 Columbus Grove, a 58-49 winner over Kalida.
“Our guys wanted to respond from Tuesday because we didn’t shoot it well from the line on Tuesday,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “They wanted to respond, to get better and they proved themselves tonight.
“We didn’t panic (down 14), it’s the same type of thing we saw on Tuesday. We didn’t panic, the guys just kept playing and they stayed true to themselves.”
As “easy” as free throws can conceivably be, the Archers found ways to miss even easier shots from point blank range, misfiring on seven shots inside the paint in the first half.
Aided by six offensive boards and an 18-13 glass edge in the first half, the Eagles (22-3) took full advantage, draining 11 field goals, including five treys, to open up a 16-6 lead after one quarter.
The hole got even deeper when TC’s first team all-district guard Cole McWhinnie drained a trey while being fouled. The ensuing free throw put Antwerp down 20-6 just 30 seconds into the second period. The lead stayed in double digits for most of the first quarter until inside the final second.
A block from Jagger Landers sprung free towards the opposite baseline before being knocked out of bounds by Toledo Christian with 0.8 seconds left and the Eagles up 31-19.
A pass into the corner to senior Jayvin Landers led to a fadeaway trifecta with no time left and cut the TC lead to 31-22 at the break.
From there, the comeback was on.
Antwerp found its way back in the third, finally tying things up on a layup with 1:56 left in the period from senior Blake Schuette, who contributed four key points off the bench.
After expending all the energy to come back from 14 points down, it appeared the Archers might not have had the second wind as Toledo Crhsitain nabbed a 44-38 lead with 4:27 left in regulation on two buckets from senior Jared Lindkey and a runner from junior Trevor Wensink.
But again, Antwerp had the answer, this time by drilling the ball in the post. Toledo Christian found itself in deep foul trouble in the third quarter, with junior Henry Tipping picking up his third and fourth fouls with 2:04 left while three players ended up fouling out in the contest for the Eagles, including Wensink.
“Foul trouble,” said Toledo Christian mentor Dave McWhinnie on what sank the Eagles. “They pounded it in and we had some tough calls that went against us. We had our best defender get number four with four and a half minutes to go on a 50-50 call that went against us and all of a sudden the momentum changed. We were trying to work some clock and we needed to slow the game a little bit or I was going to have to start playing some freshman and maybe eighth graders.”
The charity stripe brought the Archers back from the 44-38 hole, with Jagger Landers and Jacob Savina each hitting two-of-two from the stripe in their attempts.
“When we went to the free throw line in the Edgerton game, we were nervous,” said Savina, who racked up 10 points in the victory. “In this game, we were just trying to imagine we were in the practice gym, just like every other practice, just keep shooting.”
The other key? Austin Lichty finding his outside shot.
The 6-0 junior wing, who shot 1-of-6 from outside the arc in the Edgerton victory, hit a pair of longballs in the final three minutes, including a clutch trey with 2:14 left that put the Archers up for good at 48-45.
“Just to see the ball go in the hoop (was big) and my teammates were making plays and they got me open where I could catch and shoot in rhythm,” said Lichty, who finished with nine points on three longballs. “We really stepped up tonight (at the free throw line), Jagger and Savina stepped up and made some critical shots for us.
“It’s just awesome and it keeps carrying on. This is great to play in front of and it’s just awesome, I love this atmosphere.”
Up 48-47 following a Wensink jumper, the Archers hit 7-of-8 at the stripe in the final 1:04 to sew things up. A box-and-one defense on McWhinnie in the final two periods held the star guard to just one point in the second half and to three total field goal attempts, none coming before the 1:04 mark.
“Look at our community right now,” noted Billman, a 1998 Antwerp graduate, gesturing to the Archer faithful swarming the floor and cheering from the stands following the win. “They’re excited. This is great for our community, this is great for our kids, this is great for our approach. I’m just so happy for everyone right now because I’m an Antwerp guy. I’ve got a lot of pride in the blue and white and I’m just so happy that we’re able to do this.”
Jagger Landers’ 17 points and eight rebounds led the way for the Archers while Jayvin Landers chipped in 11 and Savina 10.
McWhinnie led three Eagles in double figures with 17 points. Lindke hit three triples in a 13-point night while Wensink netted 11.
ANTWERP (55) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 17; Jay. Landers 11; Krouse 0; Schuette 4; Sheedy 2; Savina 10; Lichty 9. Totals 16-34 18-27 55.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (50) — Lindke 13; Tipping 0; Wensink 11; McWhinnie 17; Wiczynski 6; O’Neil 0; Donawa 3. Totals 19-45 5-9 50.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 5-13 (Lichty 3, Jay. Landers 2), Toledo Christian 7-19 (McWhinnie 3, Lindke 3, Wensink). Rebounds: Antwerp 28 (Jag. Landers 8), Toledo Christian 24 (Wiczynski 6). Turnovers: Antwerp 10, Toledo Christian 5.
Antwerp 6 16 15 18 — 55
Tol. Christian 16 15 6 13 — 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.