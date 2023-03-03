It had been 21 long years since Patrick Henry boys basketball won a district title, and with a program that saw so much success in the 1990’s, including a state championship in 1997, head coach Bryan Hieber, who was on that team, was itching to get the Patriots back to prominence.
On Friday night from Defiance High School, Hieber and his Patriots squad did just that, holding Antwerp to just nine points in the second half and winning their first district title since 2002, 35-22.
“When I took this over, I wanted to do two things. I wanted to change the culture and I wanted them to experience that type of an atmosphere,”Hieber said. “And for me getting to BGSU getting to the regionals. I wanted them to be able to experience that because I got to feel that and it’s just such a great feeling. I’m proud of our guys and I’m very thankful for the support from our community as well.”
It was a packed crowd filled with Archer and Patriot fans alike, both bringing loud student sections to the crowded arena. But in the end it was the Patriot faithful that were screaming the loudest, as they were able to erase a two-point halftime deficit with a second half that saw them outscore the Archers 24-9.
The Patriots’ leading scorer on the season in sophomore Lincoln Creager, who was dealing with an illness earlier in the week and had just two points in their semifinal win over Ayersville on Tuesday, looked as if it would be more of the same in the first half, scoring just two points.
But the 6-foot-2 guard came alive in the second half with his team down 13-11, scoring three of the five Patrick Henry field goals in the third quarter. He would then score the first two buckets of the fourth quarter for the Patriots as well on his way to a game-high 14 points.
“My teammates just trusted me and were able to get me the ball and shots started to fall,” Creager said.
“I thought we did a good job spacing the floor and Lincoln did a really good job of attacking the basket. He had some good looks in the first half, just didn’t finish them and in the second half he finished them. That was the difference.”
For the Archers, the difference may have been Patrick Henry’s ability to guard an injured Landon Brewer. Brewer averaged 21 points per game coming in and was held to just three points on 3-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe. Brewer had 16 in a 41-40 win for Antwerp over Patrick Henry earlier this season.
“That was a heck of a defensive performance. I thought Aiden Behrman did a great job on him and then the supporting cast whenever they got switched on him did a good job as well,” Hieber said.
Brewer dealt with an ankle injury that he suffered with three minutes left to play in the first quarter, causing him to miss the rest of the quarter.
“It just kind of took him out of rhythm,” Antwerp head coach Doug Billman said of the injury. “That’s not an excuse because their defense was pretty darn good anyway.”
Even with the injury to Brewer and the limited scoring threat, the Archers were able to keep hold of an early 13-11 first half lead, thanks to 6-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe in the first half and a team-high four points from Carson Altimus, who ended up leading the team with 10 points.
“We hung in there in the first half and had the lead at halftime and then in that third quarter, we just couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket,” Billman said.
Brewer took the first three shots of the second half for the Archers, all misses and meanwhile, Creager’s fourth points and a two from senior Gavin Jackson were able to give the Patriots the lead.
The Archers got back on top because of two separate trips to the free throw line from Altimus, but Creager got to the rim twice more, and freshman Mack Hieber hit a three from way downtown to give the Patriots the 22-16 lead headed to the fourth quarter.
The lead just continued to grow in the third quarter as a 6-0 run on two from Creager and Behrman gave the Patriots their first double-digit lead of the contest. Altimus had an answer from three to keep the Archers in it but following this both teams went cold, coming up empty on seven-straight possessions before Creager made it 30-20 with another drive to the basket.
Antwerp began to foul and Patrick Henry was able to put the game away. Antwerp shot just 5-of-30 from the field in the contest and 2-of-17 from three. Patrick Henry 15-of-37 from the field and 3-of-11 from three.
“They were really good defensively and used their length. They rebounded well, they challenged our drives, they did so many things well it’s a credit to them,” Billman said of the Patriots effort. “We thought we had some plays where we typically finish in the paint that we weren’t … but at the same time we had to make sure that if the balls not going in the basket, we’ve still got to get defensive stops and rebounds. Especially there late we weren’t getting those and that’s when the lead stretched.”
The Archers graduate just one senior in Parker Moore, who was a key piece to last year’s state final four team.
“I have so much respect for him because number one, he’s the lone senior, he’s the only one that stuck through it,” Billman said of Moore. “He just plays his role and when you have kids like that, that play as hard as he does and does all the little things that he does you just have to tip your cap.”
Patrick Henry’s next contest will be in regional semifinals at the Stroh Center on the campus of Bowling Green State University next Tuesday where they will get Marion Local, who Antwerp ousted in their state run in regional semis a year ago. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
“We’re just gonna play as hard as we can and I love the way our guys are playing right now. It really doesn’t matter who you stack up against us,” Hieber said. “We’re gonna go out, we’re gonna fight and if it’s good enough, great and if it’s not, hopefully we at least control the things that we can control … if we do that, I think we can be in just about any game we play.”
ANTWERP (22) — Moore 0; McMichael 5; Altimus 10; Lichty 2; Brewer 3; Savina 0; Fuller 2. Totals: 5-30 10-15 35.
PATRICK HENRY (35) — Creager 14; Jackson 9; Smith 2; Rosebrook 0; Behrman 4; Meyer 1; Johnson 0; Hieber 5; Rosengarten 0. Totals: 15-37 3-11 35.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 2-17 (McMichael, Altimus), Patrick Henry 2-14 (Jackson, Hieber). Rebounds: Antwerp 16 (Brewer 6), Patrick Henry 29 (Behrman 7). Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Patrick Henry 6.
Antwerp 7 6 3 6 — 22
P. Henry 6 5 11 13 — 35
