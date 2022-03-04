When things tipped off from Defiance High School between top two seeds Antwerp and Ayersville in a Division IV district final, it was a familiar face for the Archers that dropped in a three to start the scoring.
Jagger Landers knocked one down from the top of the key and the capacity crowd roared, it was only 3-0, but it was moments like this where Landers along with fellow senior Luke Krouse sparked the Archers (24-1) all night to lead them to their third-straight district championship win 55-38 over Ayersville (18-6).
“He (Landers) believes in his ability so much,” Antwerp head coach Doug Billman said of his senior star after the game. “He’s got so much confidence and our guys thrive off that. He came out and made some big shots tonight.”
The Landers three led to an 8-2 run to start the game for the Archers, but the Pilots weren’t going to give it to them easily, as Tyson Schlachter got the rim again to cut the lead to 8-4, that was followed by a three though from Krouse to push the lead back to 11-4 with 2:30 left to go in the third.
That was the end of the scoring for Antwerp in the first quarter though as the Pilots ended on 5-0 run thanks to a baseline jumper by Brady Clark and a three from the top of the key by Jakob Trevino to make it 11-9.
Coming into the second quarter, it was Krouse’s turn to get the Archers started as he knocked down a turnaround jumper to make things 13-9. But again the Pilots continued to fight back and as Isaac Miler hedged off a screen, getting to the rim and making it 13-11, that began a theme for the entire second quarter as both teams went back and forth.
Landon Brewer started to get things going for the Archers as he had six-straight points for the Archers that kept the Pilots from taking the lead.
With 1.5 seconds left on the clock, it looked like the deficit would be the same after the second quarter as it was after the first, but the ball found the hands of Carson Altimus on the right wing and later found the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded.
It was the first field goal of the game for Altimus, who ended the game with five points.
“That’s a big shot from a sophomore and it gave us a great mindset heading into halftime,” Billman said of the shot. “He stepped up, he’s got a lot of confidence for a sophomore and our guys trust him as well.”
“It opens a lot of things up. It makes them start to think about Carson on the perimeter rather than him just missing a shot,” Landers said. “It drags people away from everybody and then it builds confidence in the rest of the team.”
It wasn’t exactly the end of the half that Ayersville wanted, but all things considered they couldn’t be too upset with their play in the first half.
Schlachter was active on the offensive boards and as a result was able to find some easy putback layups to give him eight at the half.
“We came in knowing we could play with them (Antwerp) because we played with them earlier in the season,” said co-head coach Dave Retcher who’s Ayersville squad fell to Antwerp 73-59 back in January.“
It was the Landers show to start the second half as the senior was the spark plug again, getting his offense charged up with two threes to begin the half and stretching the Antwerp lead to double digits for the first time all night.
Landers, who led all scorers with 23 points, has been hot from three of late and he knew as much coming in.
“Shooting the ball, it’s really been coming to me late in the season,” Landers said. “I’ve shot okay throughout the season but in the postseason I’m feeling really confident about my shot.”
Again though, Ayersville fought back with back-to-back buckets from Clark and Weston McGuire.
The rest of the third quarter was more trading buckets for both teams and Ayersville led 37-28 heading into the final quarter.
Keeping in character with the rest of the night, Krouse came out and drove hard to the rim, finishing with contact for an and-one to push their lead back to double digits. He finished with 18 points on the night.
The Pilots hung around for a little while longer, but the dam ultimately broke late in the fourth as the Archers knocked down their free throws and Brewer slammed one home in front of a raucous student section to put an exclamation point on another Antwerp district championship.
“This is school history, three straight district championships. These guys just continue to amaze me on how they perform,” Billman said. “It’s just so rewarding to see these guys put in the work that they put in. These guys have played in a lot of big games and this was just another one and they prepared great.”
As the final buzzer sounded, “I believe that we have won” chants rained down from the student section, one that was at a fever pitch all night.
“Our fans are amazing, this community is amazing. They showed up again tonight and they are a part of what we do and I hope they understand that,” Billman added.
For Ayersville, they bow out of the tournament as district runners-up in a season that they will certainly be proud of. Three seniors graduate in Trevino, Ike Iden and Miler.
“The seniors were definitely our leaders this year. They were great. I love all three of them. They worked hard in practice and showed everyone by example what leadership is,” Retcher said.
Antwerp will now move onto regionals where they will draw Marion Local in a regional semifinal at Bowling Green State State University. Tip is set for 8 p.m.
AYERSVILLE (38) — Trevino 10; Schlachter 8; Clark 6; Eiden 6; McGuire 4; Michel 2; Miler 2; Amoroso 0; Brown 0. Totals 16-41 3-6 38.
ANTWERP (55) - Landers 23; Krouse 18; Brewer 7; Altimus 5; Recker 2; McMichael 0; Moore 0; Fuller 0; Lichty 0; Robinson 0; Sproles 0; Steel 0. Totals 20-39 9-20 55.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-11 (Trevino 2, Eiden), Antwerp 6-15 (Landers 3, Krouse 2, Altimus). Rebounds: Ayersville 27 (Schlachter 6), Antwerp 21 (Landers 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 10, Antwerp 4.
Ayersville 9 10 9 10 — 38
Antwerp 11 13 13 18 — 55
