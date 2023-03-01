Tuesday’s Division IV boys basketball district semifinal doubleheader at Defiance High School wasn’t for the lighthearted.
First, Antwerp escaped Toledo Christian 45-44 in stunning fashion, with the Eagles missing two free throws with no time left on the clock to give the Archers the win. Then in the nightcap, a brutal at times, and physical slugfest ended with a 36-27 Patrick Henry win over Ayersville.
The Archers (20-4) and Patriots (19-5) will meet in a Friday district final back at Defiance High School. The tip is set for 6 p.m.
In the thrilling victory for Antwerp in the first contest, it took a little bit of everything for them to find a way to walk out victorious. They faced foul trouble, a first quarter deficit, a late surge from Toledo Christian and in the end needed a little luck.
“The guys battled through some adversity at times, and all the way through the game with foul trouble. You name it I think we kind of faced it,” said Antwerp head coach Doug Billman, who will look to coach the Archers to a fifth-straight regionals appearance on Friday. “We finally had a couple of bounces go our way there at the end with those missed free throws but they are a heck of a team and we knew that coming in.”
After Carson Altimus knocked down his first of two first quarter threes to give Antwerp a 7-3 lead, Karter Koester responded with a three of his own and that ignited an 8-3 run to give Toledo Christian a 11-10 lead after one.
The two squads traded buckets in the second until Landon Brewer knocked down his first of three triples of the game to put Antwerp back in front. Another Brewer three later in the contest extended the lead to 20-16 and it was a lead they did not give up going to halftime with a 22-18 lead.
Despite leading the way for Antwerp with eight first quarter points, Altimus, Antwerp’s second-leading scorer on the season, didn’t see much playing time the rest of the night as he picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and his fourth midway through the third.
The second half started with a Xandyr Hesson dash to the rim to cut Antwerp's lead to two and that was followed by a tying bucket from Koester. But again Brewer had the answer, knocking down another three to give him 13 points after being held scoreless in the first quarter. Brewer finished the quarter with 4-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe to put Antwerp ahead by three heading to the final stanza.
“Our message to Landon is to always just remain patient,” Billman said of the junior. “We know that they are going to guard him tough, especially early in games we know they are going to come out with a lot of energy trying to stop him. And eventually some of that wears off, you learn how to play, they wear down a little bit so the message to Landon is always just stay patient. Certainly that was the case tonight for him.”
That lead would stretch to as much as nine in the fourth quarter but the Eagles came surging back, going on a 7-0 run to bring the lead within two. The Eagles started putting Antwerp on the line for one-and-ones, where the Archers missed three-straight front ends, allowing Kalon Butler to get a bucket to go and-one, giving Toledo Christian a 44-43 lead with 25 seconds to play.
But Brewer, focused on attacking the rim, drew a foul himself on the other end with 14 seconds left and these two free throws were good, giving him a game-high 25.
Antwerp had a foul to give and they used it with four seconds left. The Eagles used their final timeout and what ensued was chaos.
Koester’s game winner came up short, but Butler corralled the rebound and when his putback missed, the Antwerp crowd roared and it seemed as if the game was over. But the referee under the basket deemed that Butler was clipped on the shot as time expired and was awarded two free throws. With just Butler and the basket in front of him, the junior missed both, sending the Antwerp crowd into a frenzy for a second time.
“It’s a tough call,” Billman said of the foul call as time expired. “I thought we did everything very well except for the rebounding and a lot of times in those late game scenarios an offensive rebound can be what hurts you.”
Antwerp’s Friday night opponent, Patrick Henry, were able to keep Ayersville at bay in the second game ending the Pilots’ season with a 15-11 record.
It was a physical contest, with the referees largely letting the two squads play. The result was an amped up gym, and a slugfest of a game that saw Patrick Henry lead just 6-4 after one period and 18-12 at half.
Patrick Henry shot just 13-of-42 (31%) and Ayersville 11-of-39 (28%) in the contest.
“The way this game went is exactly how I thought it would go,” Patrick Henry head coach Bryan Hieber said. “I figured it would be a slugfest, I figured it would be low-scoring and physical. I told them, you never know how games are going to be called and early on, they were going to let us play and that’s fine but we’ve got to bring our big boy pants.”
Patrick Henry tried to run away with it in the second half as after a three at the first half buzzer from freshman Mack Hieber gave the Patriots an 18-12 lead, they started the second half on a 7-2 run to take an 11-point advantage.
But Ayersville refused to go away with seniors Weston McGuire and Tyson Schlachter hitting timely bucket after timely bucket to keep the Pilots within striking distance. McGuire’s 11 points and Schlachter’s 10 made up all but five of the Ayersville points on the night.
“Obviously senior leadership, playing three or four years of basketball for us you can take that for granted but they both played tremendously hard, the breaks just didn’t fall their way tonight. You can’t take anything away from them for playing as hard as they did,” Ayersville co-head coach Dave Retcher said.
With the Pilots down nine, McGuire opened the fourth quarter with a three, and midway through the quarter with two free throws from Ben Amoroso, the lead shrunk to five. Schlachter was able to get his third block of the game on the defensive end, but later had his pocket picked on by Lincoln Creager who threw it up to Aiden Behrman for a authoritative slam to put the Patriots back up seven and send the large Patriot contingent into a frenzy.
That slam was followed by a Ayersville technical, of which Nash Meyer made both free throws to put PH back up nine and put the nail in the coffin.
Meyer, who had two first half threes, led all scorers with 12 points.
“He needed a game like that, needed some confidence and Lincoln (Creager) was sick yesterday so we needed that extra guy,” Hieber said of Meyer. “Nash hadn’t been shooting the ball well but I thought he did a nice job of making the right play. He wasn’t forcing things.”
The loss means that Schlachter, McGuire, Kaden Brown and Conner Marvin have played their final game for the Pilots and they leave having gone 32-17 the past two seasons with a district runner-up finish a season ago.
“We had four seniors, a couple of them didn’t get a lot of playing time but I couldn’t ask for two better practice players, they played hard and did everything we asked and we are going to miss them.”
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (44) - Ryan 2; Duck 2; Koester 18; Butler 9; S. Mickel 3; Hesson 10. Totals: 17-37 8-11 44.
ANTWERP (45) - Moore 2; McMichael 0; Altimus 8; Lichty 6; Brewer 25; Savina 0; Fuller 4. Totals: 15-41 10-14 45.
Three-point goals: Tol. Christian 2-14 (Koester 2), Antwerp 5-18 (Brewer 3, Altimus 2). Rebounds: Tol. Christian 19 (Koester 7), Antwerp 20 (Brewer 8). Turnovers: Tol. Christian 12, Antwerp 7.
Tol. Christian 11 7 12 14 - 44
Antwerp 10 12 11 12 - 45
AYERSVILLE (27) - Clark 2; Schlachter 10; Amoroso 2; Flory 0; McGuire 11; Michel 3; Brown 0. Totals: 11-39 4-9 27.
PATRICK HENRY (36) - Creager 2; Jackson 4; Rosebrook 8; Smith 0; Hieber 5; Meyer 12; Behrman 2; Rosengarten 3. Totals:13-42 7-12 36.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 1-11 (McGuire), Patrick Henry 3-11 (Meyer 2, Hieber). Rebounds: Ayersville 31 (Schlachter 10), Patrick Henry 19 (Smith 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 9, Patrick Henry 7.
Ayersville 4 8 4 11 - 27
Patrick Henry 6 12 7 11 - 36
