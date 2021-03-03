A year ago, the Division IV Defiance District saw Toledo Christian roll in the opening game of a district semifinal doubleheader while Antwerp survived a late-game thriller.
The two teams will meet again in Friday’s district championship, but took the opposite paths to get there as No. 11 Toledo Christian broke upset-minded Hicksville’s hearts with a Trevor Wensink trey at the buzzer while Antwerp cruised past Fayette 58-28 on Tuesday night.
The No. 2 Archers (22-1) will battle the Eagles (19-4) in a rematch of last season’s 55-50 thriller at “The Dawg Pound” at 7 p.m. on Friday with the winner advancing to regionals at Van Wert High School next week.
In the late game, Hicksville (11-11) gave everything it had and more against Toledo Christian, with the greatest showing coming from the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Senior Landon Turnbull netted nearly half of the Aces’ total points, pouring in 30 points in the overtime thriller.
Setting the stage for late long-range heroics, Wensink hit an eventual game-tying trey off an offensive rebound with 1:26 to go. Turnbull missed a layup at the other end, nabbed his own rebound and ran the clock down to the final possession. The 6-2 senior drove in the lane, put up a runner that wouldn’t fall and a Bergman offensive board didn’t lead to a winner in regulation.
In the extra session, a pair of free throws by sophomore Brody Balser and a Turnbull bucket had Hicksville up two possessions at 44-40 until 1:35 remained in OT. The Aces had a pair of chances to extend the lead but turned it over, leading to a Wensink layup.
Up 45-42, the Aces surrendered a Joe O’Neil layup before Turnbull converted one of two from the line with 10.3 seconds to go.
On TC’s final possession, senior Cole McWhinnie drew a second defender at the top of the key, passed to Gaston, who then tried to return it to the D-IV District 7 Player of the Year. Instead, Gaston found Wensink on the wing with 2.1 seconds to go. The 6-2 senior lined up a trey with Turnbull’s hand in his face that dropped through as the clock hit zeroes, saving the Eagles’ season.
“I told the kids, don’t be afraid to make a play and we made one more play,” said longtime TC coach Dave McWhinnie of the final shot. “We were trying to get it to Cole downhill and they did a nice job of clogging it up and Trevor just had enough space.
“We’ve lost some games in the tournament on buzzer-beaters and now i think this is our third one and they’re special.”
The buzzer-beater was a cruel reminder of a district final against Crestview three years ago on March 9, 2018 that saw the Aces fall on a trey at the horn in the D-IV district finals at Elida.
“I thought our guys did everything it took to win the game,” said a shaken Hicksville head coach Tony Tear. “Holding one of the best players in Division IV to seven points, it’s a credit to our guys doing what it took.
“I’m really proud of our guys, but man, this here is a tough way to go out.”
Hicksville ripped off a 6-0 run to start the second quarter and stake out a 17-9 lead before TC battled back to make it a 2-point game at halftime, 17-15. That run was aided by the second foul called on 6-6 junior Jackson Bergman, benching him for the second half. The Eagles ripped off three straight buckets off fast breaks, two from Wensink.
Hicksville faced even more adversity early in the third period as Bergman was whistled for his third and fourth fouls within an 11-second span and Hicksville trailing 20-19.
That’s when Turnbull turned it on as the 6-2 senior hit back-to-back 3-pointers to regain the lead and later hit a runner in the paint with 2:15 left to put Hicksville up 30-27.
On the next possession, Hicksville recovered a loose ball off a TC miss but Turnbull was caught up in the chaos and injured his ankle. The senior scoring maestro waved off a request to come the bench, visibly injured and played the remainder of the game, starting the final stanza with a clutch 3-pointer before being fouled on a layup and hitting both freebies to put the Aces up 35-29 with 7:08 to go.
With Bergman back in at the five-minute mark, TC picked up steals and layups by Max Donawa and freshman Conye Gaston on consecutive Ace possessions to get back into things.
After a Cole McWhinnie layup tied things at 37 with 2:44 left, Turnbull again had an answer with a fadeaway trifecta with 1:53 in regulation.
Turnbull finished with 30 points, six 3-pointers and a team-high nine rebounds in his final game. The six trifectas made the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,394 points) also its all-time leading 3-point shooter with 129. Bergman finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“I feel bad for him because his freshman year, our season ends in heartbreaking fashion and now the last game of his career it’s the same thing,” said Tear of Turnbull’s Herculean effort. “It stinks for him but hopefully he and everybody remembers not just the player he was, but everything he did for our program.”
Wensink tallied 20 points and five rebounds as Donawa added 11 and McWhinnie and Gaston each scored seven.
The early game saw much less drama, as Antwerp shook off an early matchup with Fayette, thanks to an 18-0 first-half run to turn a 10-8 intrigue into a 28-8 canyon of a deficit.
The Archers’ potent inside-out threat of junior Jagger Landers in the post and multiple perimeter scorers led to 11 first-half points for the 6-7 star and a 23-point, 12-rebound effort.
Austin Lichty turned a 16-6 lead after one quarter into a 22-6 lead in just 1:31 of the second stanza with back-to-back trifectas, his second and third of the game. Landers also sparked the crowd a pair of first-half dunks, the first off an inbound in the backcourt and the second slam on a fastbreak.
“That was the good thing, to see how our guys responded to a little bit of adversity on Friday night (63-54 win vs. Stryker in sectional finals),” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman of the convincing victory against the Eagles (10-13). “We challenged them to up the ante a little bit and stay engaged for four quarters.
“We talked to the guys, let’s work on these things we weren’t great at and to be able to do that in a district semifinal game and excel is really big. Our guys came ready to play.”
A hoop-and-harm from Fayette’s Elijah Lerma stopped the scoring drought with 3:38 left in the first half but the damage was done as Antwerp scorched the nets for 10-of-13 shooting in the second quarter and 26-of-47 (55.3 percent) for the game.
Lichty and freshman Landon Brewer tallied 11 points apiece to help the scoring effort for the No. 2 Archers.
Tanner Wagner paced the Eagles with 10 points in his final game in Purple and Gold with fellow senior Philip Whiteside adding seven.
The winner of the Antwerp-Toledo Christian contest will match up with either St. Henry or New Bremen in a regional semifinal game at Van Wert High School on Tuesday, March 9 at 8 p.m.
FAYETTE (28) - Frenn 2; Eberly 0; Moats 2; Mitchell 0; Wagner 10; Lester 2; D. Whiteside 0; Dunnett 0; P. Whiteside 7; Lerma 5; Pearson 0; Millan 0. Totals 11-36 2-6 28.
ANTWERP (58) - Lichty 11; Recker 0; Hines 0; Landers 23; Phares 0; Krouse 0; Moore 3; McMichael 0; Sheedy 7; Sproles 3; Steel 0; Brewer 11. Totals 26-47 1-4 58.
Three-point goals: Fayette 4-13 (Wagner 2, P. Whiteside 2), Antwerp 7-18 (Lichty 3, Landers, Moore, Sheedy, Brewer). Rebounds: Fayette 19 (P. Whiteside, Eberly 3), Antwerp 30 (Landers 12). Turnovers: Fayette 10, Antwerp 4.
Fayette 8 6 5 9 - 28
Antwerp 16 20 10 12 - 58
HICKSVILLE (46) - Klima 0; Myers 3; Balser 2; Bergman 11; Slattery 0; Turnbull 30. Totals 14-38 11-15 46.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (47) - O’Neil 2; Criss 0; Tipping 0; Wensink 20; McWhinnie 7; M. Donawa 11; Gaston 7. Totals 19-49 5-7 47.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 7-16 (Turnbull 6, Myers), Toledo Christian 4-19 (Wensink 2, McWhinnie, Gaston). Rebounds: Hicksville 26 (Turnbull 9, Bergman 8), Toledo Christian 24 (Wensink, M. Donawa 5). Turnovers: Hicksville 13, Toledo Christian 9.
Hicksville 10 7 13 10 6 - 46
Toledo Christian 9 6 14 11 7 - 47
