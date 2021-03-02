State-ranked showdowns loom at “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance and the Elida Fieldhouse this week with district basketball nearing tipoff in the Division IV ranks.
At Defiance, top-seeded and D-IV No. 2 champion Antwerp will look to defend its district champion status after surviving a sectional scare as 2020 district runner-up and D-IV No. 11 Toledo Christian has revenge on its mind. Not to be overlooked, upset-minded Fayette and Hicksville will attempt to spoil the postseason rematch with Tuesday contests at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at DHS.
Meanwhile, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in Ohio will each have a talented Van Wert County foe to vanquish before a possible district final tilt. Third-ranked Columbus Grove (20-2), the defending district champ and winner of 46 of 48 games the last two years, will take on Northwest Conference foe Lincolnview (18-5) in a 5:30 p.m. tilt at Elida before Ottoville (20-2) takes on NWC power Crestview (18-5) in a rematch from a 61-59 overtime classic on Jan. 19 in Convoy that went to the Big Green.
At Defiance, Antwerp (21-1) has seen plenty of challenges during the year with wins over Ottoville, Botkins (No. 9 D-IV), Lima Perry and Lincolnview this season and their lone loss by a point at the buzzer to a talented Wayne Trace squad.
However, an under-the-radar foe nearly snaked a win from the Archers as Stryker cut a 20-point Antwerp lead to just two in the fourth quarter before Antwerp pulled away, led by 24 points from junior standout Jagger Landers and three longballs from Austin Lichty.
“It’s something we’ve talked about, teams are going to come out swinging at us,” admitted Archer mentor Doug Billman. “We feel like with our schedule, adding a couple big teams, we feel like we’re fairly battle-tested and have been in some tight game situations.
“It’s tournament time and you get a Stryker team that’s senior-laden and in the tournament, things are different. It’s good for our guys to see things and answer the bell like that.”
A familiar program will meet the Archers in districts in 10-12 Fayette. The Eagles and Archers did not meet this season but are traditionally scheduled so familiarity remains between the two as Fayette enters its first district tournament since a magical 24-2 run to regionals in 2016.
The longball lifted Fayette in the sectional round as the sixth-seeded Eagles rallied to stun four-seed Ayersville 50-49 with an 11-0 run to close the game, including a go-ahead triple by Tanner Wagner with 5.4 seconds left.
“This district has great depth and a lot of it comes from having a lot of teams that have multiple guys that can put the ball in the basket,” explained Billman. “If you have guys you can lean on to get you baskets, that’s big. I’m not a bit surprised to see Fayette and Hicksville in this district with the quality of their teams and their coaches.”
Elijah Lerma (6-0, Jr.) leads Fayette on the stat sheet with 12.5 ppg, 4 rpg and 21 3-pointers while Wagner (6-1, Sr., 10.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 52 3-pointers) and Phillip Whiteside (5-9, Sr., 7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 24 3-pointers) adding fuel to the fire.
For Antwerp, Landers is the straw stirring the drink with 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 24 longballs. The 6-6 junior’s shooting percentages of 60 percent field goal, 42.9 3-point and 76.6 free throw all are near the top of the tally for the Archers.
Lichty (6-1, Sr., 9.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 23 3-pointers), 6-2 freshman Landon Brewer (8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 37 3-pointers) and junior point guard Luke Krouse (7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.1 apg) are key contributors, along with 6-0 senior Owen Sheedy (6.8 ppg).
In the nightcap, an 11-10 Hicksville squad enters with a pair of key tourney wins over Pettisville and Holgate to reach the district field in an up-and-down season.
“It’s been a frustrating season because we’ve felt like we were better than we were playing,” said Aces mentor Tony Tear. “The results just weren’t what we thought it should be and that’s a credit to the other teams we’ve played. The biggest thing we’ve found over these last few weeks is consistency. Early in the year we’d play well for a couple quarters and have a bad quarter that cost us. The last few weeks, we’ve found out how important it was to play every possession and every quarter.”
Powered by a pair of talented scorers in Landon Turnbull (6-2, Sr., 15.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2 spg, 33 3-pointers) and Jackson Bergman (6-6, Jr., 14.1 ppg, 9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 15 3-pointers), the Aces provide plenty to deal with with teammates Mason Slattery (6-3, Sr., 6.4 ppg, 4 rpg), Josh Myers (5-11, Jr., 5.1 ppg, 3.5 apg) and Brody Balser (5-8, So., 4.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg) coming on as of late as key contributors.
Slattery led three in double figures in a 44-30 win over Holgate to reach districts, tallying 16 points and nine rebounds while Bergman and Turnbull added 15 and 10, respectively.
All that and more will be needed on Tuesday evening, however, with 17-4 Toledo Christian lying in wait. The Eagles, headed by longtime coach Dave McWhinnie, are battle-tested with wins over Berlin Hiland, Crestview, Jackson Center and Archbold already and even the team’s four losses stand out as No. 3 Ottoville beat TC in overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the other three losses have come to Division I Sylvania Northview by six, Perrysburg by 20 and D-III district top seed Cardinal Stritch by 14.
“They’re not sneaking up on anybody,” said Tear of the Eagles’ prowess. “They’ve played a really challenging schedule that’s really prepared them to have a good tournament run here. It all starts with McWhinnie and Wensink, two of the more talented guards in our area, and they play so well together. There’s a lot to prepare for when you play Toledo Christian, preparing for a lot of different looks and obviously the players they have as well.”
Senior Cole McWhinnie, son of the Eagles’ head coach, is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game with 76 3-pointers in his final season before competing for D-II Hillsdale College next season.
Trevor Wensink (6-2, Sr.) isn’t far behind with 15.2 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds a night, along with 42 makes from long distance.
Freshman Conye Gaston (7.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 17 3-pointers), 6-2 senior Max Donawa (7.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and 6-3 junior Joe O’Neil (5.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg) round out the top contributors for TC.
At Elida, a pair of rematches dot the slate. In the opener, Columbus Grove will look to back up a 70-49 regular season win against Northwest Conference rival Lincolnview from Jan. 26 with a win at the district level. After seeing a 26-0 season cut short ahead of the regional finals, the Bulldogs and a bevy of talented scorers are hungry to finish the job.
The Lancers are plenty battle-tested as well with wins over Ottoville during the regular season and over fourth-seeded Kalida 44-32 in the sectional finals.
Meanwhile, the late game will feature a pair of future college names in Ottoville’s Josh Thorbahn, a University of Findlay commit, powering the second-seeded Big Green against an 18-5 Crestview squad powered by Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler.
Those winners will meet Friday at 7 p.m. at the Elida Fieldhouse to determine a district champion and a representative at the D-IV Van Wert regional.
