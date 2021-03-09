For both Columbus Grove and Antwerp, returning to the Division IV regional tournament was a goal ever since the two matched up in last year’s D-IV regional semifinals at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green.
Though the venue will be different at “The Cougar’s Den” in Van Wert on Tuesday, the two powerhouses will get their second chance at a state shot with D-IV semifinal tilts set for 5:30 and 8 p.m.
The nightcap will provide a new test for Antwerp, which entered the postseason near the top of the state in Division IV. The Archers faced a high-scoring test in a 63-54 upset-avoiding win over Stryker before a 58-28 rout of Fayette and a rematch with Toledo Christian in the district finals.
TC, which averaged over 55 points per game on the year, used a methodical ball-control strategy that led to a 7-7 halftime score and a game that saw neither team hit 25 points.
However, a key forced jump ball by junior guard Luke Krouse gave Antwerp possession in a 20-20 tie with five seconds left and junior star Jagger Landers did the rest, draining a step-back 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to send Antwerp back to regionals.
“It was a different game on Friday than what we expected but I thought our kids made some good adjustments to the pace of play,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “We never panicked and defensively, the big thing was we guarded well and were patient.”
The Archers likely won’t face that strategy in the regionals, but a new test awaits with red-hot New Bremen.
The Cardinals, who finished third in the rugged Midwest Athletic Conference at 6-3 behind Minster and St. Henry, knocked off both conference rivals in the district tournament. A buzzer-beating corner trey by junior Reece Busse lifted the Cards past Minster while David Homan had 16 points and six rebounds in New Bremen’s 47-41 win over St. Henry in the district finals.
“The big thing is, that’s an entire community riding high from the state championship in the fall,” said Billman, referring to the Cardinals’ historic run to the D-VII state football title in November. “They’re playing with great confidence. The first thing that pops up to you on film is how hard they play. They put a lot of pressure on you and they’ve got some nice strong athletic kids that can all do a little bit of something.”
Busse, a 6-4 junior leads the Cardinals in scoring with 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest, along with 27 trifectas on the year. David Homan (6-1, So., 9.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and brother Daniel (6-3, Sr., 6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg) are also key contributors, along with the QB of NB’s title run in senior Mitchell Hays (6.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.2 spg) and juniors Trevor Bergman (5-9, Jr., 5.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and Nick Alig (5-10, Jr., 4.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 23 3-pointers, 42 percent).
“They have a lot of similarities to a Fairview team that we played late in the year in that they have so many athletes and they’re so aggressive, they’ll try to break you down on the dribble,” noted Billman. “Their district wins over Minster and St. Henry are really impressive.”
The low-scoring win against Toledo Christian aside, the Archers have proven to be formidable on both sides of the ball.
Landers leads the Archers in scoring (17.7 ppg), rebounding (8.3 rpg) and shooting percentage (60.2 percent), while also providing a threat from long range (26 3-pointers, 41.3 percent).
Senior guard Austin Lichty (9.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 26 3-pointers, 77 percent free throws) brings stability on the perimeter with Krouse at point guard (7.2 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.7 rpg, 23 3-pointers) and senior forwards Owen Sheedy (6.5 ppg, 18 3-pointers) and Hunter Sproles (4.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg) chipping in. Freshman Landon Brewer is also a weapon for the Archers, netting 8.1 ppg and 3.6 rpg while hitting a team-best 39 3-pointers at a 40.6 percent clip.
Grove (22-2) will get things going in the opener against 20-5 Carey while Antwerp (23-1) will take on Wapakoneta Distirct champ New Bremen (18-8) in the late contest.
For Columbus Grove, an early loss to Ottoville in December and an upset loss to Jackson Center have not deterred Chris Sautter’s Bulldogs, which battled through a brutal Elida District to reach the regionals with wins over Lincolnview and Ottoville in the district tourney.
Powered by a balanced but talented core, led by NWC Player of the Year Blake Reynolds (15.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 4.9 apg, 53 percent field goals), the Bulldogs have unfinished business in their quest for state glory.
“We knew — and I constantly had to remind myself — that it wasn’t going to be how we started but rather how we finished,” said Grove coach Chris Sautter. “Conference and league titles took a backseat to being healthy and playing our best come tournament time.”
Though other key cogs have missed some time due to injury or illness, the Bulldogs are at full strength. Tayt Birnesser provides another weapon with 15.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 64 3-pointers on the year (44 percent). Add in Gabe Clement (11.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 68 percent field goal in 13 games), Trey Sautter (8.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 44-110 3-pointers) and Bo Birnesser (6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and the Bulldogs are plenty potent.
Carey, making its first regional appearance since a trip in 2018 in Division III, ignored its No. 3 seed in the Liberty-Benton District and knocked off top-seeded Old Fort 63-45 in the semifinals before eliminating defending district champion and No. 2 seed Tiffin Calvert 52-46 in the finals.
Senior Cade Crawford is the leader on the ledger for the Blue Devils, averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.9 steals per contest.
“Obviously I’m biased but I feel like northwest Ohio basketball is some of the best the state has to offer at all levels,” added Sautter. “You have New Bremen, who’s definitely tested haing to play in arguably the best small school conference in Ohio in the MAC, Antwerp who finished lsat season 25-1 and ... Carey is playing as well as anyone after knocking off the No. 1 and 2 seeds in their district.
“I think people are going to see some really good games played at a very high level.”
