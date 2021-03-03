ELIDA — Putnam County League rivals and state-ranked powers Columbus Grove and Ottoville set up a long-awaited rematch with Division IV district semifinal victories over Lincolnview and Crestview, respectively, on Tuesday at the Elida Fieldhouse.
In the opener, Columbus Grove shook off a late challenge from Lincolnview to prevail 44-38 and advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. district final. Blake Reynolds led the way with 19 points for the No. 4 Bulldogs (21-2) while Tayt Birnesser added 11.
Jake Bowersock’s 12 points topped the tally for the Lancers (18-6). Collin Overholt chipped in 11.
In the late contest, third-ranked Ottoville placed four in double figures as the Big Green nabbed their second win of the year against a talented team from Crestview (18-8), 58-49.
Ryan Suever netted 14 points to lead the Big Green (21-2). Will Miller added 11 points and four steals while Kyle Manns and Josh Thorbahn tallied 10 points each.
Kalen Etzler recorded 21 points and five rebounds for the Knights.
Ottoville dealt Grove its lone Putnam County League defeat in a 55-44 win on Dec. 4. The winner of Friday’s district final will face either Carey or Tiffin Calvert in regionals at Van Wert.
LINCOLNVIEW (38) — Bowersock 12; Overholt 10; Jessee 9; Leeth 4; Cavinder 3. Totals 17-2-38.
COLUMBUS GROVE (44) — Reynolds 19; T. Birnesser 11; Clement 8; Sautter 2; Halker 2; Schroeder 2. Totals 16-11-44.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview — Cavinder, Jessee. Columbus Grove — T. Birnesser.
Lincolnview 7 10 6 15 — 38
Col. Grove 10 8 9 17 — 44
CRESTVIEW (49) — K. Etzler 21; Jackson 6; G. Etzler 6; Hunter 2; Lichtensteiger 0; Brecht 2; Ward 4; Kreischer 8; Lichtle 0. Totals 18-34 10-19 49.
OTTOVILLE (58) — Miller 11; T. Schlagbaum 5; Manns 10; Suever 14; Kortokrax 2; K. Schlagbaum 0; Thorbahn 10; Langhals 6. Totals 23-45 9-14 58.
Three-point goals: Crestview 3-12 (K. Etzler 2, G. Etzler), Ottoville 3-16 (Langhals 2, T. Schlagbaum). Rebounds: Crestview 20 (K. Etzler 5), Ottoville 22 (Manns, Thorbahn 5). Turnovers: Crestview 5, Ottoville 4.
Crestview 11 10 12 16 — 49
Ottoville 14 9 16 19 — 58
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.