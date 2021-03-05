Both Antwerp and Toledo Christian came into Friday night’s Division IV district final at Defiance averaging 59.8 points a contest.
The two didn’t combine to get there in a district championship contest that featured two outstanding defenses that made big play after big play on both ends of the floor.
Fortunately for the Archers, it was the Antwerp defense that came up with a late Toledo Christian turnover and Jagger Landers hit a step-back 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds on the clock to lift the Blue and White to a 23-20 victory.
The win sends Antwerp to the Division IV regional at Van Wert, where the Archers (23-1) will play New Bremen (18-8) Tuesday night at approximately 8 p.m. The Cardinals knocked out St. Henry 47-41 in the district final at Wapakoneta Friday night.
Columbus Grove (22-2), a 61-48 winner over Ottoville, will take on Carey (20-5), a 52-46 victor over Tiffin Calvert, in the opener at Van Wert.
With the Archers and Eagles tied at 20-20, it was the Antwerp defense that came up big.
Toledo Christian’s Trevor Wensink drove in the middle, where the Archers’ Luke Krouse stripped the Eagles’ guard of the ball. Antwerp’s Austin Lichty then tied up Wensink as the duo tried to get possession of the loose ball, giving the blue and white possession on the alternate arrow.
After a pair of timeouts, Landers faked a drive and stepped back for a three-pointer that put Antwerp on top 23-20 with .8 seconds on the clock. Following a Toledo Christian timeout, a last chance shot by the Eagles was off the mark and the Archers celebrated a district championship.
“We were locked in and on-point defensively tonight,” noted an excited but exhausted Antwerp head coach Doug Billman after the contest. “I thought we did a great job of focusing and we didn’t miss many assignments at all. Both teams played great defensively tonight and neither team was able to get much going offensively.”
Following a first quarter that saw the Archers shut out but Toledo Christian only managed three points of its own, the Archers scored seven of the first nine points in the second stanza to take a 7-5 lead on a Landon Brewer three-pointer.
However, Wensink connected on a basket with 2:14 left in the half and the two teams went into the locker room tied at 7-7.
“Both teams just played so hard,” Billman continued. “Shots were hard to get and there just wasn’t a whole lot of open looks.”
The third quarter saw each team bucket seven points, but it was a three-pointer at the buzzer by Antwerp’s Luke Krouse knotted the game at 14-14 entering the final quarter.
“That was a big shot and it gave us a little bit of a lift,” Billman noted. “But you have to give Toledo Christian a lot of credit too. Those kids just played so hard and kept battling and our kids kept battling as well.”
A Krouse basket put the Archers on top 16-14 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter before a pair of Wensink buckets gave Toledo Christian an 18-16 advantage at the 2:48 mark.
Following a Landers basket that tied the contest at 18-18, Toledo Christian answered right back with another Wensink bucket for a 20-18 margin with 2:05 on the clock.
Another Landers two-pointer evened the game at 20-20 with 1:50 left before the late game heroics gave Antwerp the victory.
Landers led the way for the Archers with 13 points and four rebounds in the contest and Krouse chipped in seven markers. Hunter Sproles also had three boards for Antwerp.
Although neither scored, the blue and white also got big efforts from seniors Austin Lichty and Owen Sheedy.
“Those two just played their hearts out,” Billman stated of his two seniors. “They were two seniors that just did a lot of the little things that don’t show up in the scorebook but they were big factors tonight.”
Wensink topped Toledo Christian with a dozen markers and Cole McWhinnie chipped in four points. Joe O’Neil and Henry Tipping also had a bucket each for the Eagles.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (20) - Criss 0; O’Neil 2; Tipping 2; Wensink 12; McWhinnie 4; Donawa 0; Gaston 0. Totals 8-4-20.
ANTWERP (23) — Lichty 0; Recker 0; Landers 13; Krouse 7; McMichael 0; Sheedy 0; Sproles 0; Brewer 3. Totals 9-2-23.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — none. Antwerp — Landers, Krouse, Brewer.
Toledo Christian 3 4 7 6 — 20
Antwerp 0 7 7 9 — 23
