The opener of Tuesday’s Division IV district twinbill at “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance was an contest that was decided fairly early on.
The nightcap was anything but.
Antwerp and Toledo Christian set up a matchup of the district’s top two seeds as the unbeaten Archers won by the slimmest of margins in a 49-48 win over Edgerton while No. 9 Toledo Christian ended Ayersville’s magical run to districts with a 61-22 triumph.
The two results set up a 7 p.m. district championship on deck at Defiance Friday night with the 24-0 Archers and 22-2 Eagles facing off for a spot in the Bowling Green Regional.
In the late contest, Edgerton made the most of its third matchup with the Archers this season and second straight tournament pairing on the hardwood at Defiance High School. The Bulldogs (13-12) ousted favored Antwerp 44-43 in overtime in the sectional finals last season but Antwerp took the two regular season matchups this time around.
Edgerton took Antwerp all the way down to the final seconds of regulation with only a Colin Gary missed trey at the buzzer deciding things.
“That’s the name of the game, you have to make shots, when they fall, they fall and good things happen,” said Edgerton coach Matt Ripke. “I’m really proud of our kids for persevering for 32 minutes and not giving up. We certainly had to out-work them because of their athleticism and their size and you know, they’re number two in the state for a reason.
“I think it’s almost too bad it had to end because I think we could have went on for a long time. That’s a great high school basketball game.”
Though Antwerp led by as much as seven in the first half, Edgerton battled back to take a lead midway through the second period with a 9-0 run. Both teams traded buckets in a frenetic third quarter that saw three ties and three lead changes, including a 38-35 Edgerton lead at the end of the third period on a cold-blooded deep triple from Jaron Cape.
Edgerton led by as much as five 13 seconds into the final stanza on a Cape bucket but Antwerp continued to fight for its unbeaten season, putting together an 8-2 run to regain the lead on a free throw from sophomore forward Jagger Landers.
With 1:36 left and Antwerp clinging to a 45-44 lead, senior Jayvin Landers came up with a key play, stealing the ball at halfcourt and sprinting to the bucket for a dunk to put the Archers up three.
A put-back from Gannon Ripke kept Edgerton in it with 28.4 left down 48-46. A split at the line from Jagger Landers set the Archers up with a 49-46 lead before senior Colin Gary was fouled shooting a 3-pointer at the other end with 10.8 seconds left.
“I thought about it when I was shooting those free throws,” said Jagger Landers of having last year’s tourney loss in mind. “I was thinking last year we lost because we missed free throws, we can’t be doing this again. We’ve worked to hard to lose at this point. We had to grind out every single game, everyone’s going to give us their best shot so we’ve got to give them our best shot.”
Gary hit the first two but missed the third to keep the Bulldogs trailing by one. Following a pair of misses on the other end, Edgerton had one final shot for another tourney upset but a Cape triple was off line and the Archers survived to play another day.
“I’m proud of our guys for hanging tough,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “You’ve got to give a ton of credit to Edgerton and their kids and everything they were able to do. That’s a tournament game with a great high-level atmosphere and it’s one that we’re thankful to have and that we’re able to go to practice tomorrow.”
The Archers held on to claim the win, despite a 4-of-13 mark from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“We did some things that were out of character tonight, we’re certainly a better free throw shooting team than we showed and we’re a better shooting team than we showed,” added Billman. “You’ve got to fight through those things and Jayvin made a huge play as a senior.”
Both Jayvin and Jagger Landers hit double digits, with the latter leading the tally with 14 points. Jayvin netted 10 points with eight rebounds while Jacob Savina chipped in two treys and 10 markers.
For Edgerton, a trio of seniors hit double digits in their final contest as Cape finished with 13 tallies and Gary and Logan Showalter each scored 11.
In the early contest, an athletic and hot-shooting Toledo Christian team cut short a surprising district semifinalist in Ayersville, surging out to a 12-2 first-quarter lead that never dipped below double digits the rest of the way.
District VII Player of the Year Cole McWhinnie tickled the twine for six 3-pointers and a game-best 22 points but it was the rebounding edge inside for the Eagles that made the difference.
TC tallied 10 offensive boards, seven in the first half, to help gain an edge against a youthful roster for the 11-14 Pilots, featuring just two seniors and a pair of sophomores in the starting lineup.
“They’re a tremendous team, we knew that coming in,” said Ayersville co-head coach Dave Retcher, who helped guide the Pilots with Logan Wolfrum to a four-OT win over Hicksville and a buzzer-beating win over North Central to reach the district tourney. “We didn’t handle their pressure very well at all and then got down on the other end and tried to hurry it up too fast. The combination of everything, basically they just took us out of our ballgame.”
After a triple from sophomore Ike Eiden cut the TC lead to 21-9 early in the second period, the Eagles rattled off an 11-2 run and eventually opened up a 39-15 lead at the half.
With McWhinnie’s shooting and 6-4 senior Matt Wiczynski’s efforts inside (13 points, six rebounds), the Eagles provided a mountain too tough for the Pilots to scale.
A layup from junior wing Trevor Wensink stretched Toledo Christian’s lead to 55-19 with less than two minutes to go in the third, putting the postseason running clock rule into effect with a 35-point margin or larger.
Junior Ryan Clark finished with a team-best eight points in the loss for Ayersville while McWhinnie’s 22 points paced Toledo Christian.
Though the season ended in a bittersweet fashion for the Pilots, Retcher noted the big-game experience could be invaluable for a roster continuing to develop.
“The biggest thing is we’ve just got to learn to play together,” said Retcher following the first season sharing the helm of the Pilot program. “We appreciated everything those kids did this year and told them (in the locker room) we love them too. They worked hard all year. That’s one thing, I can’t ask anybody to work any harder than they did.”
AYERSVILLE (22) — Trevino 0; R. Clark 8; I. Eiden 5; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 0; L. Schlachter 0; McGuire 0; Okuley 0; Sherman 0; T. Schlachter 0; Brown 5; E. Clark 2. Totals 10-35 1-5 22.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (61) - Sandoval 0; Lindke 9; Hickman 0; Campbell 0; Tipping 0; Wensink 10; McWhinnie 22; Wiczynski 13; O’Neil 1; Donawa 4; Landskroener 0; Koonce 0; Ryan 2. Totals 24-49 4-4 61.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 1-6 (I. Eiden), Toledo Christian 9-19 (McWhinnie 6, Wensink 2, Lindke). Rebounds: Ayersville 24 (Brown 5), Toledo Christian 30 (Donawa, Wiczynski 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 14, Toledo Christian 3.
Ayersville 6 9 5 2 — 22
Tol. Christian 19 20 16 6 — 61
EDGERTON (48) — Blue 0; Cape 13; Pahl 6; Ripke 7; Landel 0; Gary 11; Showalter 11. Totals 19-40 5-9 48.
ANTWERP (49) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 14; Jay. Landers 10; Krouse 6; Schuette 0; Sheedy 0; Savina 10; Lichty 9. Totals 18-43 7-18 49.
Three-point goals: Edgerton 5-14 (Gary 3, Ripke, Cape), Antwerp 4-15 (Savina 2, Lichty, Krouse). Rebounds: Edgerton 36 (Cape 8), Antwerp 25 (Jag. Landers 8). Turnovers: Edgerton 10, Antwerp 4
Edgerton 5 13 20 10 — 48
Antwerp 11 9 15 14 — 49
