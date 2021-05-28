HAMLER — After action was delayed by rain on Wednesday, Kalida and Leipsic advanced to the Division IV district finals thanks to shutout wins on Thursday over Wayne Trace and Miller City, respectively, at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field.
Kalida scored the only run it needed in the fifth inning as Justin Siebeneck plated the Wildcats’ tally on a bases-loaded RBI sacrifice fly. Pitcher Ryan Lucke did the rest, holding the Raiders to just three hits while striking out four without a walk.
The loss for Wayne Trace saw starter Cooper Wenzlick nearly match Lucke by allowing three hits, the Siebeneck run and two walks while striking out nine.
In the late contest, Leipsic avenged its lone Putnam County League loss of the season on April 27 by blanking Miller City 5-0 to advance to the district championship game. The two league rivals played to goose-eggs over the first three frames before Leipsic plated a run in the fourth and blew things open with a four-run fifth inning.
Kalida and Leipsic will meet Friday at 5 p.m. in Hamler for a district title, with the winner facing either Sycamore Mohawk (18-11) or Arlington (16-6) in a D-IV regional semifinal at Garrold Parratt Field on Thursday, June 3 at 2 p.m. Leipsic took the regular-season matchup with the Wildcats 6-2 on May 12.
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Kalida 000 010 x - 1 3 2
Records: Kalida 18-9, Wayne Trace 17-8.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leipsic 000 140 0 - 5 10 1
Miller City 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Records: Leipsic 23-6, Miller City 20-6.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Sickmiller (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Caleb Niese. Other: Caleb Giesken.
