BOWLING GREEN — When Patrick Henry boys basketball walks into the Stroh Center on the campus of Bowling Green State University for their first regional appearance in 21 years on Tuesday, there will be plenty to be intimidated by.
The bright lights of a 5,000-seat Division I college arena, an opponent in seventh state-ranked Marion Local that was here just last year and won a state title as recently as 2018, and the days of their own program’s history are just a few of the things they could think about.
But for head coach Bryan Hieber, who in his third year has turned the Patriots from a program that went 2-21 the year before he arrived to a team that comes in 20-5, he knows that his team will not be having any of that intimidation.
“We don’t know any different. All we know is we play hard, and it really doesn’t matter who you put in front of us,” Hieber said of the prospects of playing a Flyers squad that is 42-10 with back-to-back regional appearances in the last two years. “I don’t think the moment gets to us too much, even last game we were playing Antwerp who had been there the last three or four years at Defiance and they were obviously comfortable in that setting.”
What matters for this Patriots team is the journey that they have been on. From the upperclassmen that have seen this program revived, to the underclassmen that have come in and given them the lift they needed, they are excited to be in this moment.
“I’ve them to play in these big type of atmospheric games and I really wanted to get them to BGSU,” Hieber said. “In my junior year, we were fortunate enough to win a state championship and it went through Anderson arena at the time and I just remember that being such a cool moment. It’s a giant step up from playing in a high school gym so I really wanted them to get there and I’m just excited that they get that opportunity to step out on that floor.”
To get to this moment, the Patriots outplayed the defending district champion Archers in the second half of their district finals win, outscoring them 24-9 en route to a 35-22 victory.
It was a complete team effort, and one that they’ll need again as they hope to do battle with Marion Local, a team coming into this game off the backs of a second-straight outright Midwest Athletic Conference title and a season that has seen them go 22-5 thus far.
They are led by head coach Kurt Goettemoeller who in his 12th season has now helped the Flyers to five regional appearances, a state title, four MAC titles and a 204-99 record. They downed Fort Recovery 39-34 in district semifinals and St. Henry 59-50 in district finals to get here.
They have an offense that averages 52.7 points per game behind three first-team all-MAC honorees and a defense that has stifled opponents all season holding them to 41.9 points per game.
Junior 6-9 forward Jack Knapke and 6-8 sophomore Austin Niekamp will head that size and length on the inside. Knapke is tied for the team lead in points per contest (12.8) and leads the team in rebounding (7.8 rpg) and field goal percentage (60%). Niekamp is fourth on the team with 7.6 points per game, second in rebounding (5.8 rpg) and third in assists (1.4 apg) while also shooting 14-of-48 (29%) from three on the season.
Then on the outside, first-team guards in 6-foot-2 seniors Jadyn Mescher and Tate Hess will provide the exterior scoring. Hess will run the offense, as he scores a team third-best 8.7 points per game but has made 128 assists this season for an eye-popping 5.1 assists per game. Mescher is a knockdown shooter, tied for a team-best 12.8 points per game on 62-of-144 (43%) shooting from deep this season.
“They are set up well for tournament success,” Hieber said of the Flyers. “They’ve got a prototypical big that can set you up on the block, and then another big that can step out in pick-and-pop situations and shoot it. Their point guard really creates a lot of them for them, he’s very physical and athletic and then you have your sniper or your assassin from the three-point range.”
“They are just going to attack you from multiple areas and we’ve got to be aware of that. We’ve played really good defense here in the tournament and there is nothing flashy to it,” Hieber added.
That Patrick Henry defense held both their district opponents to under 30 points and the defense has traveled over the entire season as well giving up an average of 41.1 points per contest during the regular season.
But their offense, which has averaged 50 points per game, has faltered in the last two games, scoring just 35 in their district finals win and 36 in their district semifinals win over Ayersville. Both contests were slow, slugfests with limited offensive possessions and low shooting possessions from both teams.
But that isn’t necessarily how Hieber and his squad want to play.
“I’d like to score more points. If you watch us, we don’t slow things down and we’re looking to score the basketball, I just think offensively the last two games it’s been hard to get those open looks that we’ve gotten in the regular season,” Hieber said. “And credit that to the two teams we played but also, we’ve had good looks and we just haven’t knocked them down.”
Hieber knows, however, that this Marion Local squad is going to give them similar looks as to what they saw last week, especially against an Ayersville squad that saw 6-foot-6 Tyson Schlachter in the middle.
“They are going to be physical on the ball. They’re going to challenge passing lanes knowing that if they do get beat off the dribble, they have a 6-8, 6-9 footer waiting at the basket that can affect our shot so their roster allows them to be aggressive,” Hieber said. “We’ve seen a lot of teams that play that style, Ayersville plays that same style so we just have to do a good job of doing what we’ve done all year in spacing the floor and attacking the middle … it just depends on how they play us but we are always going to be in attack mode on offense.”
That offense is led by sophomore Lincoln Creager, who leads the team in points per game (12 ppg) and scored 12 second half points to help defeat the Archers on Friday. Creager is also tied for the team lead in three-point percentage at 36-of-102 (35%) alongside Kaden Rosebrook (31-89).
Junior Nash Meyer adds 8.6 points per contest while freshman Mack Hieber provides 7.7 points per game off the bench. Senior Aiden Behrman leads the way on the boards with 5.8, while junior Landon Johnson (2.7 apg) and senior Gavin Jackson (1.8 apg) run the offense.
Tip is set for 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Stroh Center on the campus of BGSU. The winner will get the winner of the game that follows between Convoy Crestview and Mohawk on Friday at 7 p.m.
