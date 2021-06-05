WESTERVILLE — Though the six-county area did not crown any Division III state champions during Saturday’s festivities at Westerville North High School, podium finishes were aplenty following the second day of action, including some state runner-up efforts.
Archbold had a trio of those runner-up finishes Saturday as senior Kylie Sauder nabbed a runner-up finish in the 800 behind a state-meet record time of 2:08.81 from Mount Gilead senior Allison Johnson.
Sauder also anchored a fourth-place 1600 relay for the Bluestreaks in her final meet of a decorated Archbold career.
"It means a lot to me because my three seniors that left me after my sophomore year, I came back and ran really hard for them," said Sauder. "I'm running for my team. Everybody just was great today."
The Bluestreak boys earned runner-up status in both the 800 and 1600 relays as Trey Theobald, Brandon Taylor and Austin Roth ran legs of both while Alex Roth ran the 800 and Karter Behnfeldt the 1600. The latter came up just 0.27 seconds short of the state championship in the event, falling to boys team champion Minster.
"We're so thankful to be here this year for these seniors and let them experience this," said Archbold head coach Rachel Kinsman, who also saw Streaks make presences felt with Behnfeldt (seventh, high jump) and Kiera Gensler (ninth, shot put). "I'm excited for all of them, just a great group of kids. We had a lot of kids make it here and that's a huge accomplishment to get out of our region."
Patrick Henry senior thrower and future Findlay Oiler Trista Fintel added to a third-place showing in the discus Friday with a runner-up finish in the shot put Saturday. Fintel's throw of 40-9.5 feet came up just behind Leipsic's Grace Rigel for the state crown, with Gensler and Hicksville standout Hayden Neidhardt (12th) rounding out an area-focused field.
Another runner-up came in the form of the Ayersville girls 800 relay as seniors Nikki Fishpaw and Teryn Bour teamed up with sophomore Kaylee Dockery and freshman Ally Schindler to run in 1:44.46, just 1:42 behind winner and girls team champion West Liberty-Salem.
Fishpaw wasn't done on the day, recording podium finishes in the 100 (fourth) and 200 (seventh) to cap off a stellar Pilot career that will continue at the University of Findlay.
"I've just been training nonstop through the summer, through the fall and done indoor to get to this point," said Fishpaw. "I've worked really hard. Yes, it's not the outcome I wanted today but it's still a blessing to be here at state, anyone would love to be here. All my teammates have worked really hard and we have an awesome coach in Scott Wichman who has put a lot of hard work and dedication into us because he loves the sport and loves us and knows we can do it.
"Bringing back some hardware shows the dedication and the hard work we've put in this last season."
The Pilots weren't the only Defiance County all-Ohioans as Tinora standout Lexi Wachtman nabbed a pair of fourth-place finishes - one in the long jump and the other as part of the Rams' 400 relay team with Amanda Meyer, Kjerstin Scott and Emma Chafins.
Tinora freshman Lauren Sattler was 13th in the 3200 in her first state meet with Holgate's Elisabeth Willett in 18th.
Liberty Center senior Kennedy Roell was eighth in the 100 and 200 individually and anchored the Tigers' third-place 800 relay quartet. LC also had a fifth-place finish fro Hope Oelkrug in the 1600.
Continental senior Shelby Collier was fifth in the girls pole vault with a leap of 10-6 while Kalida sprinter Hannah Berheide was third in the 200.
Wayne Trace's 1600 relay quartet of Kiara Bahena, Rachael Stoller, Sydnee Sinn and Gracie Shepherd teamed up for a runner-up finish behind West Liberty-Salem as Archbold's squad wasn't far behind in fourth.
Sinn, a sophomore for the Raiders, added a fourth-place effort in the 400 for the Red, White and Blue.
"I just felt good coming in (to the finals)," said Sinn. "I was really nervous for today, especially being a sophomore my first year at state but I think I came out and performed as well as I can expect for myself. I'm just ready to be back next year. (Finishing second) definitely puts that chip on our shoulders. It's going to make us push ourselves and get right back here and do even better."
Brayson Parrish earned a podium finish for the Raiders with a seventh-place effort in the 110 hurdles.
Division III State Track Championships
At Westerville North
Saturday
Boys Meet
Field Event Finals
Discus - 1. Henry (McDonald), 170-2; Morlock (Norwayne), Lawson Maag (Columbus Grove), Ethan Halker (CG); Tyson Schlachter (Ayersville) no score. High jump - 1. Sarver (N. Madison Tri-Village), 6-5; Payton (Shenandoah), Valentine (Colonel Crawford), Malone (Fairport Harding); 7. Karter Behnfeldt (Archbold), 8. Kyle Manns (Ottoville), 17. Zeke Halker (CG).
Running Event Finals
110 hurdles - 1. Duncan (Mansfield St. Peter), 14.55; Haj Abed (Grandview Heights), Altiere (Western), Hardenbrook (Columbiana Crestview); 5. Jon Banal (CG), 7. Brayson Parrish (Wayne Trace). 100 meters - 1. Miller (Dalton), 11.2; Likens (Warren JFK), Paige (Youngstown Valley Christian), Falk (Minster). 800 relay - 1. Col. Africentric, 1:29.57; 2. Archbold (Austin Roth, Brandon Taylor, Alex Roth, Trey Theobald), 1:30.2; Independence, New Middletown Springfield. 1600 meters - 1. Fullerton (Belpre), 4:16.07; Yingst (Lima Perry), Rupe (McDonald), Amicon (GH); 17. Nathaniel Elieff (LC). 400 relay - 1. Youngstown Valley Christian, 42.86; Columbiana Crestview, Dalton, Columbiana. 400 meters - 1. Talley (Lutheran East), 48.41; Falk (Minster), Myers (Frankfort Adena), Noah Carmichael (Cristo Rey). 300 hurdles - 1. Schwieterman (Coldwater), 39.48; McVicker (Shenandoah), Duncan (MSP), Slonkosky (Minster); 6. Kellen Schlagbaum (Ottoville). 800 meters - 1. Kuhn (Ashland Crestview), 1:53.98; Derstine (Bluffton), Albers (Minster), Hodkinson (Dalton); 7. Carson Closson (CG). 200 meters - 1. Burns (Cin. Purcell Marian), 22.25; Powell (Col. Crestview), Stralka (Independence), Kelly (Williamsburg). 3200 meters - 1. Fullerton (Belpre), 9:27.14; Schmidt (Anna), Caputo (Fredricktown), Scheatzle (Canton CC). 1600 relay - 1. Minster, 3:22.12; 2. Archbold (Karter Behnfeldt, Brandon Taylor, Austin Roth, Trey Theobald), Cedarville, Columbiana.
Girls Meet
Field Event Finals
Long jump - 1. Hartman (Cin. Seven Hills), 17-8.75; Ruffener (CC), Kendall (N. Adams), Lexi Wachtman (Tinora); 7. Peyton Heitmeyer (Leipsic), 13. Brianna Breier (Stryker). Shot put - 1. Ella Rigel (Leipsic), 41-0.5; 2. Trista Fintel (Patrick Henry), 40-9.5; 7. Sara Cupp (Leipsic), 9. Kiera Gensler (Arch); 12. Hayden Neidhardt (Hicksville). Pole vault - 1. Kenna Stimmel (Castalia Margaretta), 13-6*; 5. Shelby Collier (Continental).
Running Event Finals
100 hurdles - 1. Hartman (CSH), 14.51; Johnson (Mt. Gilead), Hargrave (Orrville), Ruffener (CC). 100 meters - 1. Stimmel (CM), 12.19; Barker (Crooksville), Wojton (Lake Cent. Cath.), Nikki Fishpaw (Ayers), 8. Roell (LC). 800 relay - 1. West Liberty-Salem, 1:43.04; 2. Ayersville (Nikki Fishpaw, Kaylee Dockery, Ally Schindler, Teryn Bour), 3. Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Elle Mohler, Haley Mohler, Kennedy Roell), Coldwater. 1600 meters - 1. Johnson (MG), 4:56.18; Spencer (Waynesfield-Goshen), Reinhart (Carey), Finton (Columbia), 5. Hope Oelkrug (LC). 400 relay - 1. Margaretta, 48.96; Sidney Lehman Catholic, N. Middletown Springfield, Tinora (Emma Chafins, Lexi Wachtman, Amanda Meyer, Kjerstin Scott). 400 meters - 1. Suszek (Cornerstone), 56.04; Hollar (WLS), Roach (Liberty Union), 4. Sydnee Sinn (WT), 6. Peyton Heitmeyer (L). 300 hurdles - 1. Hartman (CSH), 42.93; Reiss (Anna), Atanmo (Rootstown), Domitrovich (McDonald). 800 meters - 1. Johnson (MG), 2:08.81*; 2. Kylie Sauder (Arch), Roth (Minster), Souther (Zane Trace), 16. Gracie Miller (LC). 200 meters - 1. Franklin (SLC), 25.42; Chenevey (Dalton), 3. Hannah Berheide (Kalida), Hollar (WLS); 7. Nikki Fishpaw (Ayers), 8. Kennedy Roell (LC). 3200 meters - 1. Richards (Maplewood), 11:07.23; Gibson (Rittman), Beam (Woodmore), Adams (WLS); 13. Lauren Sattler (Tinora), 16. Sydney Miller (LC), 18. Elisabeth Willett (Holgate). 1600 relay - 1. West Liberty-Salem, 4:00.33; 2. Wayne Trace (Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd, Sydnee Sinn, Rachael Stoller), Coldwater, 4. Archbold (Chloe Merillat, Brittney Ramirez, Sophie Rupp, Kylie Sauder).
*denotes new state meet record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.