ARCHBOLD — Lifted by five individual sectional champions, Delta rose up to claim the Division III sectional team championship during tournament wrestling action at ‘The Thunderdome’ in Archbold on Saturday afternoon.
Tinora finished 24 points back of the Panthers in the team standings as Anden Ankney (132), Aiden Helmke (150) and Dalton Wolfrum (157) battled to earn individual titles as part of an 11-Ram contingent headed to districts at Rossford. Devon Luellen (126) and Hunter Grunden (144) were sectional runners-up while Vince Monnin (fourth, 113), Dominic Graziani (fourth, 138), Gavin Bowers (third, 165), Cameron Urivez (third, 175) and Javen Gaines (third, 285) rounded out the crew.
The host Bluestreaks were third with 201.5 points as Gabe Chapa took first at 138 and sophomore Brodie Dominique moved to 41-3 on the year with a sectional title run at 144. Mason Miller (106), Wyat Ripke (175) and Dylan Aeschliman (215) all finished as sectional runners-up while Jordan Rodriguez and Hayden Dickman finished third at 113 and 190, respectively.
Ayersville and Liberty Center will send seven and six wrestlers, respectively, to districts as top-four finishers Saturday earned automatic berths in districts with fifth-place finishers serving as alternates.
Junior Owen Berner took home gold at 175 while sophomore teammate Abe DeLano was first at 190. The Pilots also saw Luke DeLano finish a whisker shy of a third individual crown after falling in a 1-0 decision to Helmke in the 150-pound title bout. Tyler Winzeler (third, 132), Trevor Johnson (fourth, 126) and Parker Sifuentes (third, 215) punched their tickets as well.
LC’s Drew Matthews (120), Emmett Perry (132), Camren Foster (165), Owen Johnson (190) and Owen Box (285) all reached the championship matches in the sectional meet with Matthews and Foster winning their respective matches.
Fairview’s Robbie Bennett was sectional runner-up at 138 while Harmon Hetrick was third at 106 and both Kyler Blair (165) and Quinton Smith (285) finished fourth.
Antwerp will send a pair of wrestlers to districts in ?grade Eli Reinhart (fourth, 157) and ?grade Trayce Lengacher (fourth, 144) while Paulding’s Dawson Lamb (second, 157) and Edgerton’s Hayden Herman (third, 120) nabbed district spots as well.
District action will compete at Rossford High School on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. both days. Saturday will see the first and second rounds of the consolation and championship brackets compete while semifinals and third-round consolation matches will start the day on Sunday before consolation semifinals and the championship finals compete.
In other D-III sectional action, Wayne Trace finished fourth in the team standings with three individual champions at the Lima Central Catholic Sectional. Freshman Corbin Kimmel took the 106-pound title for the Raiders while defending 126-pound state champ Jarrett Hornish was sectional champion at 144 and Hunter Long first at 132. Jared Pierce (126) and Nathan Osborn (190) were runners-up in their respective weight class while Sam Moore was third at 150 and Conner Blankenship fourth at 113.
Finally, Patrick Henry saw three grapplers advance from the Van Buren Sectional, led by junior Jeff Camp’s championship effort at 138. Sophomore Luke Bostelman was second at 150 while freshman Skylar Wenner was third at 113. PH will compete in the Rossford District while Wayne Trace will advance to the Troy District meet.
Division III Sectionals
At Archbold
Team Scores
Delta 248, Tinora 226, Archbold 201.5, Liberty Center 185.5, Ayersville 164, Evergreen 93, Fairview 74.5, Edgerton 47.5, Swanton 41, Paulding 34, Antwerp 33, Montpelier 18, Hicksville 14, Continental 0
First-place matches
106 - Adam Mattin (D) tech. fall Mason Miller (Ar), 21-5; 113 - Rylee Hanefeld (D) def. Brodie Setmire (Ev), 6-4; 120 - Drew Matthews (LC) def. Evan Hanefeld (D), 3-2; 126 - Carson Chiesa (D) tech. fall Devon Luellen (T), 15-0; 132 - Anden Ankney (T) pinned Emmett Perry (LC), 1:05; 138 - Gabe Chapa (Ar) def. Robbie Bennett (F), 5-4; 144 - Brodie Dominique (Ar) major dec. Hunter Grunden (T), 12-2; 150 - Aiden Helmke (T) def. Luke DeLano (Ay), 1-0; 157 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) tech. fall Dawson Lamb (P), 16-1; 165 - Camren Foster (LC) def. Grant Richardson (Ev), 5-0; 175 - Owen Berner (Ay) pinned Wyat Ripke (Ar), 4:20; 190 - Abe DeLano (Ay) def. Owen Johnson (LC), 7-5; 215 - Rollin Robinson (D) def. Dylan Aeschliman (Ar), 6-4; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (D) pinned Owen Box (LC), 1:11.
Third-place matches
106 - Harmon Hetrick (F) pinned Carson Wyse (Ev), 0:20; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (Ar) def. Vince Monnin (T), 10-4; 120 - Hayden Herman (Edg) pinned Rylan Fahrer (Ev), 1:40; 126 - Jackson Bartels (LC) major dec. Trevor Johnson (Ay), 11-0; 132 - Tyler Winzeler (Ay) pinned Shane Kruger (D), 2:59; 138 - Landon Lintermoot (D) def. Dominic Graziani (T), 3-1; 144 - Joseph Romes (Ay) def. Trayce Lengacher (Ant), 12-10 (sudden victory); 150 - Xander Myers (LC) major dec. Dakota Sintobin (D), 10-2; 157 - Evan Perry (D) pinned Eli Reinhart (Ant), 3:00; 165 - Gavin Bowers (T) def. Kyler Blair (F), 5-2; 175 - Cameron Urivez (T) pinned Connor Sintobin (D), 2:13; 190 - Hayden Dickman (Ar) pinned Luke Schlatter (D), 2:47; 215 - Parker Sifuentes (Ay) pinned Camron Kirtz (S), 2:07; 285 - Javen Gaines (T) pinned Quinton Smith (F), 0:53.
Fifth-place matches
106 - Lana Culp (Ay) won by forfeit; 113 - Colton Szczepanski (LC) def. Vinnie Fanelli (S), 6-4; 120 - Jack Buchhop (Ar) pinned Jacob Bishop (T), 2:00; 126 - Michael Betz (F) pinned Tristan Wyse (Ar), 3:35; 132 - Braden Studenka (Ev) pinned Baron Graber (H), 1:39; 138 - Landon Massie (LC) def. Landon Brigle (M), 9-7; 144 - Jeremiah Smith (P) pinned Austin Pennington (Ev), 2:15; 150 - Ian Grime (Ar) def. Max Mossing (Ev), 7-3; 157 - Kaden Bergstedt (LC) pinned Edward Yoder (Ar), 4:01; 165 - Rusty Short (Ar) pinned George Green (H), 4:40; 175 - Blake Flower (Edg) pinned Trenton Eitniear (S), 1:56; 190 - Landon Newsom (T) pinned Drake Harris (S), 0:58; 215 - Justin Huffman (Edg) pinned Kyle Huffman (LC), 2:24; 285 - Ethan Courtaway (Ay) def. Monte Treesh (M), 6-2.
