ARCHBOLD — Division III district berths were earned at multiple area sites on Saturday afternoon as local wrestlers battled to open the postseason.
At Archbold, the host Bluestreaks took home the team title by a 232.5-184 margin over second-place Tinora. Gabe Chapa (132), Brodie Dominique (144), Wyat Ripke (190) and Dylan Aeschliman (215) took home sectional championships for the Streaks while Jordan Rodriguez (second, 113), Mason Miller (third, 106), Jack Buchhop (third, 126), Ian Grime (third, 1500, Edward Yoder (fourth, 165) and Hayden Dickman (third, 175) added to the district-bound contingent, along with district alternate Ashton Stuckey at 120.
Tinora was led by a title effort from Dalton Wolfrum at 165, defeating Evergreen’s Grant Richardson 1-0 while Ram wrestlers Anden Ankney (132), Dominic Graziani (138), Aiden Helmke (157) and Javen Gaines (285) all reached title matches before finishing as district runners-up. Jacob Bishop (fourth, 120), Devon Luellen (third, 144) and Gavin Bowers (fourth, 190) also secured bids for the D-III district meet in Rossford.
Along with the Bluestreaks and Rams, Ayersville’s Kasen Wellman (157) won a sectional crown with teammates Owen Berner (175) and Abe DeLano (190) finishing second in their respective weight classes. Levi McConnell and Ethan Courtaway are moving on at 150 and 285, respectively.
Fairview’s Robby Bennett and Kyler Blair took home titles at 126 and 150, respectively, with fellow Apache Quinton Smith finishing third at 284 and Dylan Pettit finishing fourth at 144. Paulding will be sending Kobe Foor (second, 215), Dawson Lamb (fourth, 157) and Cayden Breier (165) to the district meet while the Liberty Center contingent of Braedyn Tammarine (second, 106), Drew Matthews (first, 120), Jackson Bartels (first, 138), Xander Myers (first, 175) and Owen Box (first, 285) reached title matches.
At Lima Central Catholic, Wayne Trace’s Coribin Kimmel brought home a sectional title at 120 to lead a five-man group of Raider wrestlers headed to the district meet. Graiden Troth dropped an 8-4 decision at 150 while Sam Moore fell 9-4 at 165 and Nathan Osborn was defeated 7-2 at 175. Jared Pierce (138) nabbed a victory as well for the Raiders in a third-place match.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Justice Pope (second, 138) and Evan Cox (fourth, 215) also were district qualifiers, with Titan grappler Austin Haley serving as district alternate at 285.
Finally, Patrick Henry’s Trent Johnson reached the title match at 157 for the Patriots at Van Buren High School to nab a district berth. Teammates Layke Schwiebert (120), Jaidem Rutter (132) and Kevian Kryder (144) also earned berths by reaching the third-place matches.
Division III Sectionals
At Archbold
Archbold 232.5, Tinora 184, Delta 173.5, Liberty Center 150.5, Evergreen 118, Swanton 98.5, Fairview 98, Ayersville 89.5, Paulding 77, Edgerton 52, Hicksville 40, Antwerp 35.5, Montpelier 23
First-Place Matches
106 - Adam Mattin (Delta) pinned Braedyn Tammarine (Liberty Center), 3:00; 113 - Tyler Barnes (D) pinned Jordan Rodriguez (Archbold), 2:58; 120 - Drew Matthews (LC) def. Anthony Hernandez (D), 7-2; 126 - Robby Bennett (Fairview) def. Evan Hanefeld (D), 3-2; 132 - Gabe Chapa (Arch) def. Anden Ankney (T), 2-1; 138 - Jackson Bartels (LC) major dec. Dominic Graziani (T), 11-2; 144 - Brodie Dominique (Arch) pinned Isaac Overfield (Ever), 1:41; 150 - Kyler Blair (Fair) def. Max Mossing (Ever), 13-10; 157 - Kasen Wellman (Ayersville) def. Aiden Helmke (T), 2-1; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) def. Grant Richardson (Ever), 1-0; 175 - Xander Myers (LC) def. Owen Berner (Ayers), 4-2; 190 - Wyat Ripke (Arch) def. Abe DeLano (Ayers), 6-5; 215 - Dylan Aeschliman (Arch) pinned Kobe Foor (Paulding), 1:30; 285 - Owen Box (LC) def. Javen Gaines (T), 2-1.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Mason Miller (Arch) def Gabe Stevens (S), 6-0; 113 - Chase Godwin (S) def. Braeden Dix (Hic), 6-1; 120 - Brodie Setmire (Ever) pinned Jacob Bishop (T), 2:19; 126 - Jack Buchhop (Arch) tech. fall Gavin Hawkins (Edg), 15-0; 132 - Landon Lintermoot (D) pinned Skyler Octaviano (Ant), 2:39; 138 - Jack Stubleski (Ever) def. Parker Cone (D), 5-2; 144 - Devon Luellen (T) pinned Dylan Pettit (Fair), 3:58; 150 - Ian Grime (Arch) pinned Levi McConnell (Ayers), 0:19; 157 - Eli Reinhart (Ant) def. Dawson Lamb (P), 9-3; 165 - Cayden Breier (P) def. Edward Yoder (Arch) by forfeit; 175 - Hayden Dickman (Arch) def. Grady Gustwiller (T), 6-0; 190 - Connor Sintobin (D) def. Gavin Bowers (T), 8-4; 215 - Camron Kirtz (S) pinned Logan Pontious (Montpelier), 2:26; 285 - Quinton Smith (Fair) def. Ethan Courtaway (Ayers) by forfeit.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 - Airees Davenport (F) won by forfeit; 113 - Jack Zeiter (LC) won by forfeit; 120 - Ashton Stuckey (Arch) def. Levi Hess (Edg), 4-1; 126 - Brendan Metz (Hic) def. Andre Byrd (Ant), 15-10; 132 - Michael Betz (Fair) pinned Ayden Gleckler (Ever), 2:26; 138 - Mazin Rukieh (S) pinned Sheridan Matty (P), 2:27; 144 - Daniel Thatcher (D) pinned Jesse Shaffer (P), 2:08; 150 - Shai Bauer (Hic) pinned Josh Tyburski (S), 2:32; 157 - Holden Barnes (D) pinned Michael Holtsberry (S), 0:31; 165 - George Green (Hic) pinned Shaun Murphy (Edg), 2:37; 175 - Blake Flower (Edg) pinned Evan Reed (S), 2:40; 190 - Clayton Seel (LC) pinned Elijah Martin (Edg), 3:31; 215 - Logan Sifuentes (LC) tech. fall Landon Newsome (T), 21-5; 285 - Evan Smigelski (S) pinned Isaac Meyer (Arch), 4:42.
At Lima Central Catholic
Ottawa-Glandorf/Wayne Trace Finishers
First-Place Matches
120 - Corbin Kimmel (Wayne Trace) def. Tyler Overman (Coldwater), 8-1; 138 - Riley Mueller (Delphos St. John’s) pinned Justice Pope (Ottawa-Glandorf), 1:14; 150 - Sam Obringer (Cold) def. Graiden Troth (WT), 8-4; 165 - Trenton Gatchell (Allen East) def. Sam Moore (WT), 9-4; 175 - Kyle Lathrop (Columbus Grove) def. Nathan Osborn (WT), 7-2.
Third-Place Matches
138 - Jared Pierce (WT) def. Cody Ricker (Lincolnview), 14-10; 215 - Logan Johnson (Spencerville) pinned Evan Cox (OG), 2:36.
Fifth-Place Matches
285 - Austin Haley (OG) pinned Corbin Garberson (CG), 0:26.
At Van Buren
Patrick Henry Finishers
First-Place Matches
157 - Frank Blair (Elmwood) def. Trent Johnson (Patrick Henry), 7-5.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Layke Schweibert (PH) pinned Marcus Mossbarger (Elm), 0:46; 132 - Lee Woods (Liberty-Benton) pinned Jaidem Rutter (PH), 2:04; 144 - Mason Rickle (Carey) pinned Kevian Kryder (PH), 2:54.
Fifth-Place Matches
150 - Isaiah Hook (Hopewell-Loudon) pinned Sullivan Cray (PH), 1:55; 165 - Cale Parkins (Colonel Crawford) pinned Lane Biederstedt (PH), 1:34; 175 - Lucas Brown (Van Buren) def. Elijah Kistner (PH) by injury default; 190 - Mason Schwiebert (PH) pinned Scott Turco (HL), 2:39.
