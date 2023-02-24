WAUSEON – The one-two punch of Kyle Stoller and Brooks Laukhuf carried the Wayne Trace Raiders to a 63-40 victory over Delta in Division III sectional basketball action at Wauseon High School Friday night.
The victory gives Wayne Trace its tenth consecutive sectional title and 29th in school history as the Raiders improved to 18-6 overall on the season.
“They never get old,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder. “The players put in a tremendous amount of time and my coaching staff does a great job of getting us a good scouting report and preparing our team. I am just so proud of all of them but they are all difficult and valued.”
Wayne Trace took control of Friday’s contest in the opening stanza, scoring seven consecutive points to turn an 8-5 lead into a 15-5 advantage.
Stoller propelled the Raiders, scoring ten points in the spurt with Tanner Laukhuf adding a three-pointer and Hudson Myers chipped in a basket.
After a three-pointer by Delta’s Nolan Risner, Wayne Trace added a three-pointer and a bucket by Brooks Laukhuf before the first quarter ended with the Raiders on top 20-8.
“We had different kids step up at different times,” Linder added. “Kyle had a great game all night long for us and Brooks hit some big shots for us. But, Tanner and Hudson also added a couple of buckets at key times.”
Every time the Panthers scored in the second quarter, the Raiders had an answer as Wayne Trace posted a 33-20 lead at the halfway point of the contest.
Wayne Trace led by as many as 17 in the third quarter, taking a 44-27 advantage on a Brooks Laukhuf layup before settling on a 44-29 margin entering the final stanza.
Delta pulled within 48-33 on a James Ruple two-pointer in the fourth quarter but Wayne Trace then sealed the victory with ten straight points to widen the gap to 58-33.
Stoller topped the red, white and blue in the final stanza with nine points to post his season high total of 29 markers in the contest.
Brooks Laukhuf added 19 markers for the Raiders while younger brother Tanner chipped in six points.
Risner and Ruple both topped Delta with a dozen markers apiece while Bryar Knapp had five points for the Panthers, who close their season with a record of 17-6 overall.
Wayne Trace will play in the Division III district tournament at Napoleon on Wednesday with an approximate start time of 7:30 p.m.
WAYNE TRACE (63) - Myers 4; T. Laukhuf 6; Miller 0; Sinn 3; Gerber 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 19; Clemens 0; Davis 2; Maenle 0; Stoller 29. Totals: 26-46 5-6 63.
DELTA (40) - J. Ruple 2; Gibbons 0; Knapp 5; Reinhard 2; Roth 0; Gillen 5; J. Ruple 12; McQuillin 0; Ruffer 0; Risner 12; Brasher 2. Totals: 17-36 3-6 40.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 6-14 (B. Laukhuf 3-5, T. Laukhuf 2-3, Sinn 1-2), Delta 3-13 (Risner 2-4, Gillen 1-5). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 14), Delta 17 (J. Ruple 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6, Delta 15.
Wayne Trace 20 13 11 19 — 63
Delta 8 12 9 11 — 40
LIBERTY CENTER (51) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 8; Chapa 3; L. Kruse 10; Zeiter 3; Chambers 9; Miller 0; Geahlen 8; Bockelman 10. Totals: 15-1-16 51.
SWANTON (60) — O’Shea 0; Robinson 0; Smigelski 8; Mitchey 11; Johnson 0; Collicotte 14; Borojevich 11; Davis 7; Wood 9. Totals: 10-6-22 60.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Chambers; Swanton — Callicotte 2, Borojevich 2, Davis, Mitchey.
Liberty Center 8 10 16 17 — 51
Swanton 14 10 15 21 — 60
