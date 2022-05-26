PORT CLINTON — For the second straight season, Liberty Center will send its 3200 relay team to state as regional champions following day one of the Division III regional meet at Port Clinton on Wednesday.
LC’s MaKayla Meller, Gracie Miller, Hope Oelkrug returned for the repeat title with junior Mallory Stark for the Tigers, which were second in the team standings with 14 points after three scored events.
Kalida was third to the Tigers while Patrick Henry’s Chloe Baird, Megan Meyer, Lexi Holloway and Brooke Bostelman teamed up to finish fourth in the 3200 relay.
For the boys, Tinora’s quartet of Lance Rinkel, Paul Westrick, Cole Anders and Jaxen Durfey were fourth to earn a state bid in the 3200 relay. Rinkel and Durfey were part of the 2021 state qualifying 3200 relay squad a year ago.
A bevy of top-four qualifiers joined the mix with top-eight finishes to advance to the running finals on Friday at Port Clinton. In the girls meet, Tinora advanced both its 400 and 800 relay teams of Emma Chafins, Amanda Meyer, Julia Durfey and Kjerstin Scott. Scott earned a berth in the finals individually in the 100.
Liberty Center and Wayne Trace both sent multiple relay teams to the finals with LC earning top-four finishes in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays while the Raiders had their 800 and 1600 quartets qualify. Sydnee Sinn and Rachel Stoller, both parts of the 1600 relay, earned individual finals berths in the 400. LC’s Kate Mohler (300 hurdles) and Peyton Armey (200) added to their relay efforts with individual efforts while Ayersville’s Ally Schindler (200) and Archbold’s Chloe Merillat (300 hurdles) and Sophie Rupp (400) did likewise.
The boys races saw Archbold and Liberty Center both advance its three relays to the finals while Wayne Trace sprinter Maddox Treece moved on in the 100, 200 and 400 finals. Tinora’s Brandon Edwards and Dustin Haas advanced to the finals int he 100 and 400, respectively, with Ayersville’s Isaac Miler (200), Fairview’s Jeffrey Smith (300 hurdles), Liberty Center’s Owen Long (110 hurdles) and Edon’s Gannon Ripke (100, 200) joining the mix with Holgate’s Jason Jordan (400) and Edgerton’s Carter Herman (300 hurdles).
Other qualifiers included Delta’s Ronnie Wyse (110 hurdles), Montpelier’s Andre Aguirre (110 hurdles), Aleigha Hillard (200) and Chelsea McCord (300 hurdles) and the Ayersville 400 relay team of Miler, Nathan Tyrrell, Ike Eiden and Jakob Trevino.
Tinora’s Brooklyn Reineke came up just short of clinching a state berth in the shot put, finishing fifth with a top throw of 36-10. Archbold’s Sophie Rupp and Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter were both close as well, with Rupp tying for fifth at 5-2 in the high jump (fourth place 5-3) and Schlachter finishing four inches short of fourth place in the discus with a toss of 152-1.
Field event finals in the girls pole vault, long jump and discus and the boys high jump and shot put will get things started Friday at 5 p.m. before running event finals commence at around 6:30 p.m.
