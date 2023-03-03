ELIDA — Going into Thursday night's Division III girls basketball regional semifinal between fifth-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf and 11th-ranked Liberty Center, both teams knew it would be a defensive scrap.
And it was, as the Titans (23-3) used an 18-0 first half run where they held the Tigers (22-4) to just three points to run away with a 48-29 victory in their fifth-straight regional appearance.
The two squads combined to create 35 turnovers in a game that featured two squads that have built their defenses around applying pressure, and despite O-G turning it over 19 times to Liberty Center's 16, it was the Titans that were able to take advantage of the turnovers more often.
"We take a lot of pride in our defense and in reading interviews with their coach I think they take a lot of pride in their defense but that’s just a strength that we have, playing that hard against quality teams, you develop a great deal of discipline," Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Troy Yant said. "They didn’t get the penetration that they are accustomed to and they didn’t have the space for their shooters."
The lack of penetration for the Tigers paired with a strong perimeter presence by the Tigers proved to be the difference in the game as while Ottawa-Glandorf was able to shoot 15-of-36 (42%) from the field and 5-of-9 (56%) from three, Liberty Center shot just 9-of-43 (21%) from the field and 4-of-15 (27%) from three.
"Things were stacked up against us with their pressure that they can create and we knew their physicality was something that we haven’t faced all year. You throw that on top of their size and it was matchup problems all over the place," Liberty Center head coach Tim Davis said. "We had to make shots early, had to get off to a good start and hope they didn’t make shots and they made some. That’s a really good team and our kids battled and fought all the way to the end."
The Tigers did not make shots early as after sitting tied 3-3 at the beginning of the first quarter, the Tigers would not score again until midway through the second quarter, missing 11-straight field goals and allowing Ottawa-Glandorf to go on an 18-0 run.
Leading 10-3 after one quarter, a stretch for the Titans where they got a three from freshman Karsyn Eroford, a converted and-one by Chloe Glenn and another three from Kaelyn Grothause proved to be crucial to the build up of what ended up being a 26-10 halftime lead.
"Well we stopped turning the ball over, early on I think their pressure kind of got to us I don’t think we were quite prepared for it," Yant said of what led to the 18-0 run. "It is just a matter of absorbing their pressure and getting to the other end of the floor and seeing what happens."
In turn, the Titans were making the Tigers turn it over, as they forced 15 in the first half.
“We saw on tape that it was going to be a physical game so we needed to be as physical as possible and hope that our discipline would wear on them and I think it did eventually," Yant said.
The Tigers came out of the locker rooms in the second half determined to fight with the Titans until the end and they did just that, starting the second half with a 5-0 run on a three from Peyton Armey and a Gracie Miller two.
"We have three seniors and what they have done for this program, that’s all them. They’ve brought the nine juniors along and said hey we are not going to go down without a fight," Davis said of the Tigers' effort to begin the second half. "They might have gotten a lot of fouls in the second half but that’s what they’ve done all year and it’s kind of expected by that group."
But Erford responded with a 5-0 run of her own to calm the initial Tiger surge. Erford had 11 points to lead all scorers, downing three triples in the win.
“As a freshman she knocked down some shots for us, she got into the paint," Yant said of Erford. "We wanted to get the ball inside, they wrestled the ball away from Katie (Kaufman) a couple of times, they tied Chloe (Glenn) up a couple of times so it was fortunate that we were able to knock some shots down and stretch the defense a little bit."
Up 31-15 in the third quarter and by as much as 40-19 in the fourth quarter, the Titan lead proved to be too much to overcome for the Tigers.
Peyton Armey led the Tigers with eight points. Eliza Jones and Bea Barrett each added six.
They graduate three seniors in Alyssa Giesige, Peyton Armey and Haley Mohler, all who helped the Tigers to a historic season, winning the most games in a season of any team, boys or girls, in school history.
"I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and to get here and what they did for this community, we haven’t been here in 16 years, we set school records with wins so there is not a darn thing that we should be hanging our heads about," Davis said. "
"We’ve won three tournament games in the last 16 years so to win three this year, cut down two nets. The look on these girls' faces when they walk into this place and they see that crowd and the people they brought over. It means a lot for the kids," Davis added.
Ottawa-Glandorf will move on to play in regional finals back at Elida Fieldhouse on Saturday against Margaretta, who downed Harvest Prep 53-52 in the first game of the night.
LIBERTY CENTER (29) - Armey 8; Jones 6; Barrett 6; Blanton 2; Gray 2; Giesige 2; Miller 2; E. Mohler 1; H. Mohler 0; Keller 0; Gerken 0; Perry 0. Totals: 9-43 7-10 29.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (48) - Erford 11; Kaufman 8; Grothause 8; Glenn 7; Haselman 7; Aldrich 2; C. Brinkman 2; E. Brinkman 2. Kimmet 1; Horstman 0. Totals: 15-36 13-23 48.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center 4-15 (Armey 2, Jones 2), Ottawa-Glandorf 5-9 (Erford 3, Grothause, Haselman. Rebounds: Liberty Center 15 (Blanton 4), Ottawa-Glandorf 29 (Glenn 8). Turnovers: Liberty Center 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 19.
Liberty Center 3 7 9 10 - 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 10 16 11 11 - 48
