TIFFIN — Holgate’s boys squad came 13 points shy of the overall team title but advanced to the state meet for the third straight year with a runner-up showing in the Division III regional meet at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park on Saturday morning.
Richard Bower’s 13th-place finish in 17:10 led the way for the Tigers, which were only topped by team champion Columbus Grove, while Addison Casillas was 20th, Jack Westrick 25th and Levi Zachrich 29th.
“I thought the boys ran really, really well today,” said Holgate coach Brad Hurst of the squad’s efforts. “It’s such a tough race at Tiffin and the guys battled out there. Our top five ran really well today, Grove is one of the best programs in the state and we were right with them.”
The Tigers were the lone area team qualifier but the six-county area will also be represented with a pair of Tinora runners in the state meet at Fortress Obetz. Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey was the top local finisher in ninth and will be joined by freshman teammate Paul Westrick as individual competitors at state after Westrick finished 12th.
Archbold’s Brady Johns just missed out on qualifying individually, finishing 30th overall while Fayette’s Jose Blanco was 32nd and Archbold’s Aden McCarty was 50th. Kyle Rabe led Fairview’s team effort in 52nd place with teammate Ethan Underwood finishing 57th. Antwerp’s Avin Johnson finished 54th.
In the D-III girls meet, Minster regained regional supremacy from Liberty Center as the Wildcats out-pointed the Tigers 43-72. Minster had won the previous six regional team titles before LC topped them in 2020 as both teams have finished in the top three of the team standings in seven of the last nine years.
LC senior star Hope Oelkrug won her second regional individual crown in 18:49.8, just 0.2 seconds ahead of Ottawa Hills’ Joanna Kelley, who nipped Oelkrug for the district title a week ago.
Tiger teammate MaKayla Meller was sixth overall while Gracie Miller was 12th and Kristine Minnich (45th) and Reagan Dulle (46th) added top-50 finishes. Fairview finished 10th as a team, missing out on the seventh state team berth by 27 points, led by a 38th-place finish from Samantha Rohrs.
Kalida’s Andrea Burgei earned an individual berth with a seventh-place finish overall while Tinora sophomore Lauren Sattler was 19th overall to punch her ticket with a time of 20:18.6.
Delta freshman Josilyn Welch earned a state spot with a 20th-place finish in regionals to add to a district championship in her first career postseason.
Holgate junior Elisabeth Willett, Pettisville’s Grace Remington and Fayette sophomore Leslie Burrow also earned state individual berths.
“She ran a great race,” said Hurst of Willett’s state-qualifying effort. “She ran her race in the first mile, hung back and took off that second mile. It was her game plan, and she deserved that finish. It was her redemption race after struggling in regionals last year.
“All five of our girls ran a really good race, we’re definitely in the toughest girls regional in the state so you can’t be mad about it. We ran really well and we’re bringing all five scorers back next year so we’re excited.”
Kendall Sears was 43rd overall for Pettisville while Julia Durfey tallied a top-50 finish in 48th pace for Tinora. Edgerton’s Luisa Rudersdorf was No. 50 overall with Tinora’s Addison Lee (53rd), Wayne Trace teammates Kiara Bahena (54th) and Abby Moore (57th), LC’s Cassie Elieff (58th) and Holgate’s Kaylynn Ashbaugh (60th) finished in the race’s top 60.
Division III Regionals
Boys Meet (Top seven teams, top 28 individuals qualify)
Columbus Grove 108, Holgate 121, Norwalk St. Paul 141, Ottawa Hills 181, Minster 208, New Riegel 228, Bluffton 253, Seneca East 266, New Bremen 268, Lincolnview 288, Archbold 304, New London 304, Ashland Crestview 307, Fairview 315, Marion Local 353, Tinora 399, Liberty Center 414, Van Buren 436, Fayette 445, Carey 474, Gibsonburg 512, Old Fort 518, Parkway 547
Top 20
1. Braden Yingst (Lima Perry), 16:11.2; Alex Albers (M), Tommy O’Neill (AC), Riley Nixon (OH), Hunter Sidle (Allen East), Ian Deeter (NSP), Landon Armstrong (B), Erik Nygard (B), Jaxen Durfey (T), Thomas Franklin (OH), Trent Koch (CG), Paul Westrick (T), Richard Bower (Hol), Hudson Sendelbach (VB), Troy Stucke (ML), Jacob Clouse (NR), Brandon Gillig (NR), Roy Langhals (CG), Noah Budde (ML), Addison Casillas (Hol).
Individual Qualifiers
Yingst, O’Neill, Sidle, Durfey, Westrick, Sendelbach, Stucke, Budde, Tyler Twining (NL), Trevor Heitkamp (FR), Zach Wiedeman (NB), Joe Parker (USV), Braeden Geist (NL).
Other Area Finishers
29. Levi Zachrich (Hol), 30. Brady Johns (Arch), 32. Jose Blanco (Fayette), 50. Aden McCarty (Arch), 51. Logan Miller (Hol), 52. Kyle Rabe (Fair), 54. Avin Johnson (Antwerp), 57. Ethan Underwood (Fair), 65. Wyatt Mitchell (Fay), 66. Kenny Miles (LC), 70. Ethan Fritz (Hol), 71. Brennan Garrow (Arch), 73. Matthew Marlow (LC).
Girls Meet (Top seven teams, top 28 individuals qualify)
Minster 43, Liberty Center 72, Colonel Crawford 206, St. Henry 227, Ashland Crestview 242, Castalia Margaretta 243, Fort Recovery 245, Woodmore 260, Old Fort 271, Fairview 272, Pettisville 280, Holgate 284, Van Buren 291, New Bremen 315, Tinora 326, Bucyrus Wynford 345, Parkway 380, Delphos St. John’s 391, Gibsonburg 403, Norwalk St. Paul 435, Archbold 471, Marion Local 603
Top 20
1. Hope Oelkrug (LC), 18:49.8; Joanna Kelley (Ottawa Hills), Margaret Hemmelgarn (M), Taylor Roth (M), Macie Miller (OF), MaKayla Meller (LC), Andrea Burgei (Kalida), Sarah Reinhart (Carey), Chaney Cedarleaf (M), Ella Webster (VB), Rileigh Baumer (SH), Gracie Miller (LC), Morgan Welch (AC), Lilly Schiefer (Seneca East), Taylor Spencer (Waynesfield-Goshen), Emelia Simmons (G), Allison Woodruff (Riverdale), Haley Alig (Coldwater), Lauren Sattler (T), Josilyn Welch (Delta).
Individual Qualifiers
Kelley, M. Miller, Burgei, Reinhart, Webster, Schiefer, Spencer, Simmons, Woodruff, Alig, Sattler, Welch, Elisabeth Willett (Hol), Lily Grady (VB), Grace Remington (Pet), Leslie Burrow (Fay).
Other Area Finishers
33. Andrea Pfau (Miller City), 38. Samantha Rohrs (F), 43. Kendall Sears (Pettisville), 45. Kristine Minnich (LC), 46. Reagan Dulle (LC), 48. Julia Durfey (T), 50. Luisa Rudersdorf (E), 53. Addison Lee (T), 54. Kiara Bahena (Wayne Trace), 57. Abby Moore (WT), 58. Cassie Elieff (LC), 60. Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Hol), 62. Hannah Swary (Hol), 66. Emily Gillson (Patrick Henry), 71. Kayla Mavis (F), 73. Katie McCavit (F), 78. Karley Ramirez (Archbold).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.