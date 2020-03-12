BOWLING GREEN — The six-county area will be assured of a representative at next week’s Division III state tournament in Columbus as Evergreen and Ottawa-Glandorf each picked up double-digit victories in D-III regional semifinal action at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center on Wednesday.
In the opening contest, Evergreen (25-1) ripped off its 25th consecutive win, shaking off Johnstown-Monroe (19-8) to pull away in the fourth quarter for the first regional tournament victory in school history in the school’s first trip to regionals in 13 years.
The Vikings were led by a virtuoso performance from senior Mason Loeffler, who racked up 29 points in the victory for the Green and Gold, which shot a scorcing 22-44 from the field. Nate Brighton poured in 18 points, hitting all three of his long range attempts, while snaring a team-best nine rebounds.
The victory propels the Vikings to the D-III regional championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Stroh Center against the winner of the nightcap Wednesday, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans.
O-G (25-1) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game and never trailed in the contest, ripping off a 10-2 lead early on pace to a 66-34 rout of Colonel Crawford.
Brennan Blevins hit on five of his six attempts from outside the arc, finishing with 23 points as the Titans continue to battle closer to the program’s first trip to state since winning the 2013 Division III state crown. Owen Nichols added 13 points in the triumph as O-G eliminated a Colonel Crawford squad that bows out at 23-4.
JOHNSTOWN-MONROE (54) — G. Foe 21; Sayer 3; Potter 4; Lusk 14; D. Foe 6; McMillan 0; Schneider 6. Totals 23-45 3-7 54.
EVERGREEN (64) — Lumbrezer 6; Etue 5; M. Loeffler 29; E. Loeffler 4; Brighton 18; Hauk 2. Totals 22-44 17-20 64.
Three-point goals: Johnstown-Monroe (5-15) — G. Foe 1-1, Sayer 0-4, Potter 0-1, D. Foe 0-1. Evergreen (3-6) — Etue 0-1, M. Loeffler 0-1, E. Loeffler 0-1, Brighton 3-3. Rebounds: Johnstown-Monroe 20 (D. Foe 6), Evergreen 27 (Brighton 9). Turnovers: Johnstown-Monroe 6, Evergreen 6.
Johnstown-Monroe 11 10 12 21 — 54
Evergreen 13 15 10 26 — 64
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (66) — Schomaeker 5; Blevins 23; Alt 5; Nichols 13; Westrick 7; Beach 6; Dean 0; Kuhlman 2; Fuka 0; Kaufman 2; Schimmoeller 0; Schmenk 0; Stechschulte 0; Maag 3; Rieman 0. Totals 26-48 4-6 66.
COLONEL CRAWFORD (34) — Studer 4; Walker 4; Fenner 7; G. Feichtner 7; Walker 3; Ritzhaupt 0; N. McKibben 0; Valentine 4; M. McKibben 0; Miller 0; Horsely 0; Burkhart 3; Smith 2; C. Feichtner 0; Grady 0. Totals 11-34 9-14 34.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 10-20 (Blevins 5-6, Beach 2-3, Nichols 1-2, Maag 1-2, Schomaeker 1-5), Colonel Crawford 3-11 (Studer 1-1, Burkhart 1-2, G. Feichtner 1-5). Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (Alt 8), Colonel Crawford 22 (G. Feichtner 6). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Colonel Crawford 15.
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 5 22 19 — 66
Colonel Crawford 9 5 7 13 — 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.