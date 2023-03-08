BOWLING GREEN — It isn’t about how pretty it is. It’s just about survival and the Wayne Trace Raiders did just that in a 34-29 win over Canton Central Catholic Wednesday night in the Stroh Center on the campus of Bowling Green State University.
On a night that saw both teams struggle from the field, the red, white and blue made just enough shots to advance to Saturday’s Division III regional final at 1:00 p.m.
Trailing 16-15 at the midway point of the contest, Wayne Trace took the lead for good in the third quarter.
Brooks Laukhuf put the Raiders on top 17-16 before a Tanner Laukhuf three-pointer at the 4:16 mark widened the advance to 20-16.
The Raiders went on to take a 24-20 lead into the final period after a Brooks Laukhuf with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“I thought we did a little better job in the second half against their zone,” commented Raider head coach Jim Linder. “It was a little different version of a typical 3-2 zone and we struggled against it there in the first half.”
Canton Central Catholic cut the deficit to one at 28-27 after a Finley Stewart three-pointer with 3:58 on the clock.
Wayne Trace then extended the margin with a pair of Kyle Stoller foul shots before a Stoller bucket at the 1:12 mark put the Raiders on top 32-27.
Luke Vlacosky got the Crusaders within 32-29 with 37 seconds remaining before a Canton Central Catholic foul sent Stoller to the charity stripe.
Despite two consecutive free throw misses by Stoller and Cale Winans, Tyler Davis and Stoller each picked up an offensive rebound to keep the Raiders in possession. After the ball was knocked out of bounds, Tanner Laukhuf found junior brother Brooks Laukhuf for a layup that sealed the red, white and blue win.
“I thought defensively we did a pretty good job on them,” Linder added.
The two teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter as the squads combined to connect on 7 of 18 shots (39 percent) with Wayne Trace recording an 8-7 lead.
With the game tied at 13-13, a three-point play by Damonte DeGraffenried helped put the Crusaders in front 16-15 at the intermission.
Finley Stewart led the way for Canton Central Catholic with 11 points while DeGraffenried added seven and Dylan Rouse posted four. Rouse also grabbed six rebounds to lead the Crusaders, who finish their season with a record of 16-10.
Stoller topped Wayne Trace with 18 points and eight boards while Brooks Laukhuf recorded 13 markers, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Tanner Laukhuf had three points and three rebounds for the red, white and blue.
In the second game, Ottawa Glandorf jumped out to a quick lead and never was threatened in posting a 62-43 victory over Cardinal Stritch.
“I thought our energy level and how hard we played was really the difference,” commented Ottawa Glandorf head coach Tyson McGlaughlin. “We are who we are and we are going to come after you. Our guys don’t know anything else.”
“Our guys understand that if we continue to do that and we need those guys to come in off the bench and not miss a beat,” added the Titan mentor. “We want to push that tempo and get the game up and down the floor.”
Up next for the Titans is a familiar tournament foe as Wayne Trace will take on Ottawa Glandorf at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We are focused totally on Wayne Trace,” McGlaughlin continued. “They have two really talented players that can affect the game in different ways.”
CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC (29) — DeGraffenried 7; Ragon 0; Rouse 4; Talkington 2; Vlacovsky 3; Stewart 11; Layman 2. Totals 12-36 2-3 29.
WAYNE TRACE (34) — Myers 0; T. Laukhuf 3; B. Laukhuf 13; Davis 0; Stoller 18; Winans 0; Miller 0; Gerber 0. Totals 15-37 2-4 34.
Three-point goals: Canton CC 3-14 (Stewart 3), Wayne Trace 2-13 (T. Laukhuf, B. Laukhuf). Rebounds: Canton CC 23 (Rouse 6), Wayne Trace 25 (Stoller 8). Turnovers: Canton CC 9, Wayne Trace 6.
Canton CC 7 9 4 9 — 29
Wayne Trace 8 7 9 10 — 34
CARDINAL STRITCH (43) — Taylor 5; Hicks 10; Burton 13; Carter 2; Hughes 6; Yost 5; Swilling III 2; Price Jr. 0; Fitzgerald 0. Totals 18-42 3-8 43.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) — Schroeder 2; T. Maag 11; Stechschulte 14; White 15; Erford 12; Unterbrink 4; Westrick 0; B. Maag 2; Ross 2; Buckland 0. Totals 25-53 7-15 62.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch 4-9 (Burton 2, Taylor, Yost), Ottawa-Glandorf 5-19 (Stechschulte 2, Erford 2, White). Rebounds: Cardinal Stritch 25 (Hughes 8), Ottawa-Glandorf 34 (T. Maag, White 6). Turnovers: Cardinal Stritch 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 6.
Cardinal Stritch 14 4 7 18 — 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 15 13 15 — 62
