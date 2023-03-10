BOWLING GREEN — When Wayne Trace found out they would be playing in the Napoleon District this season, the Raiders and head coach Jim Linder breathed a sigh of relief.
For the past three seasons, Linder and his Wayne Trace program had befallen the fate of many teams in northwest Ohio: a district finals loss to Ottawa-Glandorf. Every year the Raiders would reach that district title, and be denied by the Titans.
For juniors like Kyle Stoller and Brooks Laukhuf, who played as freshmen, it’s the only playoff loss they’ve ever known. Lo and behold, placement in the Napoleon District this year for a Wayne Trace squad that is 61-16 over the past three seasons led to the Raiders' first district title since a run to the state tournament in 2015.
It wasn’t easy, in fact, instead of playing top-prospect Colin White and the Titans, the Raiders were instead met with another top prospect in Emmanuel Christian’s Jerry Easter. But with Stoller’s last-second trey, the Raiders upset the Warriors 50-49 and go to regionals, where they downed Canton Central Catholic 34-29 on Wednesday.
What that win over the Crusaders got WT was another chance at righting the demons of playoffs past, where they will play top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf for a fourth straight season.
The Titans and Raiders will tipoff from the Stroh Center on the campus of Bowling Green State University at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This time, it will be for a berth in the state final four.
“A lot of our guys, especially Brooks and Kyle, who played them as freshmen, remember playing against these guys so it’s certainly motivational,” Linder said. “We really looked at a lot of film this year and maybe taking a different approach. We tried to find different ways to show our kids things that work and things that didn’t work … hopefully, that pays off for us.”
The Raiders will certainly need to figure out something different in this go-around with the Titans, as in their previous three playoff meetings, the Titans have won by an average of 21.6 points.
Their meeting last season at Lima Senior High School warranted a 62-44 win for O-G that saw White drop 19 points while Laukhuf and Stoller combined to score 27.
It will be many of the same faces doing the scoring on Saturday, as after a season last year that saw White nearly will his team to a state title. The top-flight recruit scored 31 in a state semifinal win over Columbus Africentric then netted 18 points in a 3-point loss to Cincinnati Taft in the D-III state finals last season.
The star junior has wreaked havoc on northwest Ohio all season once again.
White leads the Titans with 20 ppg on the season, shooting 51% from the field and 36% from three. But he isn’t just a scorer, leading the team with four assists per game and for that reason, the Titans have two more double-digit scorers in their 68-ppg offense in sharpshooter Caden Erford (13.7 ppg, 64 3-pointers) and senior post power Theo Maag (11.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg).
“In my mind, he's one of the best players in the state of Ohio, because not only can he score, but he makes everybody around him better,” Linder, a 15-year veteran at Wayne Trace, said. “He’s a tough player to stop individually but as soon as you try to double him, he finds his teammates very well.”
The Titans have run roughshod on their opponents in these playoffs too, putting up 78 points on Spencerville in a 78–51 win over the Bearcats in district finals. Then, they were able to put down Cardinal Stritch with a 62-43 victory. That 19-point victory over the Cardinals was their lowest margin of victory in these playoffs.
Defensively, O-G will look to pressure the Raiders, as they have done all season and it is a pressure that has worked, as opponents score just an average of 39 points per game.
“They do things with their pressure that you just don’t see, and you cannot simulate in practice,” Linder said. “They really try to speed you up and they can get you to take some uncharacteristic shots … so we really have to take care of the ball and make sure each possession counts. We can’t miss bunnies. Every opportunity we get we have to put the ball in and just hang close, this is one of those teams that you want to hang around at the end and maybe have a good opportunity to sneak one out in the end because they are a very good basketball team.”
Handling that pressure for the Raiders will be the two juniors aforementioned, that have been huge parts of this Raider offense since they were freshmen, with both getting their 1,000th career points this year.
Brooks Laukhuf averages 22 points per contest while Stoller averages 15. Both can score from the inside and from the perimeter, with Laukhuf a 66% two-point shooter and a 46% three-point shooter. Stoller gets most of his scoring from two going 146-of-278 (53%) from inside the arc and 11-of-36 (31%) from beyond it.
Stoller has upped his game in the postseason, averaging a whopping 19.5 points and 14.3 rebounds through four tournament games.
Outside of those two, however, getting the ball through the hoop has proved more than difficult as their next leading scorer in lone senior Tyler Davis, averages just 7.3 points per game and after that, it’s freshman point guard Tanner Laukhuf at 3.8.
Linder and the Raiders are confident in the team they have though, and a defense that has held teams to just 37 points per game this season.
“You always want more balanced scoring … sometimes we get it, sometimes we don’t. It depends on matchups,” Linder said. “For us, what we tried to do this year, is make sure that our defense is better. And I think we’re limiting teams to a lower average, so we don’t have to put up as many points necessarily.”
That defense is what has put them on this magical run as a four-seed in their district, which lost two games in Green Meadows Conference play but has been able to hold teams to just 38 opponents in their five games during this tournament.
“This has meant a lot,” Linder said of the regional run. “I think one of the kids mentioned that, yes, we didn’t win the conference this year. We stumbled early. We were young, we were still trying to find a little identity with our younger players. But I think one of them made a great comment that we would certainly trade a conference title for a regional opportunity and a chance to go to state.”
“The one thing this team did all year long was kept getting better and better and I think a lot of that came to the fact that we started a freshman point guard and we’ve had a couple of different kids in some different spots that are first-year players,” Linder added. “So as the season went, with some of the teams we played and experiences we had, I think they all grew and matured through that process.”
