BOWLING GREEN — If any observant person in the last three years looked at the final scores of each of Wayne Trace boys basketball’s three district finals losses to Ottawa-Glandorf, they would have come to the Stroh Center on Saturday afternoon with some preconceived notions.
The Raiders (21-7), had been beaten down and knocked out of the state playoffs for the past three seasons by the Titans (24-3) by an average of 21 points per game.
But the Raiders, with a few of the same players that suffered those losses, did not care about how anyone thought the game was going to go, fighting tooth and nail with the number one and defending state runner-up Titans, but fell 62-55 in double overtime of an absolute classic of a Division III regional semifinal.
This game between these two schools is one that predates anyone playing on that basketball court and Titans head coach Tyson McGlaughlin was overjoyed with what both teams were able to add to an already historic matchup.
“I think this is what high school basketball is all about, you’ve got two programs and two schools that are similar in a lot of ways and when you talk about the history, this isn’t just a 2022-23 rivalry. This goes back, I mean my neighbor talks about the game in 88’ all the time,” McGlaughlin said. “You can’t find a more high-level, high-energy game and not once was there anything where it was done the wrong way.”
Ottawa-Glandorf goes to their third-straight and 10th-overall state final four with the win in front of an almost capacity crowd on the campus of Bowling Green State University. For Wayne Trace, it ends their season one game short of their first state semifinal berth since 2015.
“We’re certainly proud of our kids, they battled hard,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “This was our fourth time in a row playing them and each time I thought we closed the gap. I thought we closed it enough tonight but we just didn’t quite get that break we needed.”
The Raiders had indeed closed the gap, as with just under two minutes remaining in the first overtime of the game, they had powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf on the ropes up 51-48 after an acrobatic layup from Raider freshman Tanner Laukhuf found bottom.
But star junior O-G forward Colin White, who had struggled for much of the game, scoring just two points in the first three quarters, took the ball straight to the hole and corralled three of his own misses before being fouled on the fourth try and sent to the line. He made both to make it a one-point game.
The ensuing Wayne Trace trip resulted in one free throw, pushing their lead to two but Caden Erford, who led the Titans in scoring for most of the game with White struggling, nailed a three from the corner to give them a one-point lead with 1:30 to play.
“We knew that it was going to be a different defense that we were going to see tonight,” Erford said following the game. “Shots weren’t falling for him (White) early but we always preach at O-G the next man up mentality and just happened to be me today.”
Wayne Trace would turn the ball over on their next possession and ultimately send O-G to the line for a one-and-one that was missed and with less than a minute to play, Brooks Laukhuf dribbled to the corner, was trapped but found Cale Winans wide-open under the basket where he was fouled.
Winans went 1-for-2 from the line, tying the game at 53, and the ensuing O-G possession saw White doubled, forcing an O-G timeout with 2.7 seconds left. Out of the timeout, a Theo Maag heave from three was short and double overtime was needed.
Everything the first five quarters of the game was, the second overtime wasn’t, as it was largely dominated by Ottawa-Glandorf and White who after a two-minute possession to start the period, converted an and-one. The Titans then forced a Raiders turnover and Maag found space to the rim. Another two free throws for White to give him a team-high 17, extended the lead to 60-53.
Two more free throws from Brooks Laukhuf and White ended the scoring for the game and sent the Titans home victorious. Erford ended with 16 for the Titans and Maag added 14.
"I thought we did a tremendous job on Colin White ... but when the game was on the line, he took it over," Linder said. "We had a tough time doubling, he just got the ball and did what he needed to do to lead his team."
There weren’t many times when the top-ranked Titans could say they were tested like they were against the Raiders. They found themselves down multiple times and their 20 point per game scorer in White largely taken away at points, but they still found a way to pull this one out.
“We’ve got tough kids. I know that’s kind of a cliche but tonight is a testament to that,” McGlaughlin said. “Wayne Trace was better than us today. But these guys were not going to go down without a punch.”
The first half was one marked with odd occurrences, the main one being that the leading scorers for both teams were held relatively quiet. White had just two points and Wayne Trace junior Brooks Laukhuf, who averaged 22 points coming in, had just four.
For the Titans, it was instead Erford that had 11 and for the Raiders Kyle Stoller with nine.
“The coaches told me before the game, there might be a chance that you are going to have to be the guy that takes over so that was kind of my mentality the first half and going to the second," Stoller said.
Hudson Meyers was tasked with guarding White for much of the game and he proved up to the task, giving him no room to work.
“I thought Hudson Meyers played really well tonight, he scored for us but he also did the right things,” Linder said. “Defensively we had some different things presented to us and different things work on different nights but today it was our man defense that seemed to work.”
The third quarter was one that saw O-G start to implement their will, and they were able to open up a 37-29 lead after three quarters, holding the Raiders to just four points.
With a Maag bucket to begin the fourth, that lead stretched to as much as 10 and it looked like the hefty Titans, winners of the last two Division III regional titles at Bowling Green were going to run away with it.
Down 41-31 with under six to play in the game, Wayne Trace came roaring back, starting with a Brooks Laukhuf three that cut the lead to seven, and then three free throws, one coming from Lance Maenle and two from Kyle Stoller to cut it to four.
The Titans pulled back in front by eight with back-to-back buckets from Maag and Colin White, but again the Raiders responded with a Stoller three, followed by two more White free throws that put the Titans lead at seven with 1:28 to play.
The ensuing three saw a Stoller three come up short, but be rebounded by freshman point guard Tanner Laukhuf, who found his brother Brooks for a three from the left wing that cut the lead to 47-43 with 1:01 to play.
The Raiders now forced to play aggressively, sent O-G to the free throw line twice after losing a board on the first miss, but the second free throw missed as well and Brooks Laukhuf was fouled going for the rebound, sending him to the line.
He was just 1-for-2, making it a three-point game, but with 20 seconds left Maag mishandled a pass and gave the ball back to the Raiders with 20 seconds left. Wayne Trace used those 20 seconds to find their lone senior in Tyler Davis, who pump faked, took a step in and knocked down a game-tying three that sent the contest to overtime.
Davis, the lone senior for the Raiders exits the program helping give his team their first district title since 2015. And it was a district title that came following a Green Meadows Conference season that saw them unable to repeat as champions.
“You’d like to bring two or three kids with you from each class as you go and sometimes the number is bigger. But the fact that he stuck with us for at least six years, that says a lot about Tyler Daivs,” Linder said. “He never quit, his team wasn’t really good growing up as a seventh or eighth grader, but he stayed with it.”
“I think this run shows the resilience this team had, making that run, and sticking together," Stoller said. "It would have been pretty easy to look at the GMC and say you didn’t win that so we are going to give up. But we never did, we pushed through every game and we played hard. This is the result.
The Titans will play Columbus Africentric for a second-straight season in state semifinals next week from the University of Dayton Arena.
WAYNE TRACE (55) - Myers 7; Laukhuf 7; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 1; B. Laukhuf 14; Clemens 0; Davis 5; Maenle 0; Stoller 21. Totals: 17-35 15-21 55.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) - Schroeder 7; T. Maag 14; Unterbrink 4; Stechschulte 2; White 17; Erford 16; Westrick 2; B. Maag 0. Totals: 22-49 13-18 62.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 6-13 (Stoller 2-3, Laukhuf 2-8, T. Laukhuf 1-1, Davis 1-1). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 20 (Stoller 9), Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (White 13). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 14, O-G 11.
W. Trace 16 9 4 18 6 2 - 55
O-G 12 14 11 10 6 9 - 62
